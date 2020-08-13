- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 6 –13.
- Krysten L. Mauthe to Anthony R. Iraca, $49,000, Beccaria Township.
- Krysten L. Mauthe to Anthony R. Iraca, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Cory J. Hand and Kristen L. Hand to R & N Real Estate LLC, $71,000, DuBois City.
- Shirley A. McCarthy to DuBois Brockbank DPP LLC, $100,000, Brady Township.
- Raymond C. Young and Barbara Young to Richard C. Young, $1, Brady Township.
- Patricia M. Hardcastle and Wade D. Hardcastle to Robert S. Holden and Jeannette C. Holden, $4,800, Beccaria Township.
- Raymond C. Young and Barbara Young to Daniel E. Young and Laurie Young, $1, Brady Township.
- Jordan Z. Lemaster and Kaitlyn E. Lemaster to Austin R. Seymour and Sarah L. Zabinski, $249,000, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas E. Berry, John P. Berry, Margaret M. Berry, Barbara L. Bartley, Donald L. Bartley, Catherine B. Pursel, William K. Pursel, Margaret A. Berry, Joseph F. Berry, Yvonne M. Berry, Frederick J. Berry, Shelli N. Berry, Robert M. Berry, and Janine H. Dymond to Brian L. Raasch and Carolyn M. Raasch, $120,000, Boggs Township.
- Judy M. Struble and Dean L. Struble to Michael A. Pendleton and Amy L. Shaw, $154,000, Graham Township.
- Douglas A. McCracken and Nancy H. McCracken to Joshua Frye, $200, Sandy Township.
- Wisdom Realty LLC to Robert C. Packech and Diana L. Packech, $329,000, Knox Township.
- Mark C. Marchione and Karen S. Marchione to Michael L. Catanzarito and Jennifer A. Catanzarito,$210,000, Sandy Township.
- Timothy J. Mallon, Gregory S. Mallon, and Matthew C. Mallon to Ryan M. Sullivan and Nichole M. Reed, $1,700, Sandy Township.
- Johnston Legacy Holdings LLC to Frederick W. Zimmerman, $10, Jordan Township.
- Edward L. Ludwiczak and Christine E. Ludwiczak to Daniel Jacob Delucey and Brandi Louise Delucey, $35,000, Sandy Township.
- James S. Doan and Maray S. Doan to Nathan Liddle, $210,000, Sandy Township.
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee/by aif, Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A, and Carrington Mortgage Service LLC, aif, to Tyler M. Osterhout, $60,101, Clearfield Borough.
- Eric J. Fedorko and Bethany H. Fedorko to Cody D. Etters and Courtney L. Etters, $187,500, Karthaus Township.
- Edna M. Kephart, by aif, Gerald Kephart, aif, Alfreda Kephart and Ethel R. Windsor to Paul B. Hummel and Elizabeth J. Hummel, $125,000, Boggs Township.
- Joshua Lee Woods and Amanda Lynn Woods and Robert Umholtz and Brenda L. Umholtz, $85,000, Morris Township.
- Barry T. Keller and Eileen J. Keller to Kristin Ashley Westover, $126,000, Cooper Township.
- Julius Burke and Kathy Burke to Michael W. Murphy and Deborah Murphy, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald J. Ward and Myrna L. Ward to John P. Lukens, $21,000, Falls Creek Borough.
- John A. Tapper and Mary Jane Tapper to Dennis G. Tapper, John A. Tapper, and Mary Jane Tapper, $1, Sandy Township.
- Larue M. Vallimont estate, Riverview Bank, executor/successor, and Clearfield Bank and Trust Company, trustee, to Keith W. Billotte, $88,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin Haney and Lorie Haney to Reid T. Cuppett, $42,500, Boggs Township.
- Daniel S. Carns, Courtney L. Carns, Gary L. Miller and Joann W. Miller to Daniel S. Carns and Courtney L. Carns, $1, Graham Township.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to Mitchell R. Koptchak and Abbie L. Koptchak, $22,500, Decatur Township.
- Benjamin A. Haugh and Chelsea L. Haugh to Steven M. Dunlap and Melissa C. Dunlap, $27,000, Union Township.
- Thomas Kawa and Connie Kawa to Brian T. Kawa and Kari A. Hertlein, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Norman R. Sunderland and Patricia K. Sunderland to Harry J. Salvatore and Anthony S. Puccio, $48,000, Lawrence Township.
- Anthony S. Puccio to William Cox and Barbara Cox, $175,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ralph E. Armstrong to Thomas J. Laird, $200, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Timberland Federal Credit Union at the suit of Carey property, John Floyd Carey Jr. by sheriff sale and Krysta Marie Carey by sheriff sale to Timberland Federal Credit Union, $4,498.44, Union Township.
- William Socie to Jeffery A. Cassick, $3,000, Decatur Township.
- Darl L. Williams to Darl L. Williams, Michael C. Williams, Ben A. Williams, and Jeffrey Williams, $1, Boggs Township.
- United State Marshal, Franklin T. Wholaver by Marshal sale, and Beverly M. Wholaver by Marshal sale to Penny Properties LLC, $24,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Donald E. Betke and L. Delores Betke to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- D. Charles Reitsma, Barbara H. Reitsma estate and Lois R. Hollenbeck estate to Naomi Cahill, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bruce A. Cowan and Nancy L. Cowan to Ronald A. Moose and Sharon M. Moose, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Rodney O. Bonner and Christal M. Bonner, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mark A. Tavormina to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Mark A. Tavormina, $10, Sandy Township.
- J. Eugene Rhoads, Mary E. Rhoads, Matthew W. Rhoads and Gregory A. Rhoads to Matthew W. Rhoads, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Curtis D. Johnson and Megan C. Johnson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Arvilla L. Cowder to Harley W. Reitmyer, $50,000, Pike Township.
- Cybill M. Reed and Justin Reed to Mitchell S. Dorunda and Gabrielle G. Enserro, $167,000, Sandy Township.
- Herman O. Rovenolt and Virginia E. Rovenolt to Shaanna Sumpter, $10, Sandy Township.
- George W. Shaffer to Jacqueline A. Rebo, $1, Huston Township.
- Sandra K. Hartzfeld to Bryan K. Hartzfeld and Traci A. Shepler, $1, Brady Township and Bloom Township.
- Daniel L. Staples and Penny L. Staples to Robert L. Gray and Deborah A. Gray, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- David A. Barr and Chenya Barr to Amber N. Hyrn, $184,000, DuBois City.
- Adam J. Bojalad and Brianna W. Bojalad to Wade A. Smouse, $104,000, DuBois City.
- Franklin T. Hertlein Jr. and Margaret H. Hertlein to Margaret H. Hertlein, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Clyde A. Preston and Paula Preston to Aey Family LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Margaret Spanogle to Jeffrey J. Spanogle, $1, Cooper Township.
- Quoc Buu Huyhn to Bill R. Hoover and Cameron T. Hoover, $120,000, Cooper Township.
- Mark Ferko to Todd A. Voss and Siobhan Voss, $200, Sandy Township.
- Judi Guy to Jillian Guy, $1, Boggs Township.
- Eva E. Helems and Carol J. Cogiletti to Carol J. Coglietti, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joyce L. Graham to James W. Shirey, $79,700, Lawrence Township.
- Eric Harman and Lindsay Harman to Eric Harman and Lindsay Harman, $1, Bradford Township.
- LFDW Holdings LLC to Fatula Family Eye Care PLLC, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Edward D. Kuklinskie and Bonnie S. Kuklinskie to Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price, $15,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Catherine K. Mueller living trust, Premier Trust Inc, successor trustee, and Joseph Blaylock, trust officer premier trust/successor trustee) to Anne C. D’Arcangelo, $1, Goshen Township.
- Catherine K. Mueller living trust, Premier Living Trust, successor trustee, and Joseph Blaylock, trust officer premier trust/successor trustee) to Anne C. D’Arcangelo, $1, Goshen Township.
- Walcoal Properties LLC, C. Alan Walker and Judith H. Walker to Bigler Boyz Land Company, $600,000, Bradford Township.
