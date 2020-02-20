- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 14-19.
- Bonnie J. Warrick to Bonnie J. Warrick and Henry R. McGary, $1, Bigler Township.
- Home Point Financial Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $1, Sandy Township.
- David J. Boyle and Judith M. Boyle to Michael S. Misko, $70,000, Knox Township.
- David J. Cursio to Donna M. Zingaro, $171,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol L. Gormont to Carol L. Gormont, Jennifer Miller, Candy Hess, and Al Gormont, $1, Bradford Township.
- Virginia Decasper Taylor to Shay S. Flanagan and Lauren E. Holland, $1, Pike Township.
- Swatsworth London LLC and 10X Properties Swatsworth London LLC, dba, to Ryan S. Schall and Valeria D. Schall, $56,268, Curwensville Borough.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, Robert H. Malone, trustee, Donald E. Ireland, trustee, and Gregory H. Ireland, trustee, to Jason S. Holencik and Lindsey N. Holencik, $161,600, Clearfield Borough.
- Sage Resources Inc. to Billie Jo Hugar, $5,000, Bradford Township.
- Kirk J. Bloom and Billie Jo Bloom to Shirley K. Graham, $5,000, Bradford Township.
- Louis Kent Carns to Renee Ann Kessler and Brian Edward Kessler, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John S. Sass Jr. and Margaret A. Sass to Kimberly I. McKenrick and Mary Jane Pentland, $45,000, Lawrence Township.
- Samuel C. Yoder and Barbara S. Yoder to Wallie A. Byler and Sarah J. Byler, $184,000, Greenwood Township.
- Fox Land Restoration & Resource Recovery LLC to Marty Lucas and Stacey Lucas, $139,000, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas R. Irwin, Larry E. Irwin, Melody L. Irwin and Lick Run Resources LLC to Leslie C. Wriglesworth, $73,204.95, Lawrence Township.
- Andrew J. Thomas, MD. to Andrew W. Thomas, $1, Bigler Township.
- Carmella M. Almquist and John F. Almquist to Carmella M. Almquist and John F. Almquist, $1, Bigler Township..
- Joseph B. Bower Jr. and Hillary O. Bower to Jeffrey L. Hemauer and Paulette L. Hemauer, $283,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald A. Westover and Rebecca S. Westover to Rerk Revocable Trust, Ronald A. Westover, trustee, and Rebecca S. Westover, trustee, $1, Chest Township.
- Shad E. Hoover and Renee Hoover to Christopher Pearce and Daphine Pearce, $150,000, Pike Township.
- United States of America, International Revenue Service and Gary Mills to Michael D. Flick, $190,000, Sandy Township.
- Gregory P. Cranmer to Dennis B. Burmeister and Brenda K. Burmeister, $137,500, Sandy Township.
- Ronald A. Bryant, co-administrator, Russell I. Bryant, co-administrator, and Patricia B. Sutherland estate to Julie Stewart, $61,400, Sandy Township.
- Samuel C. Yoder and Barbara S. Yoder to Crist M. Miller and Emma B. Miller, $189,750, Greenwood Township.
- Justin C. O’Connor, administrator, and Charles Brian O’Connor estate to Justin C. O’Connor, $1, Cooper Township.
- Caroline N. Johnson and Caroline M. Johnson (previously incorrectly spelled) to Johnson Trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- William G. Yarger and Shirley M. Yarger to Jennifer J. Reams, Sheila R. Reams and Brian K. Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ronald J. Keiser, Karen S. Keiser and Scott D. Keiser to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Paula Potts to Sandra Senick, $10, Sandy Township.
- Birch Properties, Inc. to International Asset Management Inc, $390,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jerry L. Bloom, trustee, Tess K. Bloom, trustee, Lawson D. Bloom trust, Tess K. Bloom trust and Harrison E. Bloom trust to Jerry L. Bloom irrevocable trust and CNB, trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jerry L. Bloom, trustee, Tess K. Bloom, trustee, Lawson D. Bloom, trust, Tess K. Bloom trust, and Harrison E. Bloom trust to Jerry L. Bloom Family irrevocable trust and CNB Bank, $1, Pike Township.
- Jerry L. Bloom to Jerry L. Bloom family irrevocable trust and CNB Bank, $1, Lawrence Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Heavy snow' predicted for area starting before dawn
-
PHILIPSBURG FAMILY RALLIES AROUND ADOPTIVE MOM WITH CANCER
-
Gordmans 'Grand Opening Brand Bash' set for Feb. 18
-
Hawk Run man homeless, dog killed in Friday night blaze
-
Sheriff Churner to speak at Bigler Township on concealed carry permits
-
Local skilled nursing home chain to pay $15.5M to settle fraud case
-
Local pastor facing felony sex assault charges in Minnesota
-
Mo Valley leaders confront student truancy at town hall meeting
-
Glendale board adopts 2020-21 school calendar
-
Lawrence Fire company rescues 1st fire truck from Oklahoma junk yard
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: