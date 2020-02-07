- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 30 –Feb. 6.
- William T. Hill to Philip E. Hill, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Karen A. Fulton to John Joseph Zernell, $50,000, Pike Township.
- John C. Dillon and Sherry L. Dillon to Steven D. Dillon, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Suzanne E. Irwin, executrix, and Paul B. Irwin estate to Perry L. Irwin and Joan E. Irwin, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin Brady and Dana J. Brady to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert G. Carter Jr. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- David C. Greene to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert L. Troxell to F. Cortez Bell III and Sandra J. Bell, $165,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jodi L. Shaffer to Paul W. Meredith and Mary M. Meredith, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald J. Reich to Felisha Reich, $169,000, Sandy Township.
- Rickey A. Lingenfelter and Floyd Lingenfelter to Rickey A. Lingenfelter, Floyd Lingenfelter and Vada M. Graham, $1, Bell Township.
- Sergey S. Shabunin and Natalya Shabunin to Sergey S. Shabunin, $1, Bradford Township.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Bradley J. Giraud, $131,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald L. Pollick, Kathy L. Pollick, individually and executrix, and Beulah Winnifred Malinky estate to Andrew J. Reifer Jr., $70,000, Knox Township.
- Kathleen L. Lumadue, executor and personal representative, and Robert Lewis Lumadue estate to Kathleen L. Lumadue, trustee, Robert L. Lumadue trust, and Kathleen L. Lumadue trust, $1, Lawrence Township, Jordan Township, and Bradford Township.
- Frank E. Sandy, co-executor, Denise M. Sandy, co-executor, and Loretta G. Sandy Reesman, estate to Clear Run Enterprises LLC, $37,500, Sandy Township.
- Ronald D. Mowrey, Linda Mowrey, Norman L. Mowrey Jr., and Debra J. Mowrey to Owencw I LLC, $150,000, DuBois City.
- Monty T. Simbeck and Apryle R. Simbeck to Aleasha J. Moore and Aaron F. Moore, $1, Penn Township.
- Anthony J. Perry to Joseph Hogan, $128,000, Covington Township.
- Deborah Lansberry to Deborah Lansberry, Shannon L. Lansberry, and Carrie J. Lansberry, $1, Brady Township.
- John B. Huls, by agent, and Barbara S. Huls, agent and individual, to Barbara S. Huls, $1, Cooper Township.
- Brittine L. Krise and Bryan L. Krise to Matthew Gray Belton, $93,000, Bradford Township.
- Losetta Baroni, Tamara Peterson, Linda Graffius, and Millard E. Graffius estate to Steven G. Gross and Tracy L. Gross, $400, Bradford Township.
- R. Ronald Young and Cheryl A. Young to Dean R. Ledonne, $230,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher Allen Mooney to Eric D. Livergood and Lindsey Livergood, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jonathon M. Armbruster and Sarah D. Armbruster to Courtney L. Kibbe, $127,000, Sandy Township.
- Jonathan K. Henry, administrator, and Sylvester C. Henry II estate to CNB Bank, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Barbara S. Mann, Gregory L. Mann, John J. Johnson and Judith Johnson to William J. Sass, $20,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Richard Howell by sheriff sale, Christina N. Howell by sheriff sale, and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, at the suit of Howell Property, to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, $2,238.28, Clearfield Borough.
- William J. Shirokey to Kenneth L. Miles and Lorraine E. Miles, $100,000, Graham Township.
- Crown Resorts LTD by general partner, Crown Resorts Management LLC, by general partner, RWD Family Limited Partnership, by general partner, and RWD Management LLC, general partner, to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts LTD, by general partner, Crown Resorts Management LLC, by general partner, RWD Family Limited Partnership, by general partner, and RWD Management LLC, general partner, to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts LTD, by general partner, Crown Resorts Management LLC, by general partner, RWD Family Limited Partnership, by general partner, and RWD Management LLC, general partner, to Crown Resorts Management LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Henry S. Beiler and Barbara L. Beiler to Robert C. Knepp Jr. and Dorinda M. Knepp, $20,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Michael J. Dixon Sr. and Michel J. Dixon Jr. to Michael J. Dixon Jr., $1, Boggs Township.
- Dale Cackowski and Angela C. Humphrey to Hunter M. Stauffer and Brittney T. Stauffer, $204,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael Scott McBride to William Shane Reinhart and Tracy L. Reinhart, $240,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert M. Hanak, individual and partner, Matthew B. Taladay, individual and partner, and Hanak Guido and Taladay, TDBA, to Taladay Holdings LLC, $214,000, DuBois City.
- Duane C. Sloppy, by aif, Dennis J. Sloppy, aif, and Geraldine R. Sloppy, by aif, to John Bumbarger, $25,000, Bradford Township.
- William D. Bratton and Sally A. Bratton to Sean C. Novais, $28,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Micheal Clapper to Michael Clapper, $1, Irvona Borough.