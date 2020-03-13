- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 6-11.
- Justin C. O’Connor, Administrator, and Charles B. O’Connor to Arnold L. Conklin Jr. and Megan D. Conklin, $48,000, Cooper Township.
- Jay A. Cowder and Kimberly R. Cowder to Kimberly R. Cowder, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Larry Martin Centra and Vonnie Centra to Nicholas A. Centra and Brittany B. Miles, $1, Bloom Township.
- Edna M. Grant to Scott D. Grant and Judy A. Grant, $1, Huston Township.
- Craig Folmar to Raymond G. Albright, $13,000, Decatur Township.
- John W. Taylor and Erma Jean Taylor to Jack L. Woodford, $1,000, Goshen Township.
- Jack L. Woodford to Jack L. Woodford, $1, Goshen Township.
- Eric Montowksi and Michelle D. Montowski to Kaitlyn Wilkinson, $365,000, Brady Township.
- John M. Weaver and Mary E. Weaver to Jesse J. Lamison, $14,000, Woodward Township.
- Linda C. Starck to Sean T. Starck and Randee Starck, $1, Cooper Township.
- Brandy L. Gessendorf and Gary L. Gessendorf Jr. to Gary L. Gessendorf Jr. and Brandy L. Gessendorf, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Kathleen J. McDonnell to Joshua Lee Carlson and Stormie Renee Carlson, $81,265, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Charles F. Sheeley, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- David C. McClure Sr. and Doris E. McClure to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- JR Land Company Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michael Kline and Angelica Kline to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Gerard Scott Eminhizer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Riverview Bank, successor, and CBT Bank to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Cen-Clear Child Services Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Cynthia R. Reese to Roger Hunter, $1, Gulich Township.
- Bryce F. Zimmerman and Rona Zimmerman to Benjamin Pfeufer, $17,500, Brady Township.
- Michael Maurer and Jennifer Maurer to Craig A. Kyler, $77,500, Morris Township.
- Rudy O. Cordon and Kelly M. Cordon to Rachel O. Cordon, $129,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Darren R. Summers and Valerie Summers to 26 Stonestand LLC, $1,500, Ferguson Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michelle L. Cowell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michelle L. Cowell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Buddy Lee Hughes and Wylene K. Hughes, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James A. Wilhide and Kevin James Wilhide, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Kriner and Jen Brubaker Kriner to Matthew S. Brady and Erica E. Lyons, $148,000, Sandy Township.
- Cora J. Ricci, Kathy S. Conrad, and Daniel L. Conrad to Cora J. Ricci, $1, Sandy Township.
- Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte E. Genesi to Shelley A. Wood and Deanna J. Genesi, $1, Jordan Township.
- Jackie L. Peters and Derrick Peters to Jackie L. Peters, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Lucy Jane Kephart living trust, by trustee, and Elwood L. Kephart to Earnest Scott Allmond, $92,500, Decatur Township.
