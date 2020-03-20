- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 13-19.
- Susan B. Lender and James D. Lender to Susan B. Lender and James D. Lender, $1, Morris Township.
- Peggy J. Stoyek, executor, and Regina M. Stoyek estate to Wayne T. Prontock and Lisa M. Prontock, $41,300, DuBois City.
- Donald B. Voss and Anita Louise Voss to Donald Blair Voss and Anita Louise Voss, $1, Decatur Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert Farwell, Susan Farwell, and Renee Farwell, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Scott Gardiner and Sharon Gardiner, $699, Sandy Township.
- Jonas Klink and Margaret Klink to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alexander Kanevsky and Tsina Kanevsky to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marjorie E. Wortman and William W. Wortman estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia Smith Ford to Diane M. Rusch and Donny L. Miller, $10, Sandy Township.
- John D. McKinley and Jane E. McKinley to Lindsey Rhodes, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ruth E. McQuade and Edward R. McQuade estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Neal A. Irwin and Tiffany N. Irwin to Jennifer L. Graham and Sean M. Killion, $71,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ruby M. Maines, Burton T. Maines, Jeanne A. Lumadue, Adam Glick, Kathleen Lumadue, trustee, Robert L. Lumadue trust and Kathleen L. Lumadue trust to Theodore A. Rowles and Lori A. Rowles, $1, Bradford Township.
- Brandy M. Bergum, co-executrice, Kara Bergum, co-executrice, and Tina Marie Bergum estate to Brandy M. Bergum and Kara Bergum, $1, Lawrence Township, Bradford Township, and Goshen Township.
- Angelo Segalla and Joann Segalla to Michael Louis Segalla, $1, Huston Township.
- HBRB Partnership, Raymond N. Brooks estate (partner and by executor), Harry C. Brooks (partner and executor), Henry M. Glick (partner), Salomie E. Glick (partner), Debra L. Brooks (partner), Andrew J. Tocimak (partner and agent), and Andrew Tocimak (by agent and partner) to Lisa Ann Anderson and Charles R. Anderson, $44,760, Beccaria Township.
- Penfield DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Texas Properties XVI LLC, sole member, to NC Land Lease LLC, $1,440,226, Huston Township.
- Marcelle M. Ferraraccio, administratrix, and James R. Young estate to Turn Key Properties LLC, $64,500, DuBois City.
- Woodland DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Texas Properties XV LLC, sole member, to NC Land Lease LLC, $1,343,167, Bradford Township.
- Reuben A. Norris Jr., Kathryn M. Norris, Gary P. Bowman and Georgie A. Bowman to Timothy Michael Nebgen II, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Georgia M. Colberg, executrix, George William Anderson estate, Robert F. Grimminger, co-executor, Patti Grimminger, co-executor, Robert H. Grimminger estate, Emily Grimminger, and A & G Enterprise to Jeffrey Emeigh, $4,500, Bell Township, Bigler Township, Beccaria Township, Burnside Township, Chest Township and Pike Township.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Erica L. Stiles, $83,000, Lawrence Township.
- Carl Crater and Barbara Crater to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Veterans Association of O’Shanter and John R. Bauman, trustee, to Veterans Association of O’Shanter, John R. Bauman, trustee, Kathy Jo Curry, trustee, Jason Hepfer, trustee, and Larry Ruffner, trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Happy Valley Ventures LLC to Michelle McCloskey, $19,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc. to Lucas A. Aughenbaugh and Alexa L. Aughenbaugh, $179,000, Cooper Township.
- Riverview Bank, executor, Clearfield Bank and Trust Company, executor, and Shirley E. Guelich estate to Thomas R. Granville, $61,500, Bradford Township.
- James Edward Flanagan to James Edward Flanagan and Brenda L. Finney, $1, Morris Township.
- Don N. Keith and Kimberly A. Keith to Don N. Keith and Kimberly A. Keith, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Regina L. Swatsworth, Scott M. Swatsworth and Robert T. Lawhead to Talon S. Swatsworth, $210,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Louise Gill to Randall L. Hackett, $1, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Christopher M. Depka by sheriff sale, and Quicken Loans Inc., at the suit of Depka property to Tecam Enterprises LLC, $36,733.38, Lawrence Township.
- Shirley M. Stanga to Jason Troutman and Jodi Troutman, $75,500, Sandy Township.
- Ian S. Stavely, Kaitlyn J. Stavely, Debra A. Macdougal, aif, and Eugene J. Hevey, by aif, to Michael C. Eckley and Erin M. Eckley, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard J. Fasy and Cori L. Fasy to Christopher Kurcsics and Emily Kurcsics, $72,000, Sandy Township.
- Lois A. Richards, executrix, and James E. Bernardo estate to Lawrence A. Meholick, $145,000, Sandy Township.
- Stanley Rusnica and Tammy Rusnica to Brett Rusnica, $1, Brady Township.
- Janet I. Hopkins to Hopkins Family real estate trust and Janet I. Hopkins, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mark Alan Carlson, J. Timothy Carlson, Stephen Edward Little, and Melvin J. Mast to Mark Alan Carlson, J. Timothy Carlson, Melvin Mast, and Jeffery A. Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy K. Fletcher to Daniel D. Fletcher and Nicole C. Fletcher, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael L. Rhodes to Lon L. Baird and Marcy S. Baird, $463,000, Sandy Township.
- Billy Joe Haywood to Leo A. Smith Jr., $5,000, Houtzdale Borough.
You voted: