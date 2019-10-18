- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 11-16.
- Jesse R. Anderson and Deborah M. Anderson to William S. Riddle and Sophie E. A. Riddle, $142,300, Ferguson Township.
- Russell Real Estate, LLC to Kyle Kyler, $1, Pike Township.
- Sawhud Land LLC, Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette Hugill to Raymond B. Miller and Linda J. Miller, $60,000, Chest Township.
- David B. Coble to Larry W. Dixon Jr, $1,000, Decatur Township.
- Carl Eugene Freeman and Carrie Freeman to Thomas D. Horensky and Valerie M. Horensky, $336,5000, Lawrence Township.
- Scott C. Shaffer and Darla K. Shaffer to Timothy J. Fuller and Marcy Hartle Fuller, $148,700, Sandy Township.
- William E. Brady and Linda L. Brady to Scott D. Shaffer and Darla K. Shaffer, $186,000, Sandy Township.
- Martha Klaiber to Emanuel J. Klaiber and Pamela L. Klaiber, $1, Sandy Township.
- Edward C. Hockenberry and G&H Repairs to Dennis M. Vicary, $30,000, Pike Township.
- Dennis Barger to Kim L. Weir and Randy Weir, $1, Penn Township.
- Kathleen C. Lumadue, executrix, and Deanne E. Shaffer estate to Kathleen C. Lumadue, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Mark Bainey to Mark E. Bainey and Laiken R. Yeager, $1, Gulich Township.
- Donna R. Ditty to Mark E. Ditty and Teresa A. Shugerts, $1, Girard Township.
- Ruth B. Burns to John E. Burns, $1, Decatur Township.
- Fran L. Dubin to William Broad and Angela Broad, $47,250, Bradford Township.
- Jennifer J. Decker to Brandon Martell and Melanie Martell, $67,000, Ramey Borough.
- William W. Gildersleeve, Matthew W. Gildersleeve, and Michael S. Gildersleeve to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Richard F. Latuska and Annette E. Latuska to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Henry B. Lefler, Dale R. Salada, Susan F. Salada, and Lisa M. Lefler, to Henry B. Lefler, $18,005.25, Brady Township.
- Gaither Conrad LLC to Kyle W. Bloom, Jason F. Bloom, and Curt F. Bloom, $100,000, Bloom Township.
- Norma Winters Miller to Angela F. Caddy, $18,000, Decatur Township.
- Charles N. Richards Jr to William Swanson, $4,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Dominic Lee Morgillo and Arlene P. Morgillo to Donald P. Curry and Barbara J. Curry, $4,500, Pike Township.
- Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder to Eric L. Rauch and Melissa A. Rauch, $17,000, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Helena F. Yearick by sheriff sale, and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, at the suit of Yearick property, to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, $1,130.10, Morris Township.
- Janet Elizabeth Allison, Bruce Allison, Christopher Forcey, Matthew Forcey, Elizabeth Jean Forcey, and Edward Matthew Forcey estate to Elizabeth Jean Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Rusty Gate Apartments, LLC, to Patricia E. Melani, $253,500, DuBois City.
- Evelyn Novak, estate, and Gary E. Bickle, executor to Mark Savino and Bobbie Jo Savino, $29,900, Gulich Township.
- John J. Kashien and Ruth Kashien to Brandon R. Crawford, $147,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- Mark E. Duez and Vicki L. Duez to Bret M. Vicklund and Megan J. Barrett, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Betsy L. Kruckenberg to Karen A. Jones, $38,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kevin L. Shannon and Debra Dee Shannon to Gordon H. Smith, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Honradez Investment Group LLC to Rose Garver, $2,000, Bigler Township.
- Laura A. Holden to Laura A. Koshko, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sally J. Matia to Zachery Simler, $1, Decatur Township.
- Dennis Day and Susan Day to Mark A. Marshall Jr. and Mandy L. Marshall, $112,000, Sandy Township.
- Melissa L. Lukens, Jason E. Lukens, David A. Hamilton, and Kristina A. Hamilton to Nicholas J. Wisor Jr., $78,000, Cooper Township.
- Jordan S. Everhart and Ashley N. Everhart to Garret J. Lauder, $30,000, Pike Township.
- Greenwood Township to Loretta K. Dickey estate, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Brenda K. Bigler, executrix, and Loretta K. Dickey estate to Albert L. Pearce and Valerie A. Pearce, $145,000, Greenwood Township.
