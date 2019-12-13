- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 6-11.
- Mickey L. Moore to Olga Carmen Goebert, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Sandar L. Simpson, Mead G. Witherow Jr., Bernice C. Witherow, Harry J. Bell, Harry F. Bell, Patricia E. Melani, Martha L. Waugh, John M. Eckels, Michael J. Dilullo, Lori M. Dilullo, Nicholas F. Dilullo Jr., Mary J. Dilullo, James T. White, Georgia M. White, Larry R. Reed, Patty L. Reed, Richard W. Moorehouse, Ann M. Moorhouse, Thomas J. Pontzer, Donna L. Pontzer, and Nancy Lilja to Patricia E. Melani, $1, Sandy Township.
- Patricia E. Melani to David W. Raiford and Susan L. Raiford, $190,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas G. Srock Sr. to Reneee McIntire and Michael McIntire, $1, Brady Township.
- Barwick Poelestra LLC to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings LLC, $92,420, Boggs Township.
- Barwick Poelestra LLC to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings LLC, $96,021, Huston Township.
- Carol K. Ferranti to Danielle D. Boyles, $24,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Barwick Poelestra LLC to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings LLC, $87,619, Gulich Township.
- Paul W. Lawson to Samuel Hayden, Mildred Hayden, Rose Hayden, Samantha Hayden and Autumn Hayden, $1, Woodward Township.
- Adam C. McGary, Justine D. McGary, Justin D. McGary and Kara McGary to Adam C. McGary and Justine D. McGary, $1, Penn Township.
- Adam C. McGary, Justine D. McGary, Justin D. McGary and Kara McGary to Kara McGary and Justin D. McGary, $1, Penn Township.
- Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Galen C. Baughman, $1, Decatur Township.
- Edward D. Albright, Toni A. Albright, Tobias Bickle, and Annette Bickle, to Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright, $1, Decatur Township and Boggs Township.
- Annette Bickle, Tobias Bickle, Edward D. Albright, Toni A. Albright, Galen C.Baughman and Gloria Baughman to Annette Bickle and Tobias Bickle, $1, Decatur Township and Boggs Township.
- Geynet C. Wisor and Lana K. Wisor to Geynet C. Wisor and Lana K. Wisor, $1, Bradford Township.
- Marlene L. Horm to Marlene L. Horm and Cynthia I. Daub, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Eric C. Whitehouse to Gold Luster LP, $1, DuBois City.
- George G. Kovalchick, David G. Kovalchick, co-executor, Julia Kovalchick estate and Andrew S. Kovalchick, co-executor to David Eugene McKee, $1,500, Brady Township.
- Lisa M. Lefler to David J. Hartzfeld and Kelly S. Hartzfeld, $4,500, Troutville Borough.
- John J. Bloam and Amy C. Bloam to Carol E. Dawber, $157,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel L. Kemmick and JoAnn Kemmick to Richard A. Risner and Brenda L. Risner, $1, Covington Township.
- Doris M. Jacoby to Mason W. Grove, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sonia M. Veruete and Robert S. Upcapher, $56,001, Karthaus Township.
- Jon A. Barr to Heriberto Carrasquillo, $73,00, Clearfield Borough.
- Vicki Joy Richardson, executrix, and Ellen J. Rousell to Sandra E. Britt, $39,900, Curwensville Borough.
- Machipongo Land and Coal Company to Joseph D. Washell Jr. and Jeri Ann Washell, $1,350, Brisbin Borough.
- Machipongo Land and Coal Company to James P. Lamont Jr. and Lori A. Lamont, $1,350, Brisbin Borough.
- Step-Lin Incorporated and Susan K. Hall to Richard W. Guthrie and Keri Tawney, $5,000, Ramey Borough.
- Jeffrey S. Murarik and Jody A. Murarik to Megan N. Strong and Derrick J. Strong, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Paul D. Somsky Jr. and Lorri L. Somsky to Curtis Jeffrey Kephart and Brittany Nocole Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Thomas E. Humenick, executor, Paul S. Humenick estate, Steve Humenick, Angeline Humenick, Albert Humenick and Marlene Humenick, $36,500, Goshen Township.
- Nicholas R. Jimenez to Jason R. Tubbs and Jessica L. Zaffreses, $750, Sandy Township.
- Linny M. Perkowski to Mitchell R. Harvey, $2,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Embrace Home Loans Inc, by aif, and Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, aif to Melica Leigh Thayer, $20,500, Bradford Township.
- Marian K. Abraczinskas to PH Investment Group LLC, $590,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Arnold L. Swales and Kim R. Swales to Arnold L. Swales, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Karla F. Bouch to John D. Bouch, $1, Bell Township.
- Carol J. Johnson, executrix, and Irene A. Somerville estate to Carol J. Johnson, Karan A. Stiles and Arlene B. Errigo, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph H. Fox and Patrick A. Fox to Joseph H. Fox, $1, Osceola Mills Borough
- Charles F. Seibel, Eugene T. Walters III, Harry E. Seibel, Joseph L. Seibel, and Homewood Rod and Gun Club to Harry Andrew Seibel, Robert Morris Seibel, Carl Elmer Seibel, and Eugene Marshall Shupe Jr, $10,177.50, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James C. Faith by tax claim and Deborah E. Faith by tax claim to Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $1,700, Irvona Borough.
- Michael D. Thornton and Beverly J. Thornton to William B. Hoover Jr., $1, Brady Township.
- John H. Kiel and Jacqueline Kiel to Christopher Hough, $128,500, Sandy Township.
- Riverview Bank, executor, CBT Bank, executor, and Shirley E. Guelich Estate to Ryan Frederick Cleaver, $97,500, Bradford Township.
- Mary Beth Geppert and Vincent J. Poeta, $22,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Angela Rhea Green to Sebrina Irwin, $1, Huston Township.
- Menzie Family Trust 1, Raymond P. Menzie, successor trustee, and Elizabeth M. Fiske, successor trustee to Gerald Royer, $20,000, DuBois City and Sandy Township.
- Ken Kepple and Joy Kepple to Jarrod Gesin, $3,5000, DuBois City.
- Robin L. Peterson, administratrix and Jerry William Peterson estate to Georgia Schimizzi, Eugene A. Slagle, and Jason Schimizzi, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Crystal Springs Lodge Inc. to June B. Sadoti, $1, Pine Township.
- James V. Vida and Cheryl L. Vida to James V. Vida, $1, Brady Township and DuBois City.
- Jodi L. Parks to Kodey Parks and Danielle Parks, $36,400, Cooper Township.
- CJN Real Eestate LLC to John B. Kness and Valerie A. Kness, $80,000, DuBois City.
- James R. Whited Sr. and Georgenina C. Whited to Marilou Tuck, $17,500, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dean Hayes by tax claim and Marci Yildiz by tax claim to Jason Marshall and Chris Shoup, $400, Sandy Township.
- Alton G. Rorabaugh, Roger G. Rorabaugh, Tisha M. Rorabaugh, Mark D. Rorabaugh and Diana L. Rorabaugh to Roger G. Rorabaugh, Tisha M. Rorabaugh, Mark D. Rorabaugh and Diana L. Rorabaugh, $1, Burnside Township.