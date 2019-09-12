- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 6-12.
- Timothy J. Miller and Laura L. Miller to Devin J. Anderson, $226,000, Sandy Township.
- Patricia M. Burmeister, power of attorney, and Carl Richard Burmeister, by power of attorney, to Robert M. Burmeister, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Title365 Company to Josh L. Woods and Amanda L. Woods, $47,101, Chester Hill Borough.
- Ashley M. Clark to Mason G. Solida Jr. and Morgan P. Williams, $84,500, Bradford Township.
- Jamie Condon, administratrix and Frank W. Albert, estate, to Jeremy Andrew Lake and Briana Rae Lake, $83,000, Morris Township.
- Cindy L. Carroll and Brian F. Carroll to Paul Fields and Susan A. Fields, $188,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard Pietrafesa to Ronald J. Satori, $1, Covington Township.
- John M. Flanagan and Laura J. Flanagan to Robert J. Liddle, $28,500, DuBois City.
- Daniel G. Pytel, individually and executor, George Pytel, estate, and Lydia B. Walker to Lydia B. Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Johnny C. Towey by Tax Claim to Jason Patterson, $1,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Louis F. Decicco and Maria Decicco to Marc J. Butcher, $84,000, Sandy Township.
- Dayton Nixon, Mary L. Nixon, and Vernon Nixon to James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan, $500, Grampian Borough.
- Carol A. Taylor and William D. Taylor to James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Dayton V. Nixon and Mary L. Vixon to James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan, $500, Grampian Borough.
- Jack P. Stradofsky and Margaret J. Stradofsky to Red Llama Holdings LLC, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Carlton R. McCracken, Marlene E. McCracken, Peggy J. McCully, Jeffery D. McCully, Kathleen M. Braid and Dann E. Braid to Carlton R. McCracken, Marlene E. McCracken, Kathleen M. Braid and Dann E. Braid, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Sharon M. Errigo to John J. Errigo Jr. and Elizabeth J. Errigo, $1, Pike Township.
- Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger to Timothy Daren Cranston and Aaron Grant Herman, $9,000, Chest Township.
- Joseph E. Miller and Frances Marlene Miller to Daniel L. Lynch and Melanie Lynch, $725, Sandy Township.
- Kristianne C. McKenzie and Mark McKenzie to Dawn Caltagirone, $9,000, Huston Township.
- Rodena J. Blank to Dennis L. Blank and Brook R. Blank, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Brenton Woodrow and Karen Woodrow to Brenton Woodrow, $1, DuBois City.
- Robin B. Morrison and Margaret J. Morrison to Carly N. Riggleman and Bradley Lloyd, $4,950, Sandy Township.
- Justin P. Stodart and Debra S. Stodart to David J. Miles and Laurie A. Miles, $75,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Deobrah L. Broker, beneficiary/successor trustee, Lee C. Hayes revocable living trust and Joanne L. Hayes, revocable living trust, to Troy L. Swoope, $85,000, Woodward Township.
- Carol A. Wilson to Tricia L. Bopp, $115,000, Greenwood Township.
- Carol K. Ferranti to Joshua D. Gould, $53,700, Bradford Township.
- Robbie L. Emigh and Michelle M. Condon to Aaron M. Carrico, $225,000, Decatur Township.
- Glen E. Wise, estate, and Dennis L. Wise, executor to Dennis L. Wise, Gregg A. Wise, and Lynn Wise Oliver, $1, Girard Township.
- Dennis L. Wise, Katherine H. Wise, Gregg A. Wise, Deborah Ann Wise, and Lynn Wise Oliver to Wise Family Farm LLC, $1, Girard Township.
- George Supenia and Joanne Supenia to Happy Valley Ventures LLC, $10,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Annette D. Mikesell, Janell K. Danielson and Christopher W. Danielson to Danielle D. Moore, $90,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Blaine D. Clark and Linda S. Clark to Marissa Whitmore, $63,500, DuBois City.
- Brenda M. Meholick to Katharine Renaud, $74,000, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Daugherty, executrix, and Doris J. Bundy, estate, to Vincent J. Manning and Melinda S. Manning, $500, Sandy Township.
- Sheila James to Gerald Boothman and Melissa Boothman, $1, Westover Borough.
- Jerold A. Hooven and Rebecca A. Hooven to Jerold L. Hooven and Valerie B. Hooven, $1, Knox Township.
- Kimberly J. Robison and Clint C. Robison to Shane Kalmbach, $67,000, Ramey Borough.
- Fred R. Dunlap and Phyllis J. Dunlap to Decatur Township, $5,000, Decatur Township.
- James Alfred Verbeck Jr. to Amber L. Bell, $1, Morris Township.
- Paul F. Leskovansky, executor, Matilda Y. Leskovansky, estate, James M. Leskovansky, Mark J. Leskovansky Sr., Francis P. Leskovansky III, and Chrsitina Onuskanich to James M. Leskovansky and Jennifer J. Leskovansky, $22,908.75, Woodward Township.
- Scott D. Kunselman and Brenda L. Kunselman to Sean Gahr and Brenda L. Gahr, $215,000, DuBois City.
- Brenda L. Gahr, Sean Gahr, and Sandra L. DeSalve to Scott D. Kunselman and Brenda L. Kunselmna, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Michael A. Yankevich and Lauren M. Yankevich to Anthony J. Yankevich, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ralph G. Lingle II to Russel Real Estate LLC, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- Pamela A. Sheeder and Brian Sheeder to Stephanie N. Vicary, $5,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Karen L. Quick to Craig L. Wise, $1, Huston Township.
