The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 22-28.
- Anthony J. Caiola to 602 Hannah St. LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Harold L. Riser Sr. and Molly I. Riser to T2K Properties LLC, $35,000, Boggs Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner, to Jacqueline Harper and Sarah E. Olson, $24,995, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jason Thatcher by tax claim to David W. Eifler, $400, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Brockbank DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Merchant Fund II LLC, sole member, to Spirit Realty LP, by general partner, and Spirit General OP Holdings LLC, general partner, $1,393,658.67, Brady Township.
- Mason J. Hanley and Kara A. Hanley to Mason J. Hanley and Kara A. Hanley, $1, Bell Township.
- Robert W. O’Donnell Jr., Mary E. O’Donnell, Janet L. Ball, Clinton Ball, and Robert W. O’Donnell Jr. to Mary A. O’Donnell, $1, Gulich Township.
- Mildred A. Harris to Lisa M. Richtscheit, $1, Morris Township.
- Rachel B. Finland and Christopher M. Finland to Daniel W. Bowman, $85,000, Sandy Township.
- Arlene Babb to Turn Key Properties LLC, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Michael L. Troxell and Rhonda K. Troxell to Jeffrey P. Grimes, $300,000, Ferguson Township.
- Frances A. Anderson to Francis A. Anderson, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth and Freda C. Swatsworth to Madison Kipp, $59,900, Lawrence Township.
- Kyle A. J. Larson and Brandy Lee Larson to Melanie L. Conklin and Kyle M. Conklin, $1, Wallaceton Borough.
- Geotech Engineering Inc. to Jill Marie Reese, $47,500, Morris Township.
- Geotech Engineering Inc. to Bret Baird and Eliza A. Albert Baird, $1, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and H. Thomas Hodson by tax sale to Jaime S. Lutz, Isaiah N. Lutz, and Jeffery L. Lutz Jr., $100, Cooper Township.
- Steven M. Shuss and Susan Shuss to Timothy Light Jr., $39,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Sandra L. Kitko to William H. Kitko and Jennifer M. Kitko, $1, Boggs Township.
- Robert L. Phillips to Ricky John Ames Sr., $12,000, Covington Township.
- Anthony R. Slotwinski and Elizabeth J. Slotwinski to William B. Stiver, Jeffrey C. Stiver, and Timothy B. Whetstone, $36,000, Chest Township.
- Angelina L. Russell, executrix, and Rita D. Kosempa estate, to GPA Group LLC, $45,000, DuBois City.
- Edwin G. Douglas to Holly A. Fink, $210,000, Pike Township.
- Garrett A. Randolph, individual and executor, and Leslie Michael Randolph estate to Garrett A. Randolph, $1, DuBois City.
- Amy C. Bennett and Tracey L. Meinert estate to Amy C. Bennett, $1, Sandy Township.
- Shelly Erickson, administratrix, and Francis E. Hand estate to Thomas A. Henry and Katie L. Henry, $229,000, Brady Township.
- Anna Mae Beveridge to Anna May Beveridge, $1, Morris Township.
- Donald A. Beveridge and Sharon L. Beveridge to Donald A. Beveridge and Sharon L. Beveridge, $1, Morris Township.
- John P. Hardy to Robert S. Spencer and Rodana M. Spencer, $12,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Holly A. Fink to Matthew J. Cale, $170,000, Pike Township.
- John Hardy to Robert S. Spencer and Rodana M. Spencer, $3,000, Ramey Borough.
- Alice M. Mackin to True Home Properties LLC, $70,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Cynthia Feustel, executrix, and Anthony M. Raspatello estate to Ronald J. Reich, $227,655, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc. to Derose Development LLC, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Haiko Cornelissen and Rebecca Bish Cornelissen to Amber E. Fleming, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Daniel J. Varner, successor trustee, and Varner Family revocable trust to Delbert W. Pennington and Marjorie H. Pennington, $150,000, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel James Boob and Isabell Theresa Boob to Hugh D. Rowles, $88,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Alfred P. Hess III, executor, and Constance W. Hess estate to Randy Lee Socoski Jr. and Alyssa Simcox, $158,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kathy J. Waddell to Jonea R. Swatsworth, $15,000, Pike Township.
- Raymond Jr. Burdge and Linda Burdge to Laura M. Spidell and Chad B. Spidell, $56,500, Huston Township.
- Roy Robert Ralston and Betty L. Ralston to Zane Hullihen and Jaynee Hullihen, $59,900, Beccaria Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Janet Freeman, $200, Sandy Township.
- Janet Freeman to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Janet Freeman to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Tamara J. Hartman to Gavin Duane Luzier, $70,000, Grampian Borough.
- Larry T. Moore to Lori T. Storms and Larry J. Moore, $1, Karthaus.
- David C. Swisher, Shannon Swisher, Linda J. Long, Ricky Long, Joseph C. Swisher and Michele Swisher to Connie English, $39,900, Bradford Township.
- Samuel H. Strong and Joyce A. Strong to John W. Dipko, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Diane M. Herr and Alan T. Herr to Elizabeth M. Maines, $4,500, Woodward Township.
- Elizabeth M. Maines to James A. Southern, $9,000, Woodward Township.
- Thomas M. Gaul and Lynne C. Gaul to Edward C. Gray II and Kristen D. B. Gray, $289,000, Pike Township.
- Ricky Lee Thomas and Beth Ann Thomas to Daisy M. Mosley, $94,000, Woodward Township.
- Craig C. Westover and Ruth Y. Westover to Craig C. Westover and Brian Robert Crawford, $500, Chest Township.
- Shelia E. Green to Justin M. Kassab, $1, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Beth Ann Evanko by sheriff sale, Charles M. Renwick estate by sheriff sale, Erika Renwick by sheriff sale, to Todd W. English, $59,500, Bradford Township.
- Thomas E. Moore and Margaret S. Moore to Thomas E. Moore Jr., $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Gold Luster LP, by general partner, and Gold Luster Management LLC, general partner, to Gordon K. Caine, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Zerfoss Property LLC to Tshialamina Bisuakumesu Kapumbu, $20,000, Burnside Borough.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Craig Alan Jury, $18,900, Decatur Township.
- Clement G. Gardner, individual, Daniel D. Disabato, executor, and Catherine M. Disabato estate to Clement G. Gardner irrevocable trust, $1, Burnside Township.
- David W. Johnson Jr. to Analee Johnson, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Eli D. Miller and Susie E. Miller to Christy J. Hostetler and Magdalena M. Hostetler, $1, Bell Township.
- Todd W. English to Jessica Martin, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- DDM Development Inc. to Sandra Weber, $24,000, Pike Township.
- Joan M. Parks and Jeffrey L. Parks to Jeffrey M. Parks and Ciara M. Parks, $1, Chest Township.
- Linda N. Fletcher to Patrick J. Mackin and Angela L. Mackin, $1, Chest Township.
- Emerald Estate Properties LLC to HAL Properties LLC, $569,700, DuBois City.
- Robert E. Billotte to Sonny Wandell, $95,000, Lawrence Township.
- Cheryl A. Hensal, co-executrix, Pamela J. Wrye, co-executrix, and Judith Wrobleski estate to Taylor M. Luzier, $59,900, Bigler Township.
- Gilbert W. Munz to Zachary John Yonlisky and Kali Ann Yonlisky, $7,250, Sandy Township.
- Derek J. Gordon and Amanda R. Gordon to Beewolf Properties LLC, $475,000, Sandy Township.
- Sandeep Bansal and Kavita Goyal to Jason D. Reed and Jennifer A. Reed, $712,500, Sandy Township.
- Gregory E. Donahue and Patricia K. Donahue to Marc & Charm’s Residential Properties LLC, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Ruth Hubler to Kevin G. Hubler and Kelley J. Hubler, $1, Morris Township.
- Elizabeth J. Owens, executrix, and William R. Owens estate to Elizabeth J. Owens, $1, Bradford Township.
- Samuel J. Serian, Stacey Shively, and Heather Serian to Lee Edward Elling and Casey Marie Elling, $70,000, Bell Township.
- Keith Husted, executrix, and Nelson C. Husted estate to Brian Husted, Mark Husted, and Pamela Ann Husted, $1, Decatur Township.
- Peter R. Swistock Jr. and Marcia J. Pollard or Miranda Guerriero, $257,000, Woodward Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Martin Hampton, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Emmett W. Wilson Jr., $10, Sandy Township.
- Pamela K. Frontz Saieg, Marsha G. Frontz Cooper, and Karen D. Frontz Meyer to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Philip Lucas to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edward F. Nadzom and Carol J. Nadzom to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dennis C. Erdley and Diane C. Dixon to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael Gilberg to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David P. Letunil to David P. Letunil and Robert F. Pelc, $10, Sandy Township.
- The Rev. Dale A. Dykstra and Cheryl Lynn Dykstra estate to David Andrew Dystra and Dale A. Dystra, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cindy Marie Lee to Cindy Marie Lee and Daniel Guy, $1, Bell Township.
- James C. Flegal to Jeffrey L. Rhone and Wendy L. Rhone, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gail E. Kelly to Jennifer L. Thorp and Gail E. Kelly, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Michelle L. Shaw, adminsitratrix, and Charles Russell Kelly estate to Mark Kelly, $1, Pike Township.
- Dawn Kelly to Mark Kelly, $1, Pike Township.
- Tammy R. Beveridge and Gary L. Beveridge to Elijah Jacobs, $122,000, Cooper Township.