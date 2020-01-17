Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX WITH THE SNOW AT TIMES BY LATE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS WILL INCLUDE SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&