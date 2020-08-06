  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 30 –Aug. 5.
  • Timothy C. Butler and Kasey A. Butler to Timothy C. Butler and Kasey A. Butler, $1, Penn Township.
  • Jacqueline L Andrulonis and Timothy T. Andrulonis to Timothy T. Andrulonis and Jacqueline L. Andrulonis, $1, DuBois City.
  • James Greene to Renae S. Greene and Evan J. Greene, $1, Union Township.
  • Carmine C. Marcioli, MD., and Jane D. Marcioli to Stephen W. Stoltz and Billie Jo Stoltz, $475,000, Sandy Township.
  • Mark A. Morgan and Paula Morgan to Mark A. Morgan and Paula Morgan, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Lewis Slade Jr. and Valerie Slade to Melvin Henry and Robin Henry, $200, Sandy Township.
  • Todd T. Hogue and Star L. Hogue to Shawn E. Sopic and Brittany S. Lezzer Sopic, $335,000, Pike Township.
  • V and K Properties LLC to Damon Hepburn, $85,000, DuBois City.
  • Tammy M. Webber to Eric Harman and Lindsay Harman, $13,100, Bradford Township.
  • Carol A. Glace to Carol A. Glace, $1, Cooper Township.
  • Dale E. Tozer and Deborah R. Tozer to Matt Andrew Wassil, $34,000, Curwensville Borough.
  • Raymond Jerome Lauder, Brandi Lauder, Gerald Jacob Lauder, Penny Lee Robinson, and Scott Robinson to Gerald Jacob Lauder, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Timothy J. Janocko, Tryphena M. Janocko, Thomas J. Janocko, and Melissa L. Janocko to Thomas J. Janocko and Melissa L. Janocko, $1, Gulich Township.
  • James H. Walker and Lois E. Walker to John C. Bookas, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Gary W. Lewis and Kathryne L. Lewis to Chad Hoover and Danielle Steinkamp, $38,000, Wallaceton Borough.
  • Karen M. Yarger to Donald B. Gillingham and Barbara J. Gillingham, $52,000, Woodward Township.
  • Jerilynne Michaels to Anthony S. Puccio, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Jeffrey Lee Worrall, executor, and Edward F. Worrall estate to Jeffrey L. Worral, Clifford R. Worrall, Kenneth C. Worrall, and Robert W. Worrall, $1, Karthaus Township.
  • Charles E. Rorabaugh and Mary E. Rorabaugh to Tyler E. Chambers and Alicia J. Chambers, $1, Burnside Township.
  • Georgia M. Colberg, Robert F. Grimminger, Patti Semelsberger, Emily Grimminger, and A & G Enterpirses to Jeffrey Emeigh, $1,200, Lawrence Township, Beccaria Township, and Bell Township.
  • Darla J. Mazenko estate and Faith Hegarty, executrix, to Scott D. Baker and Jacqueline L. Baker, $5,000, Beccaria Township.
  • Donald Smith, Laura T. Smith, and George Smith to Marie A. Smith, Donald C. Smith and Allen George Smith, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Spewock Properties LLC to Spewock Properties LLC, $1, Bigler Township.
  • James P. Campbell and Janet I. Campbell to Douglas J. Campbell, $1, Clearfield Borough.
  • William L. Edwards Jr. and Angela T. Edwards to Scott Sharp and Carrie Sharp, $320,000, Sandy Township.
  • Michael D. Cook and Kathy Markovich to Michael J. Brillon and Samantha D. Brillon, $148,000, Sandy Township.
  • Brandon M. Smith to Brandon J. Taylor, $137,900, Sandy Township.
  • Charles D. Bradley and Diana D. Bradley to Jeffrey Phillips and Jayne Phillips, $116,500, Sandy Township.
  • Mildred W. Spencer to Jacob E. Platt, $82,000, Penn Township.
  • William G. Frankhouser Jr. and Barbara L. Frankhouser to Leonard N. Barsody, $72,500, Curwensville Borough.
  • Timothy J. Janocko, co-executor/individually, Tryphena M. Janocko, Thomas J. Janocko, co-executor/individually, Melissa L. Janocko, and Evelyn M. Janocko estate to Clarissa Wingate, $86,900, Gulich Township.
  • Frank W. Hutton, by aif, Bernice P. Wallace, aif, and Mary Ellen Hutton to David M. Hutton Sr., Robin R. Hutton, Bernice P. Wallace, and William P. Wallace, $23,000, Burnside Township.
  • Damian Lee Albrecht, P. Eric Keller, executor, and Paul E. Keller estate to Damian Lee Albrecht, $50,000, Boggs Township.
  • Janet M. Gill, administrator, and Sandy Lee estate to Janet M. Gill and John W. Lee, $1, Bell Township.
  • Patricia J. Kirk, executrix, and Joseph A. Kirk estate to Patricia J. Kirk, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Ginger Brandy Bainey, Christopher Edwin Hutchings, Wanda H. Ryen, and Vincent L. Ryen to Ginger Brandy Bainey, $8,000, Morris Township.
  • Gerald Royer to Kevin J. Bandru Jr. and Gilda Bandru, $75,000, Sandy Township.
  • Paul J. Gregory and Helen J. Gregory to Michael A. Jacobson and Jenna I. Jacobson, $25,000, Brady Township.
  • Lawrence T. Persico, most reverend/successor bishop, and Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie to Christ the King Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico, most reverend/trustee, $1, Houtzdale Borough, Woodward Township, Bigler Township, and Brisbin Borough.
  • David J. Reber Sr. and Jonna L. Reber to Reber Family Trust, David J. Reber Sr., trustee, and Jonna L. Reber, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Carolyn I. Franson estate and David E. Franson II, executor, to Tamara L. Lopresti, $37,500, Clearfield Borough.
  • Gerald Jr. Grasser to Jacob Z. Barr and Taylor S. Barr, $120,000, Gulich Township and Ramey Borough.
  • Paul S. Blaine to Robert J. Liddle, $15,000, Sandy Township.
  • Alison J. Williams and Robert E. Williams to Christopher Morris, $169,000, Union Township.
  • Nancy Pittre and Roberto M. Jaramillo to Dawn L. Badtorff and Nicholas P. Tomblin, $60,000, DuBois City.
  • Robert B. Sturgeon and Bowers Sturgeon to Kimberly Kohlhepp and Bryan Wood, $149,000, Sandy Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert V. Tonkin by tax claim, and Octa O. Tonkin by tax claim to Angel Boring, $400, Burnside Township.
  • Home Point Financial Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America, $1, Clearfield Borough.
  • Catherine V. Hutton to Ashton J. Benamati, $44,000, Irvona Borough.
  • Janet M. Gill, administrator, and Sandy Lee estate to Curtis James Gill and Amanda Kathleen Gill, $1, Burnside Township.
  • Janet M. Gill, administrator, and Sandy Lee estate to John Scott Gill and Stephanie Lynette Gill, $1, Bell Township.
  • Janet M. Gill to Angel M. Alexander, $1, Bell Township.
  • Andrea M. Anderson, executrix, and June A. Rebar estate to Braden J. Henry, $70,000, Woodward Township.
  • Retha Bickel to Melvin J. McCracken, $50,000, Lawrence Township.

