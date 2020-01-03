- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 27 –Jan. 2:
- Ann Marie Lauffer and Park E. Lauffer to Park E. Lauffer, $1, Morris Township.
- Edward P. Beatty and Barbara A. Beatty to David A. Beatty, $14,000, Bell Township.
- Mark A. Kerchenneck, Tammie M. Prevost, and Penny Jo Cummins to Scott F. Gallaher and Lori A. Gallaher, $27,500, Gulich Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Mark E. Lloyd, $20,000, Woodward Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Raymond P. Kitko Jr. and Raymond P. Kitko, $75,000, Woodward Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Mark E. Llyod, $6,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Greenwood Lumber Company Inc to Neil E. Hoobler and Sherry T. Hoobler, $112,045.48, Graham Township.
- Daniel B. Curley to Neil E. Hoobler and Sherry T. Hoobler, $100,000, Bradford Township and Graham Township.
- David S. Mital and Michelle R. Mital to Zachery T. Reams, $84,500, Gulich Township.
- Ruth V. Canito to Christopher Barret and Tina M. Barret, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Sheryl L. Deboer, co-executor, Gregory S. Marshall, go-executor, and Orville R. Marshall estate to Sheryl L. Deboer, Gergory S. Marshall, Marilyn R. Liddle and Beth Ann Mafuka, $1, Brady Township.
- Beverly McCullough to Beverly McCullough and Nancy Lengel, $1, Bloom Township.
- Mifflin County Savings Bank to Christopher G. Leiden and Janice M. Leiden, $42,000, Beccaria Township.
- Henry J. Shaffer and Linda L. Shaffer to John Pirnak, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- Carl A. Valenza to Ronald B. Valenza, Richard A. Valenza, and Joseph E. Valenza, $1, Covington Township.
- Steven N. Parks to Steven N. Parks and Tammy R. Parks, $10, Morris Township.
- James F. Leeper to Jeannine L. Wonderling, $104,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Dennis Serba, executor and Larry L. Rea estate to Andrew L. Washell, $180,00, Knox Township.
- Erma Almeda Elnicki by aif and David M. Elnicki, aif to Freedom First Land Development LLC, $305,000, Sandy Township.
- Wayne M. Harris and Audrey Jean Harris to Eric Harman and Lindsay Harman, $12,500, Bradford Township.
- Russel A. Miller to Brandon Thomassy, $64,000, Sandy Township.
- Amanda Shepler, individually and executrix, and Edna L. Whitesell estate to Chris L. Barrett and Tina M. Barrett, $100, Lawrence Township.
- James Daniel Hodges Jr. and Theresa Ann Hodges to James Prisk, $4,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Rock United Methodist Church to C. Hummel Real Estate Limited Liability Company, $17,100, Wallaceton Borough.
- Tammy L. Melius to Michael F. Perko, $55,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Rock United Methodist Church to C. Hummel Real Estate Limited Liability Company, $14,900, Wallaceton Borough.
- George G. Kovalchick, Julia Kovalchick estate, David G. Kovachick, co-executor, and Andrew S. Kovalchick, co-executor to Andrew J. Miller and Lavin D. Miller, $400,000, Brady Township.
- Joseph A. Seyler to C.J. Zwick and Sarah Zwick, $1, Brady Township.
- Gliceria N. Willar to Amanda Lee Rake, $43,000, DuBois City.
- Joseph C. Wilcox Sr. and Dorothy J. Wilcox to Lisa M. Benson, $100,000, DuBois City.
- William H. Hanzely and Dulcie A. Hanzely to Hanzelys Garden Center Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Galon E. Conrad, Shirley M. Conrad, Sherri L. Ball, and David Ball to Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- James A. Rorabaugh Jr. and Lisa Rorabaugh to Cody J. Rorabaugh and Sydney M. Rorabaugh, $1, Bell Township.
- Sheilah R. Kawa, executrix, and Judith A. Massini estate to Dean Rowles, $50,000, Gulich Township.
- Robert C. Knepp Jr and Dorinda M. Knepp to Thomas Alan McCartney, $175,000, Woodward Township.
- Matthew G. Bumgarner and Emily S. Bumgarner to Seth Andrews Myers and Delanie Margaret Kolesar, $170,000, Graham Township.
- Ryan A. Murray, co-administrator, Richard A. Murray Jr, co-administrator, and Richard Allison Murray Sr estate to Jacob M. Brown and Taylor B. Brown, $187,000, Cooper Township.
- Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency to Kevin Owens, $29,000, Morris Township.
- Warren C. Hartman to HMCCPA, $28,250, Cooper Township.
- Clair J. Braughler to Sandra L. Gresock, $15,000, Bell Township.
- Robert D. Curry and Robin L. Curry to Robin L. Curry, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Curry to Robin Curry, $1, DuBois City.
- Robert J. Lewis and Lisa Gunter Lewis to Robert J. Lewis and Lisa Gunter Lewis, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Cherry Timber Associates Inc. to Scott Alan Briggs, $3,500, Sandy Township.