- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 24-30.
- Terry E. Gill, administrator, and Thomas E. Rancik estate to Joseph Rancik, $500, Grampian Borough.
- Denise A. Pfingstler to Shawn L. Ford and Beth A. Blakeslee, $155,000, DuBois City.
- Carrie Jo Stanley, trustee, and Carolyn M. Conjerti trust to Conjerti Cove LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- KCL Holdings LLC to David G. Hamm Jr., $120,000, Pine Township.
- Allen Geahart and Marlene Gearhart to Anson H. Lansberry and Janice S. Lansberry, $24,975, Goshen Township.
- Dennis B. Burmeister and Brenda K. Burmeister to Gregg R. Loeffler and Debra J. Loeffler, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Sandra Hoffner to Jon Hoffner, Shelly Renee Denochick, and Kelly Hoffner, $1, Morris Township.
- William R. Kizina, Frederick A. Kizina and Sallyanne Boulton to Elaine Kizina, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Kathryn A. Carson, individually and administratrix, and Dennis W. Carson estate to Samantha A. Carson, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Steven M. Francisco Jr., Nancy A. Francisco, and Luke S. Francisco to Stephen M. Francisco and Nancy A. Francisco, $1, Bigler Township.
- Alicia Veronica Hauresz, individually and member, Daniel Orlando Navaresse, individually and member, and 1826 Bay Road LLC to Michael D. Loy and Mikaela Ann Loy, $137,500, Sandy Township.
- Richard T. Hughes and Catherine G. Hughes to Stacy R. Frantz and Christina Frantz, $89,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Carolyn J. Hill to Melanie J. Deibler and Jefferson D. Dively, $195,000, Knox Township.
- Randy M. Schneider and Edee A. Schneider to Jordan James Johnson and Allyson Jean Johnson, $205,000, Sandy Township.
- Church of the Nazarene, Rodney A. Johnson, property chairman, and Daniel R. Eddings, district superintendent, to Andrew J. Ross Jr. and Annjane Ross, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Aaron J. DeVallance and Regan L. Devallance to Fabio D. Fortunato and Erica A. Deval, $380,000, Sandy Township.
- David Watt and Barbara Ann Watt to William T. Mann Jr. and Shania B. Cutler, $175,000, Cooper Township.
- Lorriane G. Moskal to Sunside Inc., $158.87, Sandy Township.
- Joshua R. Lender to James J. Larue, $1, Bigler Township.
- James L. Bloom to Andrew L. Washell, $4,500, Knox Township.
- Deborah A. Hook and William L. Hook Jr. to Keith A. Biancuzzo and Jessica L. Walk, $144,000, Decatur Township.
- Elizabeth A. Lumadue to Jesse R. Anderson, $99,500, Curwensville Borough.
- James A. Williams and Nancy Huba to James A. Williams, Sarah M. McCart, and Jesse T. Huba, $14,350, Huston Township.
- Zachary J. Anderson and Shannon R. Anderson to Chad F. Brubaker and Sarah E. Brubaker, $226,00, Sandy Township.
- Beverly K. Bush, administratrix, and Vanetta L. Kennedy estate to Charles Williams, $90,000, Decatur Township.
- Robin L. Curry to Richard Vanhorn, $200, Sandy Township.
- Deryk R. Spicher and Crystal J. Spicher to Crystal J. Spicher, $1, Sandy Township.
- Crystal J. Spicher to Crystal J. Spicher and Maria A. Franco, $1, Sandy Township.
- J. Richard Townsend, Ruth E. Townsend, Deborah E. Spak and John D. Spak to Richard E. Brubaker and Patricia K. Brubaker, $1, Union Township.
- J. Richard Townsend, Ruth E. Townsend, Deborah E. Spak and John D. Spak to J. Richard Townsend, Ruth E. Townsend, Deborah E. Spak, John D. Spak, Richelle L. Townsend Gillespie and Michael D. Gillespie, $1, Union Township.
- Richard E. Brubaker and Patricia K. Brubaker to Richard E. Brubaker and Patricia K. Brubaker, $1, Union Township.
- William C. Daub and Virginia Daub to Billie Jo Fleck, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Michael J. Dilullo and Lori M. Dilullo to Dawson Acres LLC, $167,900, DuBois City.
- Cheri M. Lehman and John L. Lehman to Jessica J. Canner and Seth J. Canner, $1, Bigler Township.
- Carl W. Cochran, individually and executor, Kathryn L. Cochran estate, Tracy Fowler, Ronald J. Cochran, Laura Lee Riley, Kimberly Jo Jasek, Elizabeth E. Marincov, Rebecca S. Yue, and Brenda A. Widows to Richard M. Myers and Wilma V. Myers, $160,000, Bell Township.
- Marie A. Emanuel, co-executor, Elizabeth E. Krolczyk, co-executor, Louis Emanuel estate, Fred W. Carlson, and Suzanne R. Watkins to Eli D. Miller and Susie E. Miller, $42,000, Bell Township.
- Lindsey D. Young and Brad C. Young to Robert J. Stanton, $116,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Jessica L. Haggerty to Robert Lewis McFadden and Jeane Mae McFadden, $130,000, DuBois City.
- Sandra Singleton, executrix, Henrietta Moje estate, and David A. Boulton to Austin John Miller and Kylei M. Moore, $109,000, Ramey Borough.
- Sheree McCall, administratrix, and Darrell G. Spencer estate to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, $8,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and James H. Malay by tax claim to Mark A. Sapko and Lauren M. Sapko, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark T. Plisco by tax claim to Jaime S. Lutz, Isaiah N. Lutz, and Jeffrey L. Lutz Jr., $1,600, Cooper Township.
- Harold D. Sheridan and Violet L. Sheridan to Charles Harvey and Rosalea Harvey, $10,000, Girard Township.
- Eric V. Smith to Laura Lee Hamm, $17,000, Clearfield Borough.
- William Dunkle and Candace Dunkle to Jacquelyn D. Hubler, Penny L. Kerfoot and William Ryan Dunkle, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward M. Shedlock by tax claim and Geraldine I. Shedlock by tax claim to Donald R. Temchak and Tammy J. Temchak, $400, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas K. Scott by tax claim to Luke A. Walker, $100, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas K. Scott to Luke A. Walker, $100, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lake View Holdings LLC by tax claim to Samuel F. Light III and Carol L. Light, $500, Sandy Township.
- Robert E. Capello to Chad Krauland, $4,200, Sandy Township.
- F. Daniel Frescura to F. Daniel Frescura, Deborah Frescura, Daniel D. Frescura and Christina Monroe, $1, Brady Township.
- Patricia Whittaker Grenoble and Frederick C. Grenoble to Patricia W. Grenoble and Legacy Trust, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- Lila Holdings LLC to Your Building Centers Inc., $750,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Michael Churner, sheriff to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, and Igloo Series III Trust, by trustee, $3,224.98, Sandy Township.
- Justin O’Connor to Raymond J. Posanskey and Carole F. Posanskey, $8,000, Bigler Township.
- Ella J. Blake to Ben Allen Blake Jr. and William John Hudson, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Tanya M. Lange and Jeffrey M. Werner to Jacob R. Perrin, $100,000, DuBois City.
- Joseph F. Dellantonio to GVH Clearfield LLC, $600,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Joseph F. Dellantonio to GVH Clearfield LLC, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James T. Spellen and Elizabeth E. Spellen to Carr Real Estate Group LLC, $41,500, Sandy Township.
- Harry J. Owens, Susan Owens, Gail M. Ross and Ray Ross to Angelina M. Funair and Timothy S. Giles, $60,800, Pine Township.
- James Dwayne Strong Jr. and Haley Rae Strong to Jeffrey Allen Osborne and Cortney Jo Knepp, $423,000, Pike Township.
- Joseph F. Padula and Karen M. Padula to Joseph F. Padula, $1, Gulich Township.
- Robert D. Reighard and Marivic R. Reighard to Robert D. Reighard, trustee, Marivic R. Reighard, trustee, Income Only Trust of Robert D. Reighard, and Income Only Trust of Marivic R. Reighard, $1, Bell Township.
- Nicholas Johnson to Tabitha L. Jeffers, $1, Sandy Township.
- Justin P. Clark and Jennifer A. Clark to Justin P. Clark, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gerald L. Saggese and Judy Saggese estate to Timothy M. Wesesky and Andrea M. Wesesky, $1,750, Morris Township.
- Barbara L. Conaway to Conor Myers and Hannah Martz, $182,500, Lawrence Township.
- David L. Kulling and Joan K. Kulling to Everson Berringer and Makenzi Hoyt, $175,500, Clearfield Borough.
- N. Jean Whitsett to David M. Tracy and Abby L. Tracy, $107,500, DuBois City.
- Diane M. Anderson, executrix, Dwight Wayne Anderson estate, David P. Anderson, Dale Johnston, Valerie A. Johnston, Wayne Wood, Ann M. Wood, George Edward Anderson, Betty L. Anderson, Joseph M. Anderson, Ruby J. Anderson and Theresa K. Crowell to Donald J. Pisker Jr., trustee, Louann Pisker, trustee, Pisker family trust, Donald J. Pisker Jr. family trust, and Louann Pisker Family Trust, $105,088, Bloom Township.
- Robert E. Allen Sr., by aif, and Robert E. Allen Jr., aif, to Candy Reis, $15,000, Sandy Township.
- Gail S. Crosbie to Mary Ann Haverlack, Frank Zane Haverlack, and Ashley Margaret Haverlack, $8,700, Sandy Township.
- Richard D. Youngkin, Christie K. Youngkin, Erik S. Gabrielson, and Brenda H. Gabrielson to Phillip Samuel Golden, Angela Lynn Golden, Dwight Curtis Hedrick, and Tina Marie Hedrick, $135,000, Beccaria Township.
- Darrel J. Weld and Vicky L. Weld to Matthew John Parks and Halie Kristin Gearhart, $1,000, Woodward Township.
