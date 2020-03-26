- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 20-26.
- William G. Boyce Jr. to John B. Wilson Sr. and Rebecca J. Wilson, $90,000, Beccaria Township.
- Elayna J. Oaks to BTB Rentals LLC, $47,500, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Timothy W. Graffius by tax claim to David J. Finney, $400, Decatur Township.
- Katherine B. Gates and Gregory P. Gates to Katherine B. Gates and Gregory P. Gates, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Christopher J. Shropshire and Jennifer R. Shropshire to Lynda Joy Hastings and Jason Daniel Hastings, $114,000, DuBois City.
- Angela L. Williams, administratrix, and Richard L. Williams estate to Nancy M. Cilino, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Patrick Dickson and Mary Lou Dickson to Patrick Dean Dickson and Mary Lou Dickson, $1, Boggs Township.
- Barbara Colleen Sinclair and Thomas Henry Sinclair estate to Barbara Colleen Sinclair, Beth A. Cree, and Rick Cree, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Nancy F. Valenza to Richard Flango, $4,000, Woodward Township.
- Sandra L. Rowles, Brenda Sue Nolan, Sean Nolan, Robert L. Rowles and Sharleen Rowles to Brenda S. Nolan, Robert L. Rowles, Richard L. Rowles, and Kenneth M. Rowles, $1, Chest Township.
- Debra Rich and Robert Rich to Patricia S. Morrison and Kevin B. Faaborg, $68,000, Sandy Township.
- Raymond Garry Winters and Jason D. Winters to Jason D. Winters, $1, Decatur Township.
- Duane Couturiaux and Amber Couturiaux to Chase Couturiaux and Kylee Couturiaux, $1, Morris Township.
- Dixie Horn to Alan R. Horn and Diana K. Horn, $1, Union Township.
- Bell Township to KMI Land Company LP, $1, Bell Township.
- Jessyca Jane Burton to James Swarts, $8,500, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Tyler D. Thompson by sheriff sale, Kristyn D. Thompson by sheriff sale, and Home Point Financial Corporation at the suit of Thompson property to Home Point Financial Corporation, $2,474.96, Clearfield Borough.
- Nancy R. Taylor and Mark Taylor to Michael J. McKeegan and Candice A. McKeegan to Korlan Strayer, $92,000, Decatur Township.
- Kerry Lewis, executor, and David W. Lewis estate to Kenneth B. Prisk and Patricia Prisk, $1, Jordan Township.
- Cora E. Owens to Dennis Owens, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jerry Anthony Martin and Betty J. Martin to Christopher T. Bainey and Angela J. Bainey, $171,000, Cooper Township.
- Lisa Cataldi to Lola Gerg, $170,000, DuBois City.
- Dorothy Gaines and Zane A. Gaines to James B. Undercofler and Michael Lynn Undercofler, $1, Boggs Township.
- Daniel Kraynak to William G. Meko and Dawn L. Meko, $1, Bell Township.
- Richard B. Murawski and Kathryn F. Murawski to Harold G. Lora and Amanda L. Pentz, $42,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Gloria J. Silvis and Roland Silvis estate to Gloria J. Silvis, Lawrence Township.
- Dustin D. Quigley to Nadine Davis, $59,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary Lee McGill to Linda L. Kosicki and Lindsey Kosicki, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Selene Finance LP to Kim A. Eyerly and Timothy W. Eyerly, $12,920, Morris Township.
- Daniel T. Kennard and Diane C. Kennard to Daniel T. Kennard and Diane C. Kennard, $1, Sandy Township.
- Daniel T. Kennard and Diane C. Kennard to James A. Kennard, $1, Sandy Township.
- Benjamin N. Galandio and Brooke A. McCloskey to Shannon Shaw, $57,5000, Lawrence Township.
