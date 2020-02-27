- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 21-27.
- Robert L. Owen family trust, Roger Lewis Owen, individual and successor trustee, Carla J. Owen, Lois A. Howell, William A. Howell, Robert L. Owen and Fritz P. Owen to Owen Family Enterprises LLC, $99,000, Sandy Township.
- Gregory L. Hughes to Matthew A. Degma and Jillian M. Kane, $148,500, Decatur Township.
- Luann M. Shifter, executrix, and Jeanette G. Larson estate to CNB Bank, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Property Development LLC to Trevor David Rabenstein, $3,500, Karthaus Township.
- Aaron Conklin and Bradley Conklin estate to Aaron Conklin, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jeffrey A. Milliron and Mary M. Milliron to Jared Ryan Wolfe and Chantel Paige Tubbs, $160,000, Penn Township.
- Terry Lee Dickson to Gaylon E. Dickson Jr. and Richard A. Dickson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Brian D. Hansell to Brian D. Hansell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Spencer Land Company and Sheree McCall, t/a and sole owner, to Donald E. Kanouff and Renee D. Kanouff, $75,000, Jordan Township.
- Judy M. Fields to Eric S. Armagost and Kari D. Armagost, $1, Brady Township.
- Kevin S. Bockus and Sheila R. Bockus to Jane A. Russell and William J. Russell, $138,000, Bloom Township.
- Roy Properties LLC to Michael P. Davidson and Rachel H. Davidson, $32,000, DuBois City.
- Blake J. Sechman and Cierra Sechman to Karl J. Marchiori, $135,000, Huston Township.
- Karen A. Smith to Paul G. Cavalier and Charlotte F. Cavalier, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Timothy Kokoskie, Trudy L. Ferrell, and William G. Ferrell to Tayia R. Swoope, $3,000, Woodward Township.
- Mary Sue Blasko Morrison, executrix, and Margaret L. Blasko estate to Paul D. Blasko, $67,000, Morris Township.
- Anthony Domitrovich and Jill M. Domitrovich to Anthony Domitrovich, $1, Sandy Township.
- Machipongo Land & Coal Company to Julia Anne Gaskill, $4,100, Brisbin Borough.
- Christine A. Maney to Samuel J. Maney and Christine A. Maney, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Sharon A. Martin to Christa M. Martin, $1, Morris Township.
- Corbet Construction Inc. to Brandon D. Hendrix and Kasey J. Hendrix, $189,000, Sandy Township.
- Justin O’Connor and Trisha O’Connor to Foxx Curley, $7,500, Cooper Township.
- Internal Revenue Service to Wayne R. Daugherty and Barbara J. Daugherty, $120,000, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Erman Thomas Foster by Sheriff Sale, Susanna Marie Foster by Sheriff Sale, and LSF 10 Master Participation Trust at the suit of Foster property to LSF10 Master Participation Trust, $2,136.71, Morris Township.
- Ronald M. Geyer and Michele K. Geyer to Ronald M. Geyer, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Robert Lynn Scott by sheriff sale, Janey M. Scott by sheriff sale, and Nationstar Mortgage LLC, at the suit of Scott property, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $1,440.38, Coalport Borough.
- Gordon L. Bloom Jr., Janice D. Bloom, Jeanne A. Bloom, Betsy Brown, Dennis A. Bloom, Brett M. Bloom and Dawn M. Bloom to Gordon L. Bloom Jr. and Janice D. Bloom, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Ryan T. Flanders and Kelly Lynn Flanders to Tyler Pearce, $84,000, Brady Township.
- Dillon A. Dixon to Nicholas Bogacki, $58,300, DuBois City.
- Todd Brown and Bethany Brown to Ashley Lynn Reese and Matthew A. Haywood, $105,000, Bigler Township.
- R. Scott Walker and Pamela S. Walker to Devon S. Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ruth M. Spangler to Doyle G. Laborde and Carolyn M. Laborde, $160,000, DuBois City.
- Pansy M. Rhoades, by agent, and Tina M. Robison, agent, to Robert Knepp and Dorinda Knepp, $40,000, Gulich Township.
