- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 10-16.
- Liddle Enterprises LLC to Top Line Business Ventures Inc., $3,750, Bradford Township.
- 21st Mortgage Corporation to Vaughn E. Metz, $64,900, Bradford Township.
- Marlene S. Gramling, by aif, and Joal L. Gramling, aif, to Kevin D. Gramling, $1, Girard Township.
- Patrick Vreeland, Renata Vreeland, Michael Vreeland and Lynne Vreeland to Vreeland Farm LLC, $1, Gulich Township.
- Dan J. Holes and Megan Holes to Richard L. Holes and Janice K. Holes, $21,712, Jordan Township.
- Tammy Sue McCall to Marvin D. Fisher and Mary E. Fisher, $87,500, Troutville Borough.
- Ramona M. Stewart to David J. Taylor and Melissa L. Taylor, $22,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Agnieszka A. Fox to Eric V. Fox, $1, Goshen Township.
- Jason F. Wisor, individually and executor, Franklin E. Wisor estate, and Jennifer W. Poirier to Jason F. Wisor, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael Marino and Cynthia Louise Marino to Jason F. Wisor, $1, Bradford Township.
- Paula A. Harvey, individually and administrator, John C. Harvey estate, Mark D. Harvey, Earl E. Harvey, Ray F. Harvey and James B. Harvey to Paul A. Harvey, James B. Harvey, Mark D. Harvey, Earl E. Harvey and Ray F. Harvey, $1, Bell Township.
- Howard Kevin to Jeffrey E. Aldridge and Faith P. Aldridge, $35,000, Ramey Borough.
- Douglas J. Twigg, administrator and Beverly W. Twigg estate to Douglas J. Twigg, Deborah A. Smolko, Dawn J. Noel and William T. Twigg, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Robert L. Godin, Michele R. Godin, Marc R. Godin and Deedra M. Godin to Marc R. Godin and Deedra M. Godin, $1, Bigler Township.
- Allen L. Luzier to Luke Cantolina and Latasha Cantolina, $17,500, Bradford Township.
- Virginia Decasper Taylor to Shay S. Flanagan and Lauren E. Holland, $150,000, Pike Township.
- Robert C. Gerew and Karen L. Gerew to Michael J. Buckley and Christine Buckley, $242,500, Sandy Township.
- Darrell L. Kephart to Bernie L. Kephart, Brett Kephart and Holly Myers, $1, Gulich Township.
- Jessica J. Waddell to David L. Lewis and Alyssa E. Lewis, $40,250, Sandy Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company and Robert J. Campolong, president, to John David Phelan II and Jordyn A. Phelan, $70,400, Woodward Township.
- Kim L. Lee to Rachael Walker Hiles, $60,000, DuBois City.
- Patricia A. McCleary to Ryan T. Flanders and Kelly L. Flanders, $175,000, Union Township.
- KK LLC to Courtney Marie McCullough, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Leonard C. Martin Jr. and Lori A. Martin to Clinton E. Salada, $44,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- William Jay Hawk, executor and individually, Lucille H. North estate and Alicia A. Hawk to Paragon Resources LLC, $218,000, Sandy Township.
- Susan J. Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Janet M. Michaels, Gary Michaels, Rebecca D. Hertlein and Daryl Hertlein to Douglas E. Lee, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Randy P. Berg to Saeed Parvin, $112,000, Woodward Township.
- Donna M. Strasavich estate and Todd M. Strasavich, executor to Donna M. Strasavich revocable trust, $1, DuBois City.
- Kay A. Baker to Steven H. Brown and Mary Rita, $58,000, Sandy Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to Robert Stanley Dombrosky and Theresa Margaret Dombrosky, $9,900, Gulich Township.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Makenzie J. Ceprish and Stephanie N. Heberling, $75,000, Bradford Township.
- Sherry L. Wynn, executrix and Richard W. Hoover estate to Tracy M. Hauk, $35,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Federal National Mortgage Association at the suit of Harvey property, S & T Bank, at the suit of Harvey Property and Kent R. Harvey by sheriff sale to Federal National Mortgage Association, $2,537.54, DuBois City.
- Jeffrey Sleigh, executor, and Nancy L. Bowman estate to Christine Marie Black, $26,000, Bradford Township.
- Scott M. Miscavish and Stephanie M. Miscavish to Harley Thompson, $85,000, Woodward Township.
- Neal M. Reardon to Jacob Scott and Sarah Scott, $75,000, Decatur Township.
- Sandra E. Barrett, by aif, and Dalynne C. Thomas, power of attorney to Nancy Wriglesworth and Rodney J. Wriglesworth, $55,000, Penn Township.
- Andrew S. Elkin and Jenny K. Elkin to Justin Richard Smith and Nicole L. Smith, $81,000, Sandy Township.
- Edna M. Kephart, by agent, Gerald R. Kephart, individually and agent, Alfreda Kephart and Ethel R. Windsor to Susan J. Hughes, $1, Boggs Township.
- Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz to Andrew M. Byler and Amanda E. Byler, $13,500, Ferguson Township.
