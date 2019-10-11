- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the dates of Oct. 4-9.
- Nancy E. Hamilton by power of attorney, and Steven E. Hamilton, power of attorney, to Brian C. Rydbom and Kelli R. Rydbom, $12,000, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas D. Frelin to Ronald A. Frelin and Bertha Jane Frelin, $1, Goshen Township.
- Katherine B. Gates, co administratrices, Mary E. Rankin, co administratrices, Gloria Mae Bowman estate, Gary L. Yarger, Administrator and Cheryl R. Yarger estate to Lee A. Mazenko and Kathy A. Peno, $40,000, Beccaria Township.
- James R. Garvey and Nancy L. Garvey to James R. Garvey and Robert A. Garvey, $1, Decatur Township.
- Mary Ann T. Brennan, Susan M. Johnston Conroy, Thomas Conroy, Jean Lungren, Sharon Campellone, Mark Campellone, Carol Johnston, John Johnston, Frank Lucician, William L. Johnston IV, and Wasco Lucician estate to Thomas Philips, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Erick M. McClure and Jodie L. McClure to Maria D. Socie, $121,000, Houtzdale.
- Gearhartville Free Methodist Church to Andrew W. Greenawalt and Ella M. Greggo, $125,000, Decatur Township.
- Kelly L. Stephens and Wiliam E. Stephens to Kelly L. Stephens, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ruth O. Flynn, estate, Richard C. Flynn, estate, and Richard A. Flynn, executor to Jason J. Best and Stacy M. Best, $18,000, Grampian Borough.
- Robert A. Christian to William M. Kirk, $24,000, Sandy Township.
- Lon L. Baird, Jr. and Marcy S. Baird to Matthew W. Ramarge, Michael C. Ramarge, and Thomas Ramarge, $190,925, Sandy Township.
- Elmer F. Reed and Joyce Reed to Brian Tyger and Gidget E. Stetz, $10,000, Sandy Township.
- Timothy J. Shick and Mandi S. Shick to Johnny L. Shaffer, $147,000, Sandy Township.
- Beth A. Blakeslee to Michael Crawford, $107,5000, DuBois City.
- Nihit Gupta, aif, Mayank Gupta, by aif, and Shagufta Gupta, by aif, to Timothy J. Shick and Mandi S. Shick, $278,000, Sandy Township.
- Barbara J. Latchaw and Douglas E. Latchaw to Douglas Bell and Kelley Bell, $10, Sandy Township.
- John E. Ramsey and Labonna J. Ramsey to Ryan J. Norris and Kaleigh E. Norris, $10, Sandy Township.
- Betty J. Cosper to Michael A. Caldwell, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary J. Runckel, sole survivor, and Joan C. Runckel estate to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary J. Runckel, sole survivor, and Joan C. Runckel estate to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary J. Runckel, sole survivor, and Joan C. Runckel estate to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edward W. Pounds, trustee, Roberta D. Pounds, trustee, and Pounds Living Trust to Steven A. Diveley and Jennifer L. Diviley, $1, Sandy Township.
- Andrew J. Schaffer and Nancy M. Schaffer to Matthew C. Cawley and Deanna L. Mascho Cawley, $447,000, Sandy Township.
- Alan A. Mittelhammer and Penny D. Mittelhammer to Megan A. Munchak, $71,000, Sandy Township.
- Austin J. Wooster and Courtney E. Wooster to Erik J. Shaffer, $68,000, Lawrence Township.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America to Austin J. Wooster and Courtney E. Wooster, $72,000, Bradford Township.
- Douglas D. Vaughn and Linda C. Vaughn to Douglas D. Vaughn and Linda C. Vaughn, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert F. Kitko Jr. to Robert F. Kitko Jr. and Lisa Marie Kitko, $1, Bigler Township.
- William D. Marasco and Jane Elizabeth Marasco to Matthew Robert Mertz and Lisa Marie Mertz, $425,000, Sandy Township.
- Versatile Hotels, Inc. to OM Hospitality DuBois LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Linda A. Maines, executrix, and Khadije Hasson estate to Michael Clapper, $15,000, Irvona Borough.
- Marian R. Dunegan to Juan A. Perez, $94,9000, Morris Township.
- Brenda Lee Harnish and Ray Algiers and Tammy Algiers, $9,050, Ramey Borough.
- Tyler W. Pollisino, executrix, and Barbara L. Pollisino estate to James S. Reams and Erika B. Reams, $175,000, Decatur Township.
- David L. Yocum and Constance M. Yocum to Dale D. Marshall, $148,500, Lawrence Township.
- E.P. Bender Coal Company, Inc to Charles J. Lewis and Christina M. Lewis, $74,900, Bigler Township.
- Bruce G. Smith and Cora Smith to Austin T. Swatsworth, $58,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Edgar L. English and Brenda L. English to Greg A. Selner, $62,500, Curwensville Borough and Pike Township.
- Thomas A. Henry to Michael T. Henry and Shannon D. Henry, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert L. Doran Sr. and Margaret E. Doran to Robert L. Doran Jr., $1, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel W. Shawley and Sherri L. Shawley to Sherri L. Shawley, $1, Graham Township.
- Brandom M. Lenherr and Kattie L. Lenherr to Kattie L. Lenherr and Julie A. Kieth, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gaither Conrad LLC to David Ball and Sherri Ball, $49,000, DuBois City.
- Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency to Douglas M. Doran, $55,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gene A. Berfield, administrator, and Eugene Joseph Berfield estate to Gene A. Berfield, Wendy S. Donahue, and Chad R. Berfield, $1, Greenwood Township and Clearfield Borough.
- Barbara J. Hoffer to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Carolyn Bush to Ronald J. Larch and Dawn R. Larch, $87,000, Greenwood Township.
- Jetta Gilligan Borg, by agent, Rolf G. Borg, by agent, and Andrew P. Gates, agent, to Karl D. Huber Jr., $50,500, Beccaria Township.
- Patrick H. Johnson and Betty M. Johnson to Debra Beatty, $1,000, Coalport Borough.
- Waneta R. Kimberly to Shane J. Kimberly and Vance A. Kimberly, $75,000, Irvona Borough.
- Kathy L. Pollick, trustee, and Malinky Family Trust to Donald L. Pollick and Kathy L. Pollick, $1, Knox Township.
- Kathy L. Pollick, executrix, and Beulah W. Malinky estate to Donald L. Pollick and Kathy L. Pollick, $1, Knox Township.
- Kathy Lee Pollick to Donald L. Pollick and Kathy L. Pollick, $1, Knox Township.
- Kathy L. Pollick, executrix, and Beulah W. Malinky estate to Donald L. Pollick and Kathy L. Pollick, $1, Jordan Township.
- Kathy L. Pollick, executrix, and Beulah W. Malinky estate to Donald L. Pollick and Kathy L. Pollick, $1, Knox Township.
- Thomas D. Scarberry to Thomas D. Scarberry III and Rebecca M. Scarberry, $10, Bradford Township.
- Mary B. Westover and Roy E. Westover estate to Sophie Wachob and Brendan Derek Westover, $250, Westover Borough.
- Mary B. Westover and Roy E. Westover estate to Sophie Wachob and Brendan Derek Westover, $250, Westover Borough.
- Rick P. Buzard and Sherry M. Buzard to Daniel C. Wallace, $17,000, Sandy Township.
- Sherman Bowman to Rodney L. Bowman and Kimberley S. Bloom, $1, Knox Township.
- Daniel J. Greenland Jr. and Brittany Greeland to Corey Faulkner, $1, Pike Township.
- Deane L. Herbst, Keith J. Furrevig, annd Megan M. Furrevig to Keith J. Furrevig and Megan M. Furrevig, $1, Bigler Township.
- David M. Kailburn and Snadra Kailburn to Dean H. English and Susanne M. English, $15,500, Covington Township.
- Carolyn B. Smeal, executrix, and Maria Buzzanca estate to Hunter W. Maines and Alyssa M. Fenton, $69,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Valarie Kelley to Travis Gheen and Jessica Gheen, $35,000, Decatur Township.
- W. Craig Case Jr. and Diana F. Case to Rachel Castilla, $267,500, Sandy Township.
