- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 7 –12.
- Shirley Yarger and William G. Yarger to Jennifer J. Reams and Thomas Reams, $1, Gulich Township.
- Robert A. Strickland, Carol J. Strickland, David H. Strickland, Donna S. Strickland, James W. Strickland, and Brenda D. Strickland to Roger A. McKenzie III, $60,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Kandi S. Peterson to Ryan L. Peterson, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by aif, Mr. Cooper, by aif, and Title 365, aif, to 2019 Castle LLC, $10,400, Cooper Township.
- Sara J. Weaver to Anthony N. Pase Jr., $130,000, Cooper Township.
- Anthony J. Perry, John A. Perry, and John V. Perry to Bear Haven Realty LLC, $100, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Vicky Rumbaugh by sheriff sale, Elizabeth A. Brown estate by sheriff sale, Barbara Krause by sheriff sale, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company at the suit of Brown Dixon Property, New Century Home Equity Loan Trust series 2005-B asset, and Backed Pass Through Certified at the suit of Brown Dixon property, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, New Century Home Equity Loan trust series 2005-B asset, and Backed Pass Through Certificates.
- Brady R. Laborde, Patricia A. Laborde, Gary C. Laborde, Doyle G. Laborde, Carolyn Laborde and Judith D. Crosswaite to Kristan R. Schwartz, Scott B. Laborde, and Mark S. Laborde, $1, Union Township.
- Debra Faith Fennell to Debra Faith Fennell and Franklin L. Green, $1, Bradford Township.
- Scottsdale Mortgage Fund One LLC to Crisiti L. Herbert and William N. Herbert, $31,000, Karthaus Township.
- David M. Orkwis, Victoria Orkwis, Richard H. Orkwis, Melinda Sue Orkwis, Alaine G. Generelli, administratrix dbncta, Henry R. Orkwis estate, Madeline Orkwis estate, Andrew J. Sacco, esquire and administrator, Anthony Orkwis, and Donald Joeseph Orkwis estate to Robert S. Huston and Cynthia Lou Huston, $49,900, Sandy Township.
- Mari Lynn Scott, individually and executrix, and Thomas K. Scott Jr. estate to Andrew James Keller and Keri E. Keller, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Mari Lynn Scott, individually and executrix, Thomas K. Scott Jr. estate to Andrew James Keller and Keri E. Keller, $20,000, DuBois City.
- Cheryl Ann Bloom, executrix, and Marion E. Lines estate to Cheryll Ann Bloom, $1, Penn Township.
- David E. Bressler and Kathleen L. Bressler to Tyson Douglas Stone and Airel Dawn Stone, $233,750, Lawrence Township.
- Mark E. Jones and Mary Elizabeth Jones to Scott Laroy, $55,000, Sandy Township.
- Zachary P. Murawski to Luke T. Rannels and Leesha K. Rannels, $66,370, Bigler Township.
- Shawn P. DeBross, co-executor, Timothy J. DeBross, co-executor, and John A. DeBross estate to Shawn P. DeBross and Billie Jo DeBross, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Ryan Butterbaugh to Raymond G. Albright, $66,000, Decatur Township.
- Paula J. Saupp to Long Shadow Builders LLC, $1,250, Decatur Township.
- Larry R. Howe Jr. and Joy L. Howe to Larry R. Howe Jr., $14,900, Pike Township.
- Larry R. Howe Jr. to Kathy M. Howe, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Daniel A. Rebmann by sheriff sale, Polly J. Rebmann by sheriff sale, and Selene Finance LP, at the judgement of Rebmann property to Selene Finance LP, $3,266.62, Morris Township.
- Alan H. Gette and Thomas R. Boyd to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Mitchell Development Corporation Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Patrick B. Morgan and Lana B. Morgan to Jonathan H. Petrone and Tracy L. Petrone, $1,500, Pike Township.
- Ronald C. Westover, Gordon L. Westover, Sharon R. Miller, Linda Miller, David W. Westover, Randy C. Westover, Pamela Ann Westover, Jason Carl Westover, Gina Crystal Hutton, James E. Westover, Renee S. Westover, Janis Weller, Nikki L. Lee, Philip A. Levy, and Lemoine Edwin Westover estate to Anthony L. Hugill, $4,820, Chest Township.
- Timothy J. Britton to Teri Nichole Groves, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Charles E. Duttry and Esther Duttry to Charles E. Duttry, Esther Duttry, and Charity Lee McNeel, $1, Sandy Township.
- James A. Bare and Dawn Korman to Dawn Korman, $1, Graham Township.
- David B. Coble to Rick A. Barger, Lynn M. Barger, and Thomas A. Barger, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Patricia A. Reed to William B. Reed Jr. and Toni L. Reed, $1, Gulich Township.
- David E. Haines and Janet A. Haines to Stephanie A. Haines, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Carlyn Brickley by sheriff sale, Jennifer Ertmer by sheriff sale, Clayton Ertmer by sheriff sale, Amanda Ertmer by sheriff sale, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC at the suit of Brickley, Ertmer, Wagner property and PHH Mortgage Corporation at the suit of Ertmer, Brickley, Wagner property to PHH Mortgage Corporation, $2,284.25, Cooper Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Heavy snow' predicted for area starting before dawn
-
Local pastor facing felony sex assault charges in Minnesota
-
Philipsburg man accused of illegally selling wine waives hearing
-
Pennsylvania's top Senate Republican announces he'll retire at end of current term
-
Sen. Dinniman won't seek re-election, plans to retire
-
Curwensville teen enjoys creating edible works of art
-
Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School announces 2nd quarter honors
-
Mahaffey man charged with DUI with children in car
-
Clearfield man gets jail for burglary and thefts
-
Unstoppable: Curwensville graduate Nick Stewart shares his story of overcoming obstacles
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: