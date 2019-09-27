- The following deeds have been filed with Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 13-19.
- Cynthia J. Irwin, administratrix c.t.a., and R. Madeline Miller estate to Cynthia J. Irwin, $1, Penn Township.
- Cynthia J. Irwin, administratrix c.t.a., and R. Madeline Miller estate to Carol Remen, $1, Penn Township.
- Cynthia J. Irwin, administratrix c.t.a., and R. Madeline Miller estate to John D. Miller, $1, Penn Township.
- Cynthia J. Irwin, administratrix c.t.a., and R. Madeline Miller estate to Constance Ogorchock, $1, Penn Township.
- John G. Peters and Debra J. Peters to Brandon M. Jackson and Laina M. Jackson, $189,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kellie L. Green to Robbie L. Green, $1, Goshen Township.
- Robbie L. Green and Kellie L. Green to Robbie L. Green, $1, Bradford Township.
- Bernard W. Lockard, co-partner, Larry G. Lockard, co-partner, Alan W. Lee, co-partner, Tri L Company, by AIF, and Stanley P. Degory, AIF, to Simoncre Fireside II LLC, $257,500, Lawrence Township.
- Maria E. Noemi Dinger to Amanda Nagy and Michael McCready, $185,500, Sandy Township.
- Deborah Zediak, Bradly J. Zediak, Jane Zimmerman, and Thomas W. Lahman to Michael J. Yamrick, $33,350, Brady Township.
- Kaye Gurthride to Jacob M. Hunsberger and Nicole R. Powers, $95,000, Sandy Township.
- Teddy J. Holt Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Holt to Monty T. Simbeck and Apryle R. Simbeck, $9,000, Grampian Borough.
- James N. Beirlair and Jennifer M. Beirlair to Adam Steven Anderson and Kelly Sue Anderson, $147,800, Woodward Township.
- Susan D. Rader to Garrett M. Krause and Paige M. Shoemaker, $85,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Elizabeth A. Forcey and George Norman Whitaker to Elizabeth A. Forcey, $1, Knox Township.
- Douglas P. Manning, by aif, and Cynthia L. Manning, aif, to David A. Powell and Laura L. Powell, $117,000, Ramey Borough.
- Gordon L. Bloom Sr., Gordon L. Bloom Jr., Gordon L. Bloom, Janice D. Bloom, Jeanne A. Bloom, Dennis A. Bloom, Brett M. Bloom and Dawn M. Bloom to Anthony H. Poeta and Brandi Poeta, $105,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Justin Allen Jones and Torrey Lynn Jones to Justin A. Jones and Torrey L. Jones, $1, Decatur Township.
- Steven P. Clapper, co-trustee, Mary Lou Clapper, co-trustee, and Stephen P. Clapper 401k profit sharing plan to Tu V. Nguyen and Carolyn L. Nguyen, $58,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brant M. Forcey and Melissa M. Forcey to Brant. M. Forcey and Ross A. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Terry A. Forcey and Annette M. Forcey to Brant M. Forcey and Ross A. Forcey, $1, Bradford Township.
- Thomas D. Holencik and Diane M. Holencik to Thomas D. Holencik, trustee, Dianne M. Holencik, trustee, and Holencik Family Revocable Trust, $1, Gulich Township.
- Thomas D. Holencik and Diane M. Holencik to Thomas D. Holencik, trustee, Dianne M. Holencik, trustee, and Holencik Family Revocable Trust, $1, Knox Township.
- Thomas D. Holencik and Diane M. Holencik to Thomas D. Holencik, trustee, Dianne M. Holencik, trustee, and Holencik Family Revocable Trust, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Thomas D. Holencik and Diane M. Holencik to Thomas D. Holencik, trustee, Dianne M. Holencik, trustee, and Holencik Family Revocable Trust, $1, Glen Hope Borough, Bigler Township, Jordan Township, Knox Township.
- Patricia A. Ross to Dennis K. Johns and Pamela L. Johns, $80,130, Pike Township.
- Larry S. Seger and Enola J. McClincey to Elijiah B. McGary, $24,316.50, Penn Township.
- Jason S. Prontock and Penny S. Prontock to Jason S. Prontock and Penny S. Prontock, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sheila A. James Westover to Gerald Boothman and Melissa Boothman, $500, Westover Borough.
- Melvin Sheesley and Kathryn Sheesley to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Chris Runyon to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Thomas E. Knappenberger to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Paul L. Marie and Ruth S. Marie to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Michael D. Murray and Joanne K. Murray to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Donald P. Emigh and Samantha K. Emigh to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Charles Morrison and Rose Marie Morrison to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Debora L. Thomas and Paula D. Rachael to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Marty Sorg and Mindy Sorg to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Donald Bradley and Karen E. Caltrider to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Ronald States and Donna States, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Charles Raymond Glasser and Doris W. Glasser to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Dennis Lisi and Melissa Lisi to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- John Kubofcik and Margaret Kubofcik to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Richard Feidler and Barbara Feidler to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Norman L. Bender and Susan J. Bender to Hans W. Paerl and Barbara H. Paerl, $16,000, Pike Township.
- Stanley L. Rougeux to James Rees, $20,000, Girard Township.
- John A. Custaney to John A. Custaney and Christopher John Custaney, $1, Morris Township.
- Raymond L. Stiner, Gail M. Stiner, Mark Plubell, Gail Stiner, Rhonda McGovern, and Leola O. Pubell, estate, to Gregory J. Plubell and Mark A. Plubell, $65,000, Girard Township.
- James E. Marshall and Cynthia L. Marshall to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Douglas R. McCausland, Tina M. McCausland and Dennis L. McCausland to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Jay David Helsel and Vivian Layne Helsel to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Jennifer L. Thompson to Jennifer L. Bartley and Nicholas G. Bartley Sr., $1, Woodward Township.
- Joanna L. Weant, John E. Weant, estate, and Marian L. Weant, estate, to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township
- Frances J. Kaluzny and Norene Kaluzny, estate, to Linda E. Matthews, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kevin E. Maney and Mary F. Maney to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffery L. McCartney and Casey M. McCartney to Jeffery L. McCartney, $1, Penn Township.
- Kenneth Hoover and Lorraine Hoover to David Radel and Susan Radel, $25,000, Cooper Township.
- Jacqueline L. Gibney, executrix, and Betty L. Carosn, estate, to Richard J. Albright and Mary Ann Albright, $10,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Stephen Earl Black to Daniel J. Hudson Jr and Connie M. Hudson, $105,000, Pike Township, Penn Township.
- Jarome D. Heffner and Barbara J. Heffner to David J. Heffner and Peggy K. Heffner, $120,000, Union Township.
- Richard C. Hanzel and Sarah Hanzel to Scott J. Sago and Janessa S. Sago, $145,000, Sandy Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield man sentenced for molesting 8-year-old
-
DuBois man is Fugitive of the Week
-
Landlords speak out against rental ordinance
-
Glen Hope crash claims elderly man
-
Police 9-23
-
Moshannon Valley presents unified school day plan
-
HOLD THE PHONE!
-
Curwensville sweeps Moshannon Valley
-
Sentencing Court
-
Curwensville H.S. students direct change in homecoming festivities
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: