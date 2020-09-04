- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 27 –Sept. 2.
- Walter Lee Waite and Bernice Jane Rowley to Cody James Waite, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Marion L. Bodner and Elliott J. Boulous to Cindy L. Demko, $3,000, Coalport Borough.
- Janice D. Srock, Ira C. Srock, Carol Ann Bardi, Edward J. Bardi, Edwin P. Pearson, Judith Ann Pearson and Vanessa A. Pearson to John A. Morroni and Elizabeth Ann Morroni, $1, Gulich Township.
- Richard A. Penzera and Tammy S. Penzera to Peter Ciz Madia, Jacob Merkle, Matthew C. Vitullo, and Katherine Bond, $20,000, Huston Township.
- Edward S. Tuttle Jr. and Doreen A. Tuttle to Anthony Aulicino III and Kristine M. Aulicino, $7,000, Sandy Township.
- Renee L. Robison and Todd A. Hainsey to Renee L. Robison, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Michael R. Ogden to Todd A. Saltsman, $25,000, Bradford Township.
- Thomas Stiffler and Gretchen Stiffler to Thomas G. Newcomer and Elizabeth R. Newcomer, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey S. Davidson and Vicki Davidson to Vicki Davidson, $1, DuBois City.
- Troy Seigfried and Sandra Seigfried to Michael E. Turney and Shirley J. Turney, $28,000, Huston Township.
- Craig A. Walker, administrator CTA, James A. Walker estate and Curtis H. Walker to Edward K. Yescavage and Samantha J. Yescavage, $130,500, Lawrence Township.
- Todd E. Kling and Jessica L. Kling to Douglas K. Bloom and Kim M. Bloom, $250,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mark Plubell and Andria Plubell to Leann N. Plubell, $50,000, Girard Township.
- John P. Hayles III and Tanja L. Hayles to Tanja L. Hayles, $1, Morris Township.
- Daniell Lee Hill Yatta to Brian L. Luzier and Marie A. Luzier, $9,000, Bradford Township.
- Robert N. Flood and Lori J. Flood to Ryan Flood and Vicki Flood, $1, Covington Township.
- David L. Hunt and Bethany L. Hunt to David L. Hunt Jr. and Deanna L. Hunt, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ashley L. Yost and Raymond D. Yost to Justin J. Bush and Alexandria P. Bush, $1, Decatur Township.
- Barbara A. Kline to Jerome W. Kline Jr., $1, Irvona Borough.
- Michael T. Spangle to Lexee Renee Baker and Jacob Paul Haduck, $75,000, Beccaria Township.
- William H. Kitko and Jennifer M. Kitko to Jay Lucas Gable, $56,000, Bradford Township.
- Gregory P. Cranmer to Christopher Scott Pastorius and Constance Pastorius, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Green Dot Inc to Eagle Railcar Services DuBois Pennsylvania LLC, $8,000, DuBois City.
- Curtis E. Finney and Briana L. Finney to Roni L. Crowell, $175,000, Morris Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to C. Hummel Real Estate Limited Liability Company, $70,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Barbara and Cynthia M. Barbara to Tina Porter, $73,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael P. Boal and Helen M. Boal to Calvin R. Barrett and Barbara M. Barret, $10,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Randy J. Mitchell, Kathryn A. Mitchell, Todd A. Morgan, and Lisa A. Morgan to Todd A. Morgan and Lisa D. Morgan, $5,000, Bloom Township.
- Annette M. Fugate and Howard Fugate III to Christopher P. Varacallo and Elissa A. Varacallo, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Dwayne James Riehl and Bryce Lynn Riehl to Benedict W. Hughes, $120,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Walter P. Muscovich by tax claim and Judy E. Muscovich by tax sale to Jeffrey A. Straka and Karen S. Straka, $400, Sandy Township.
- Edward Sulin and Roberta Sulin to Edward Sulin, Roberta Sulin, and Edward J. Sulin Jr., $1, Huston Township.
- Joseph J. Bevacqua to Jennifer Bevacqua, $1, Sandy Township.
- Thomas R. Scott to Jesse W. Clemmer, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Mildred M. Zydiak by aif and Matthew Benzie, aif, to Thomas R. Kellgren, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Larry A. Romanic, administrator, and Kathleen E. Romanic estate to Paul Rigard and Katie Whitehouse, $58,000, Huston Township.
- Katherine Wells to David T. Bender, $67,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard D. Evans and Julie T. Evans to Matthew L. Graham and Sharon E. Graham, $62,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Donna M. Scarlata, individual and executrix, Jerald Scarlata, individual and executrix, and Nicholas M. Tylwalk estate to Alfred P. Hess III and Brandy Lynn Hess, $18,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Edith E. Buchanan to Joshua Bauer and Miranda Bauer, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- Boyd F. Sharer and Susan J. Sharer to Frank L. Sharer, Dakota B. Sharer, and Kelly B. Sharer, $1, Morris Township.
- Steven M. Williams, Christa L. William, Robert E. Haines, and Peggy Haines to Steven M. Williams and Christa L. Williams, $1, Woodward Township.
- Mary Ann Kushner and Steven C. Bunyak Jr. to Paul A. Fenush, Paul T. Fenush, and Erin M. Swatsworth, $1, Cooper Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner, to Janice M. Rowles, $22,995, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Alex T. Gasbarre and Laura A. Gasbarre to Thomas R. Mitzel, $295,000, Sandy Township.
- Robin M. Gray and Alice H. Gray to Todd E. Kling and Jessica L. Kling, $119,900, Clearfield Borough.
- James H. Sybert and Marjorie A. Sybert to Terri A. Butterworth, Connie L. Tobey and Susan H. Hutton, $1, Westover Borough.
- Margaret Louise Mills to Jerry L. Rees Jr. and Beth A. Rees, $46,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kathleen A. Miller to St. Sophia Orthodox Church, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Melvin L. Sheesley, Kathryn A. Sheesley, Jeffrey L. Sheesley, and Deborah J. Sheesley to James K. Sell, Lee A. Saracena, and Fred Sell, $200, Sandy Township.
- Craig A. Kerr and Kimberly A. Kerr to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Lynn Corney, $92,000, Sandy Township.
- Brandon M. Love and Bethany R. Love to William H. Kitko and Jennifer M. Kitko, $110,000, Gulich Township.
- Donald Homman to Todd A. Saltsman, $5,000, Bradford Township.
- Bruce W. O’Donnell to Bruce W. O’Donnell and Lisa D. Callahan, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Harry J. Frisco and Brittany Frisco to Douglas E. Wyant and Vickie L. Wyant, $56,000, Jordan Township.
- Allen J. Welker revocable trust and Allen J. Welker, trustee, to Cody Millinder and Kylee Millinder, $315,000, Bradford Township.
- Michael P. Kunsman to Kunsman Beef Farm LLC, $1, Chest Township.
- Amy E. Gilga to Patti Jo Casher, $83,900, Lawrence Township.
- Dean Eddy to Ronald Lee Gribbin Jr. and Kari Kay Gribbin, $2,400, Sandy Township.
- Victoria A. Kokoskie and Gregory Kokoskie to Susan L. Kitko, $1, Bigler Township.
- Peter A. Yazwinski to Erick P. Yazwinski, $1, Decatur Township.
- Larry Lee Palumbo, trustee, Paula Joyce Palumbo, trustee, Larry Palumbo living trust, Paula Palumbo living trust, Benedetto P. Palumbo and Donna Palumbo to Jeremy G. Kougher and Kristen K. Kougher, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Kelly J. Bressler to Jason M. English and Ashley R. English, $107,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Peggy J. Patterson to Melissa L. Patterson, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Joan Pentz to Joan Pentz, $1, Bloom Township.
- Angela L. Williams, administratrix, and Richard L. Williams estate to Antoinette A. Osterhout and Ronald P. Barnett, $4,500, Irvona Borough.
- Gerald L. O’Dell and Shirley O’Dell to Donald R. O’Dell, $1, Pike Township.
- Jeffrey C. Fowler, personal representative/individual, and Odette Fowler estate to Jeffrey C. Fowler, $1, Morris Township.
- Merle J. Balkovec and Mildred Balkovec to Merle John Balkovec, $1, Huston Township.
- Blair L. Michael and Gail J. Michael to Blair L. Michael Jr. and Karen L. Michael, $7,500, Union Township.
- William B. Lansberry and Yvonne L. Lansberry to Stoltzfus Woodland LLC, $250,000, Boggs Township.
- Mark M. Ward and Christina J. Ward to Christina J. Ward, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Michael S. Owens to Debra L. Johnston, $1,500, Goshen Township.
- Patti Casher to James H. Scott, $89,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Tammie Owens, executrix, and Shawn M. Owens estate to Debra L. Johnston, $40,000, Goshen Township.
- Mary Ralston, June A. Ralston Weidner, Donna Rae Ralston Smolko, individual and agent, John J. Ralston, by agent, and Smolko to June A. Ralston Weidner, Donna Rae Ralston Smolko, and John J. Ralston, $1, Decatur Township.
- Bradley A. Conner to Bradley Allan Conner and Amanda S. Teats, $10, Sandy Township.
