- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 14 –20.
- John A. Bloom to Michael W. Allison and Monica F. Allison, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
- Harry Cathcart to Freeman R. Coates, $1,500, Pike Township.
- Christopher A. Coughlin and Lisa M. Coughlin to Alex Gasbarre and Laura Gasbarre, $540,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph J. Lonjin, co-executor, Chrystal L. Lonjin, co-executor, and Rose M. Lonjin estate to Allison K. Shugarts and Levi R. Hummel, $81,500, Boggs Township.
- Linny M. Perkowski to Mickey L. Moore, $5,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Carolyn L. McCauley to Jonathan P. McCauley, $1, DuBois City.
- MCM Real Estate, Marvin W. Lingle Sr., partner, Chad A. Lingle, partner, and Marvn W. Lingle Jr., partner, to Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania Inc., $185,000, Bradford Township.
- Corey J. Wise and Jennifer D. Wise to Glenn E. Wykoff and Erin L. Wykoff, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Patricia M. Hardcastle and Wade D. Hardcastle to Isaac D. Walk and Kasie L. Walk, $26,059, Beccaria Township.
- Robert J. Gisewhite and Sylvia Gisewhite to Joseph R. Matthews, $1, Cooper Township.
- Greg A. Caldwell, individually and aif, and Joann L. Caldwell, by aif, to Greg A. Caldwell, $1, Pike Township.
- Greg A. Caldwell, individually and aif, and Joann L. Caldwell, by aif, to Greg A. Caldwell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Greg A. Caldwell, individual and aif, and Joann L. Caldwell, by aif, to Greg A. Caldwell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Leland P. Maines and Judith F. Maines to George P. Maines, $1, Goshen Township.
- Marie A. Stringer to Richard Hayes Shankle, $42,000, Sandy Township.
- Yvonne Brosky, by aif, George E. Brosky, aif, and Cynthia L. Williams, aif, to William E. King Jr. and Leah Cass, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Judy A. Thompson, executrix, Janice M. Graham estate and Karen S. Bresnahan estate to Mary Lou Graham and Maylee M. Graham, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Joseph J. Schopen Jr. and Janet Schopen, $10, Sandy Township.
- Chestnut Ridge Estates LP, by general partner, and Chestnut Ridge Estates LLC, general partner, to Kevin R. Rhen and Sharon Rhen, $37,000, Boggs Township.
- Hilda Lengfellner to Jessica L. Reirdon and Daniel Reirdon, $118,000, Lawrence Township.
- Marion P. Gerber and Richard Gerber estate to Omar Ives Jr., $1, Huston Township.
- Nathaniel S. Sabados and Kristin Sabados to Jennifer Fustine, $118,000, DuBois City.
- Alan L. Hilliard, Susan Hilliard, Deborah Ann Odgers, and John D. Odgers to Joseph E. Masonis, $150,000, DuBois City.
- Ruby M. Hoover to Millan M. Huzsek and Cathleen H. Huzsek, $47,000, Brady Township.
- Anthony M. Moses and Krista N. Moses to Anthony M. Moses and Krista N. Moses, $1, Sandy Township.
- Williams P. Cowhey to Edward P. Beatty, $1, Bell Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Associated Inc. to Greg Garbacz, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Eric J. Fedorko and Bethany H. Fedorko to Eric J. Fedorko and Bethany H. Fedorko, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Merlin C. Knepp, Sr. and Darlene E. Knepp to Melissa K. Dotts, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Daniel Rohrback and Betty Rohrback to Tracy Lynn Johnson and Elizabeth Anne Grenoble, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Trudy G. Lumadue, executrix, and Donald L. Bowman estate to Angelo Mercado, $1, Lawrence Townships.
- James L. Gibson, Tracy L. Gibson, Scott Sutterlin, and Suncha Walko to James L. Gibson and Tracy L. Gibson, $5,000, Union Township.
- William Monaco revocable living trust, Evelyn Marie Monaco revocable living trust, and Evelyn Marie Monaco, trustee to William J. Monaco and Marjorie A. Monaco, $1, Huston Township.
- Andrew J. Shimko and Bethany L. Shimko to Andrew J. Shimko and Bethany L. Shimko, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Sharon L. Kirkwood to Nancy E. Barbasky, $162,000, DuBois City.
- Bigler Township to Penny Kougher, $3,000, Bigler Township.
- Linda Latosky and Thomas Latosky to Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc., $42,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Jason J. Queen to CNB Bank, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Norma Swatsworth to Norma Swatsworth and Michael L. Swatsworth, $1, Pike Township.
- Brian W. Coakley, administrator cta, and Brenda K. Coakley estate to Turn Key Properties LLC, $52,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald H. Schildt to Dawn Michelle Kelley, $19,000, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Claude L. Diefenbach by tax claim to John W. Dipko, $500, Woodward Township.
- Trudy G. Lumadue, executrix, and Donald L. Bowman estate to Linda Peters, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Claude L. Diefenbach by tax claim, and Mary Diefenbach by tax claim to John W. Dipko, $500, Woodward Township.
- Lewis G. Malinich to Lewis G. Malinich and Megan J. Millinder, $1, Decatur Township.
- Victoria Gail Bumbarger to Jason Edward Bumbarger, $1, Graham Township.
- Richard A. Cutler and Lori A. Cutler to Matthew S. Cutler, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Bryan Herter and Cheryl Herter to Curtis B. Smith and Marlena J. Smith, $156,000, Sandy Township.
- Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency to Timothy J. Christie and Donald A. Christie, $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Alfred Vogel and Karen Vogel to Lawrence A. Joyce, $500, Sandy Township.
- James F. Cowan III estate, by clerk of the court of common pleas, and Maurene Inlow, clerk by the court of common pleas, to James F. Cowan IV, $1, Burnside Township.
- Barbara Ann Duritsky to Daniel L. Beters and Robin L. Peters, $500, Bradford Township.
- Frederick M. Gimbel and Nancy J. Gimbel to Frederick M. Gimbel, trustee, Nancy J. Gimbel, trustee, and Gimbel family trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael W. Owens Jr. and Crystal L. Owens to Joshua L. Voss and Felicia N. Glace, $107,000, Pike Township.
- Thomas A. Bender and Analyn Bender to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Gail A. Miller to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $33,000, DuBois City.
- Donald H. Schildt to John R. Shaddock and Nicolette L. Shaddock, $35,000, Karthaus Township.
- Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue to Ruth Anne Corbin, $168,500, Brady Township.
- Charles W. Beveridge and Raileane Beveridge to Alan R. Swann and Hannah E. Chicola, $127,500, DuBois City.
- Angelina M. Funair to Michael S. Duttry, $169,000, Pine Township.
- Shirley M. Conrad, Tammy C. Gaither, and John Gaither to Christian F. Jacobs and Kourtni N. Jacobs, $249,000, Union Township.
- Vir Terra Holdings LLC to Courtney Kline and Jake Kline, $80,000, Brady Township.
- Richard C. Smith and Theresa M. Smith to Patrick Meehan, Rosemarie Meehan, Sean Donald Meehan, and Tricia Meehan, $285,000, Sandy Township.
- William Cunningham, Jesu-Belle Cunninham, Arnel Tanglao and Davelyn Tanglao to Matthew Walker and Jessica Walker, $46,500, Sandy Township.
- Robert John Eagle and Jane Marie Eagle to Corey W. Pearce and Shealynne N. Lengen, $190,000, Sandy Township.
- Melissa L. Baird to Johnathan Paul Bowers and Lauren Elizabeth Bowers, $90,000, Sandy Township.
- David E. Read, administrator, and Norma J. Read estate to John H. Starkey III and Carly S. Starkey, $1,500, Lawrence Township.
- Kyle William Hauptner to Taylor Jantunen and Brittany A. Jantunen, $78,000, DuBois City.
- Kathleen A. Schwegler and Dylan Schwegler to Donald S. Tracy and Laura Tracy, $184,000, Sandy Township.
- Gordon F. Dejong and Caroline M. Dejong to Brett H. Warland, $115,300, Sandy Township.
- Earl N. Kohler and Lori A. Kohler to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Joscelyn I. Proesch to Citizens Bank, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
