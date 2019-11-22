- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 15-21:
- Steven P. Celinski and Belinda J. Celinski to John Poole and Cindy Poole, $15,000, Bradford Township.
- Christopher Scaife and Lisa Scaife to Kurtis Malinich, $1, Morris Township.
- Elsie E. Ogden estate and Eric E. Cummmings, executor, to Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken, $60,000, Lawrenec Township.
- City Vision National Revitalization LLC to Elizabeth S. Schell, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Donna R. Beckner and Robert J. Barkley, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Carolyn S. Beatty by aif and Joseph T. Beatty, aif, to Joseph C. Demott and Suzanne M. Demott, $410,000, Sandy Township.
- Evelyn J. Fauls, Nancy S. Malley, James M. Thomas, Frances P. Thomas, Michael L. Whitaker, Patricia R. Whitaker, Charles Carson, Susan Carson, Stephen M. Luchuck, Michael P. Hagen, Maria L. Hagen, Mark Malander and Loretta L. Malander, to Stephen M. Luchuck, $135,500, Huston Township.
- Cherry Timber Associates, Inc. to Harry J. Frisco, $85,000, Bloom Township
- Gerald E. Williams, sucessor co-trustee, Debra A. Heyer, successor co trustee, and Williams Family Revocable Family Trust to James A. Collins and Shari L. Collins, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Theodore J. Bowman by tax claim and Catherine R. Bowman to William F. Wetzel Jr. and Carrie A. Wetzel, $42,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Lynda L. Youstic to Anne M. Youstic, $1, Bradford Township.
- Thomas M. Kucas, Ann M. Kephart and Marie D. Kephart to Paul M. Kephart and Marie D. Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ronald L. Reams and Ida L. Reams to Ronald L. Reams and Ida L. Reams, $1, Osceola Mills.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Thelma Turner Mulson by tax claim to Michael A. Rudella, Mary Ann Rudella, Alan Larson, Judy Larson, Roger Larson, and Cathy Larson, $800, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Helen Mandell by tax claim and Joseph Mandell by tax claim to Joseph A. Swartz and Sarah R. Swartz, $4,250, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Angela Rhea Green by tax claim to Sebrina Irwin, $1,691.44, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Clayton Bickle by tax claim to Little Blue LLC, $2,337.99, Bigler Township.
- Sherry L. McClure to Jeffrey S. Player, $102,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John Mahlon by tax claim to Serian Group LLC, $3,250, Bloom Township.
- William H. Moore and Susan H. Moore to Rachel M. Bushor, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph Mucio by tax claim to Devin Rhoad and Erinn Rhoad, $5,108.72, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael S. Peters Sr. by tax claim to Landmark Homes and Acquisitions LLC, $12,000, Bradford Towship.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jamie L. Reid by tax claim to Leslie McMasters, $834.44, Burnside Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Victoria A. Sukala by tax claim to Albert D. Zapsky, $598.24, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jane Gatehouse by tax claim to Albert D. Zapsky and Rebecca Dimond, $416.33, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Walter L. Passmore by tax claim to Tracy Brumbaugh, $1,280.87, Mahaffey Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Bell Run Properties LLC by tax claim to Dennis L. Sass and Pamela L. Sass, $360.13, Grampian Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Eric C. Whitehouse by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $22,500, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Sherry E. Stanton by tax claim and Allan K. Stanton by tax claim to Steven G. Gross and Tracy L. Gross, $300.66, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles W. King by tax claim, and Loretta King by tax claim to Eli D. Miller and Naomi J. Miller, $3,000, Brady Township.
- Douglas B. Jaggi and Grace Anne Jaggi to Grace Anne Jaggi, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Octo O. Tonkin by tax claim and Robert V. Tonkin by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $4,500, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John Bastardi by tax claim, and Margaret A. Bastardi Hein by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $17,000, Covington Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mable E. Bond by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $12,000, Covington Township.
- Kevin M. Clark and Ashley Clark to Joshua L. Frye and Nicole R. Frye, $20,227.50, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Gary J. Klinger Sr. by tax claim and Danielle L. Klinger by tax claim to Hoss Land Company LLC, $1,223.24, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark L. Fullerton by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $538.07, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark L. Fullerton by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $753.71, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dorcy Smyers by tax claim to Kate Mowrey Hobba Family Trust and Molly Mowrey Hobba family trust, $6,000, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph C. Mucio by tax claim to James S. Ricotta, $898.18, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Edward L. Smith by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $12,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Raymond Smith by tax claim and Alvin W. Gearhart by tax claim to Punxsutawney Hunting Club Inc., $3,646.09, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Deborah A. Nissley by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $530.88, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas M. Plisco by tax claim and Brenda S. Plisco by tax claim to Christopher J. Hitchings, trustee, Cindy J. Totten, trustee, and Hitchings Totten Trust, $6,500, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Nick Cutezo by tax claim and Minnie Cutezo by tax claim to Landmark Homes and Acquisitions LLC, $5,000, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph H. Jones by tax claim, heirs, to Bonnie Mae Miller, $1,038.44, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Rupert Rex by tax claim, and Rae Ann Kimmel by tax claim to Mad Housing Opportunities LLC, $4,000, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dillon M. Saupp Jr., and Paula J. Saupp by tax claim to Long Shadow Builders LLC, $6,237.59, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Glenna J. Bock by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $900, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Darren R. Summers by tax claim, and Valerie Summers by tax claim to Thomas James McGarry, $394.69, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jonathan Cade by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $2,250, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Timothy A. Opaliski to Hoss Land Company, $2,200, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Fred M. Whitaker by tax claim to Lester Neeper and Betty Neeper, $1,365.48, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert C. Berquist Jr by tax claim to Joseph D. Shick and Jennifer P. Shick, $6,879.48, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas H. Anderson by tax claim and Gayle L. Anderson by tax claim to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $21,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lloyd E. Walk by tax claim to Joanne Alvetro and Anthony J. Alvetro, $1,800, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Janice M. Marshall by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $19,000, Knox Township.
- Wayne Wiley Cole and Doreen W. Cole to Granite Road LLC, $27,000, Sandy Township.
- Shirley A. Plante to Kara L. Thorp, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary Jane Kephart to Michael English, $37,300, Cooper Township.
- Joyce Folmar, Gordon N. Folmar, Robert J. Liptak and Bonita Liptak to Philip Hoffower, $65,000, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Barry Dimmick by tax claim and Carole Dimmick by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $2,250, Greenwood Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Zebuial Waite by tax claim to 26 Stonestand LLC, $1,286.09, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael Bungo by tax sale to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $13,000, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Daniel A. Firestone by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $2,750, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Donald H. Huey to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $912.84, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Cooper Holdings LLC by tax claim to Fred V. Boyce, $536.81, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Diana J. Huey by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $4,250, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Darren R. Summers by tax claim and Valerie Summers by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $8,000, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Susan Bruce by tax claim to Ronald J. Mozick, $314.57, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John Edward Patterson by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $7,000, Chest Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michelle Lynn Baney by tax claim and Ray Ashley Maines by tax claim to Liddle Enterprises LLC. $3,3750, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Darren R. Summers by tax claim and Valerie Summers by tax claim to 26 Stonestand LLC, $10,000, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Diana J. Huey by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $23,500, Burnside Township.
- Ronald E. Stubbs and Elle Mae Stubbs to Kelvin L. Stubbs, $4,000, Brady Township.
- Bushong family revocable living trust and David Luekhart, successor trustee, to Patricia M. Miller Dinnigan, Gregg J. Miller and Glenn C. Miller, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Bear Creek Properties Inc to Dan E. Prebble and Lori L. Schena, $50,000, Huston Township.
- Glenn A. Yeager by aif, Thresa Ruth Yeager, individually and aif, and Rhomas Robin Yeager, aif, to Ronald J. Rolley Jr. and Lori K. Rolley, $68,500, Girard Township.
- Lisa M. Swope, trustee, George R. Swope bankruptcy estate, and United States Bankruptcy Court to Donna M. Spillane, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeanette C. Holden and Robert S. Holden to Christopher A. Ortman and Victoria M. McGarvey, $94,900,Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John C. Griffin by tax claim, and Constance M. Griffin by tax claim to Drexeler LLC, $3,390.76, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Sylvia E. Miller by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $3,250, Bloom Towship.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and C. M. Murphy by tax claim to Justin O’Connor, $800, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Edgar A. Bigleman by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $19,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John Mervak by tax claim to Justin O’Connor, $348.41, Bigler Township.
- Boyd W. Vokes Jr, Sharron D. Vokes, Aaron W. Andryka, Courtney Andryka, and Deloris H. Vokes to Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken, $62,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Joseph A. McCracken and Dorothy E. McCracken to Phillip C. McCracken, $1, Penn Township.
- Joseph A. McCracken and Dorothy E. McCracken to David L. McCracken II, $1, Penn Township.
- Ronald Lorraine Clark to Wanda Hughes Bush and Ricci K. Bush, $1, Morris Township.
- James L. Curran, Darla S. Curran, Richard L. Sweeney, and Marcia E. Sweeney to Douglas A. Geyer and Denise R. Geyer, $120,000, Huston Township.
- Glenn M. Challingsworth and Constance A. Dallasen to David A. Pisarcik and Anita K. Pisarcik, $191,000, Sandy Township.
- Philip A. Pifer, executor, and Mable C. Pifer estate to Ernest W. O’Dell Jr and Lynette G. O’Dell, $40,00, Sandy Township.
- Brian J. Gelnette to Steven F. Lindsay and Laurie C. Lindsay, $236,520, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph A. Seyler by tax claim to C.J. Zwick and Sarah Zwick, $4,974.99, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James C. Munn by tax claim, heirs, James R. Munn by tax claim, Albert Eugene Munn by tax claim and Kenneth L. Munn by tax claim to Serian Group LLC, $6,000, Huston Township.
- Joseph M. Sopic Sr and Bobbie J. Sopic to Joseph M. Sopic Sr, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Miller B. Hamilton to John Dellantonio and Mark Marino, $95,000, Decatur Township.
- Linny Perkowski to Mickey L. Moore, $4,000, Lawrence Township.
- Trainsland Corporation to Johnston Investment Properties LLC, $25,000, Bradford Township.
- John B. Welker and Tracey Welker to Alden J. Pry and Jamie M. English, $1, Bradford Township.
- Mark Stoltz and Sharon Stoltz to Ling Guang Ming, $18,000, DuBois City.
- J.G.M. Valve Corporation Profit Sharing Plan and Trust, Joseph G. Marunskin, trustee, and Barbara J. Maruskin to Joseph G. Maruskin and Barbara J. Maruskin, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cassandra L. Frantz to Martin G. Stoker, $12,500, Brady Township.