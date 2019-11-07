- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of Nov. 1-7.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Monica K. Lansberry by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers, $2,400, Curwensville Borough.
- Frederick J. Ferguson to Karley I. Riser, $60,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Matthew S. English and Jessica D. English to Matthew English, $1, Graham Township.
- Brandon M. Jackson and Laina M. Jackson to Haley Rae McKendrick, $93,000, Bradford Township.
- Joseph E. Graham to Joseph E. Graham and Joann Graham, $1, Bradford Township.
- Mary Lou Minute, by aif, Jeanne E. Belinda, individually and aif, Jennifer Boswer, individually and aif, and Barry L. Belinda to Timothy L. Cali and Ashley N. Cali, $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard J. Steele and Jessica A. Steele to Jessica A. Steele, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Matthew C. Hoover and Sarah E. Hoover to David M. Wisor, $88,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Matthew C. Hoover and Sarah E. Hoover to David M. Wisor, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Anthony W. Blymire, administrator and Ebert M. Blymire estate to Anthony W. Blymire, $1, Decatur Township.
- Anna Margaret Murawski and William Murawski to Sue Ann Krupa, $1, Gulich Township.
- Lynn M. Shope and Mary Shope to James R. Diven III and Whitney A. Diven, $45,000, Beccaria Township.
- John A. Berry and Michelle M. Berryto James R. Diven III and Whitney A. Diven, $1, Beccaria Township.
- James H. Fogg and Olivette Lanigan Fogg to Ellyn Luciano and Martin Luciano, $330,000, Sandy Township.
- Anne Marie Nadzom, Bradley Nadzom and Lindsey Nadzom to Bradley Nadzom and Lindsey Nadzom, $1, Cooper Township.
- Jamie E. Parada and Kem K. Parada to Oanh Thi Hoang Nguyen, $59,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ruth Kathleen Srock and Ralph J. Srock Jr. to Suzanne Marie Coder and Brian Allen Coder, $1, Brady Township.
- Natalie A. Mueller, executrix, and Donald Elmer Monroy estate to S&S Property Ventures, LLC, $15,000, Cooper Township.
- Rodney A. McBride and Michelle L. McBride to Michelle L. McBride, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Sharon L. Pletcher to Chad W. Andrus, $7,000, Decatur Township.
- Lindsey R. Derrick to Tashawna N. Leonard, $62,000, Grampian Borough.
- Nicholas J. Oakes and Ann R. Oakes to Nicholas J. Oakes, $1, Sandy Township.
- Max J. Crain Sr. and Shelley D. Crain to Elizabeth Ann Crain, $1, Decatur Township.
- Rusty Gate Apartments LLC to Dennis K. Adamson and Rena Adamson, $22,000, Sandy Township.
- Bruce Michael Hartzfield and Danielle Marie Hartzfeld to Christopher Matthew Demotte, $149,900, Union Township.
- Nolan R. Rhodes and Jennifer I. Rhodes to Anthony S. Branthoover and Tabitha McNeel, $225,000, Bloom Township.
- Gale M. Shickling and Richard D. Shickling to Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder, $22,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Dennis J. Cowder and Catherine M. Cowder to Garrett C. Pelton and Allyceson M. Pelton, $195,000, Morris Township.
- Judith A. Rice and James Rice to Austin P. Stamm and Sierra J. Burns, $57,000, Morris Township.
- Michael Lindeman and Jennifer l. Lindeman to Andrew F. Georgino, $106,000, Decatur Township.
- Freestar Energy Group LLC to Courser Properties LLC, $29,000, Bell Township.
- Dennis J. Kaczmarek to Jason N. Kaczmarek and Jodi L. Simcox, $1, Sandy Township.
- Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. to Dennis L. Sass and Pamela L. Sass, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Gregory A. Hanes and Jeannine L. Hanes to Gregory A. Hanes, $1, Bloom Township.
- Gregory Allen Hanes and Jennine L. Hanes to Gregory A. Hanes, $1, Bloom Township and Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth B. Prisk, Patricia Prisk, Kenneth B. Prisk Jr. and Annette M. Prisk to Mark Allen Witherite and Jenna Marie Witherite, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Louise M. Minute, by aif, and Lori A. Walker, aif, to Grier N. Walker, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rosalea M. Harvey and Charles A. Harvey Jr. to Irma M. Charney and Kenneth L. Parker, $32,500, Brisbin Borough.
- Morgan B. Sloppy and Charles E. Sloppy to Bobby Bratton, $24,000, Decatur Township.
- Lori E. Farley, agent, and Joyce Louise Farley, by agent, to Steven H. Bloom, $6,000, Ferguson Township.
- Joseph Mark Sopic and Bobbie June Sopic to Bobbie J. Sopic, $1, Pike Township.
- Judith A. Miller, individually, co-executor, and successor trustee, Cathy J. LaBenne, individually, co-executor, and successor trustee, Freida I. Hockin estate, William A. Hockin revocable living trust and Freida I. Hockin revocable living trust to Cathy J. LaBenne and Judith A. Miller, Sandy Township.
- Judith A. Miller, individually, co-executor, and successor trustee, Cathy J. LaBenne, individually, co-executor, and successor trustee, Freida I. Hockin estate, William A. Hockin revocable living trust and Freida I. Hockin revocable living trust to Cathy J. LaBenne and Judith A. Miller, $1, Bloom Township and Brady Township.
- Michael R. Pomeroy and Jacqueline L. Pomeroy to Dennis Day and Derik Day, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Lori Damelio and Charles Bowen to Lori Damelio, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert P. Farwell Jr., Susan M. Farwell, Renee Farwell, and Matthew N. Cummings to Neil Robinson and Andria R. Robinson, $113,000, Sandy Township.
