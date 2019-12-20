- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 13-19.
- Donald D. Hochstein and Jennifer L. Hochstein to Jennifer L. Fitzgerald, $1, Knox Township.
- Scott Wolfgang and Lisa Wolfgang to Brayden Tanner Wayne, $1, Sandy Township.
- Kevin Doane to Byham Properties LLC, $61,000, Sandy Township.
- Gwendolyn Ann Condon and Matthew A. Condon to Matthew A. Condon, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Steven D. Reitz to Brandy L. Hess, $74,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brandy L. Hess to Steven D. Reitz and Kelli A. King, $195,000, Lawrence Township.
- Julianne Schall to Daniel W. Walker and Taylor J. Schall, $200,000, Sandy Township.
- Gerard Scott Eminhizer, individually and co-executor, Helene L. Eminhizer estate and Gloria Jean Evans, individually and co-executor to Timothy Bauman, $13,000, Cooper Township. Cindy B. Green, co-adminstrator, Joseph W. Casher, co-administrator, and Dennis A. Green estate to JDDS Rentals LLC, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- Melvin D. McLaughlin, Terry L. Clifford and Michael S. McLaughlin to Michael S. McLaughlin II, $1, Huston Township.
- Matthew A. Hugill and Tara E. Hugill to Matthew A. Hugill and Tara E. Hugill, $1, Burnside Township.
- Thomas A. Barrow and Patricia A. Barrow to Matthew J. Brimmeier III and Betsy D. Brimmeier, $60,000, Graham Township.
- John D. Mcabe trust fund and John D. Mcabe trustee to Spruce Acres Properties LLC, $150,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko, $40,000, Woodward Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Don N. Keith and Kimberly A. Keith, $22,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Caleb Kitko, $10,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Harry Michael Hamm to Michael L. Hamm, $1, Jordan Township.
- Cory K. Johnston and Devon Justine Johnston to Cregen M.L. Brady and Amber M. Brady, $64,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Beth Ellen Campbell by sheriff sale, and U.S. Bank at the suit of Campbell property to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $1,528.67, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Nancy J. Reed Gates by sheriff sale and Quicken Loans Inc at the suit of Reed Gates property to Quicken Loans Inc, $1,783.77, Clearfield Borough.
- George W. Whitaker, erroneously identified, and George N. Whitaker to George N. Whitaker, $1, Pike Township.
- George W. Whitaker, erroneously identified, and George N. Whitaker to George N. Whitaker, $1, Bloom Township.
- Bertha M. Cornman, individually and aif and Thomas E. Cornman by aif to Joan C. Bartolotta, $146,000, Sandy Township.
- Angelo Segalla and Joann Segalla to Cynthia J. Brickley, $27,000, Huston Township.
- Syndria Sue George Lowe, successor trustee, and George Living Trust to Katie L. Adams, $80,000, DuBois City.
- John S. Wishnok, administrator, and Thomas M. Wishnok estate to Tyler W. Vanhorn and Cassidy L. O’Donnell, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- Mari Lynn Scott, individually and executrix and Thomas K. Scott Jr, estate to Joshua A. Peace, $49,900, Brady Township.
- Anthony G. Pitrone and Beatrice Pitrone to Kevin G. Martinson, $128,000, DuBois City.
- Rosalie J. Hockenberry and Matthew J. Mills to Eugene Fenush Jr., $2,000, Morris Township.
- Debra J. Dixon to Autumn L. Peters, $4,000, Penn Township.
- Sage Resources Inc and Stern Properties Inc fka to Andrew J. Hicks, $73,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Pennymac Loan services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $1, Sandy Township.
- Laurie Vickery and Matthew Vickery to Ramon Pereira, $10,000, Morris Township.
- Mary L. Snyder to Bartruff-Norton Foundation Fund, $6,500, Sandy Township.
- John D. Bouch and Karla F. Bouch to John D. Bouch, $1, Bell Township and Burnside Borough.
- John L. Best and Sandra L. Best to Jason J. Best and Kasey J. Luzier, $1, Penn Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Thomas R. Glowacki, $6,200, Houtzdale Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Douglas E. Yost by sheriff sale, Miriam Yost by sheriff sale, and M & T Bank at the suit of Yost property to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $1,921.08, Bigler Township.
- DuBois Hotel LLC to Sai Ram Hoteliers, $840,000, Sandy Township.
- Joshua E. Curry and Cheri A. Curry to Brittany D. Spencer, $53,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Kristine Kitko Carlini, administratrix, by sheriff sale, and Daniel V. Kitko estate, by sheriff sale, to M & T Bank, $1,207.69, Ramey Borough.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Wanted couple found with firearm, large amount of meth
-
Early morning crash at intersection kills 2, injures 4
-
West Branch topples Moshannon Valley 52-40
-
Bison handle Philipsburg-Osceola 55-32
-
Warriors run past Moshannon Valley 72-24
-
Snow squalls bring crashes, havoc in region
-
Controller objects to county's $21.4 million budget
-
Local man gets state prison for high speed chase
-
Woman who attacked probation officer waives hearing
-
Philipsburg-Osceola upended by Bellefonte 58-57
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: