- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 25 –July 1.
- Gary B. Long and Cherie Long to Gary B. Long, Cherie L. Long and Michael J. Long, $1, Bradford Township.
- Timothy R. Pirraglia, Heather L. Gayton and Andrew Gayton to Timothy R. Pirraglia, $1, Huston Township.
- Rodney C. Kelsey and Elizabeth A. Kelsey to John C. Kelsey and Molly A. Kelsey, $1, DuBois City.
- Mario Morelli and Megan Morelli to Sharlie Smeal, $47,700, Bloom Township.
- Bonnie L. Turner to Shelly L. Evans and Scott A. Evans, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas E. Gorman, by agent, Cynthia L. Gorman, agent, and Patsy J. Gorman, by agent, to James H. Richards Sr. and Sharon L. Richards, $135,000, Beccaria Township.
- David L. Catherman and Kimberly A. Catherman to James R. Carter, $64,000, Lawrence Township.
- Morgan James Bambling to Troy Joseph Verbitskey, $55,000, Morris Township.
- James B. Undercofler Jr., Mary Beth Undercofler, Michael Lynn Undercofler, and Marissa L. Undercofler to Quentin C. McClarren and Eldon G. McClarren, $45,000, Boggs Township.
- F. Cortez Bell III and Sandra J. Bell to Kylie M. Fuller, $400,000, Cooper Township.
- Larry L. Long and Diane T. Long to Frank Cornelius, $200, Sandy Township.
- David V. Fuchs and Melinda Fuchs to Dennis A. Shaffner and Susan R. Shaffner, $36,000, Union Township.
- James A. LaBorde, Penelope A. LaBorde, Susan C. Delarme, Henry Delarme, Craig LaBorde and Darlene LaBorde to James A. LaBorde and Penelope A. LaBorde, $1, DuBois City.
- Roger S. Swoope to Brenda Rinehart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Leonard D. Hall and Sandra M. Hall to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Penny L. McDonald to Connor C. McDonald, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Jean R. Hayes to John R. Hayes and Arlene D. Hayes, $1, Brady Township.
- Benjamin S. Gordon to Susan J. Hartman and William T. Hartman, $485,000, Sandy Township.
- James A. Naddeo, executor, and James W. Drayer Jr. estate to Robert E. Peoples Jr. and Jeannie A. Peoples, $18,500, Pike Township.
- Jennifer L. Fitzgerald to Paul Harvey, $60,000, Knox Township.
- Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Shawn G. Moore and Amanda M. Moore, $33,000, Morris Township.
- Kimberly D. Socash, administratrix, and Robert D. Spicer estate to Scott A. Fry, $20,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- David L. Hoover and Charlene R. Hoover to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $64,000, DuBois City.
- Daniel Frailey, Kerry Frailey, Donna L. Frailey, and Elizabeth Frailey to Frailey Farms LLC, $1, Jordan Township.
- Daniel V. Frailey, Donna L. Frailey, Kerry L. Frailey, Elizabeth Frailey, and Frailey Farms to Frailey Farsm LLC, $1, Chest Township.
- Daniel V. Frailey, Donna L. Frailey, Kerry L. Frailey, Elizabeth Frailey and Frailey Farms to Frailey Farms LLC, $1, Jordan Township.
- Daniel V. Frailey, Donna L. Frailey, Kerry L. Frailey, Elizabeth Frailey, and Frailey Farms to Frailey Farms LLC, $1, Chest Township.
- Daniel V. Frailey, Kerry L. Frailey, Donna l. Frailey, Elizabeth Frailey, and Frailey Farms to Frailey Farms LLC, $1, Chest Township.
- River’s Bend Properties LP, by general partner, and KWB Properties LLC, general partner, to Sean A. Rawlings and Natasha M. Rawlings, $229,300, Lawrence Township.
- Claudette P. Wilson to Claudette P. Wilson and Sean Noonan, $1, Morris Township.
- Miriam Koleno estate and Tracy Ann Trimpey, executrix, to William W. Lucas and Susan M. Lucas, $35,000, Cooper Township.
- Aaron Neeper and Heidi Neeper to Joshua S. McGeehan and Carri Ann McGeehan, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brian Matthew Hansel and Tanya R. Hansel to Brian M. Hansel and Tanya R. Hansel, $1, Woodward Township.
- Property Development LLC to Joseph A. Bosco Jr., $27,000, Knox Township.
- Jay A. Robinson and Diane C. Robinson to James J. Winston Jr., $1,000, Coalport Borough.
- Nickolas Blaha to Douglas D. Dick, $1, Gulich Township.
- William Johnson Tett IV and Dawn Marie Tett to Matthew E. Lingle, $59,142.97, Huston Township.
- Barry E. Young and Nancy J. Young to Roger A. Young and Teresa L. Young, $1, Burnside Township.
- David E. Trinkley and Mandy L. Trinkley to Kathleen Peters, $215,000, Sandy Township.
- Shirley A. Ensminger to Gary A. Peters and Esther Peters, $25,000, Huston Township.
- Randall McCreary and Karen M. McCreary to Edward Obuchowski and Cynthia Obuchowski, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- R. Darl Allison and Janice M. Allison to Justine M. Allison, R. Darren Allison, and Jill Allison Yates, $1, Sandy Township.
- David R. Foster and Barbara J. Foster to Lance Foster and Corey Foster, $1, Decatur Township.
- John R. Gutch, Russel J. Gutch Jr., and Barbara Ann Gutch to Alan Jeffrey Blackburn II and Karen Foster Blackburn, $47,000, Morris Township.
- Theodore R. Punchios to Jessica Lynn Gricks and Nathan Lewis Gricks, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Richard E. Lutz revocable living trust to Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Lutz family trust, $1, Graham Township.
- Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Richard E. Lutz revocable living trust to Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Lutz family trust, $1, Graham Township.
- Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Richard E. Lutz revocable living trust to Gregory D. Lutz, trustee, and Lutz family trust, $1, Graham Township.
- All Seasons Hunting & Fishing Club Inc. to Steven M. Sprankle and Renee Sprankle, $30,000, Union Township.
- Nathaniel C. Brownlee and Teresa M. Brownlee to Victoria L. Cima, $172,000, Sandy Township.
- Judith A. Gordon and Wisdom Realty LLC, $59,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gerald M. Royer to Benjamin S. Gordon, $439,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas E. Weis and Linda K. Weis to Dominique M. Martino, $219,000, Sandy Township.
- Cathleen Hanzely Huzsek and Millan M. Huzsek to Ricky R. Boleen Jr., $175,000, Sandy Township.
- E.P. Bender Coal Company, Inc. to PA Hunt Club LTD, $263,700, Gulich Township.
- Scott Allen Williams to Haylee Hickman and Frederick Hickman, $110,000, Graham Township.
- Sherrie Dilts to David A. Dilts and Theresa Dilts, $1, Bell Township.
- Don Phillips, executor, and Edwin Phillips estate to Terry L. Croft, $35,000, Westover Borough.
- Erik A. Ryen, individual and executor, and Margaret A. Ryen estate to Fernanda R. Ryen, $77,000, DuBois City.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County raise concerns as officials seek to determine spread among Amish
-
Grampian woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Benefit set for Clearfield woman battling nerve disorder
-
Former West Branch employee sentenced in student sex case
-
Tenants in multi-unit apartment building displaced by fire
-
Clearfield man sentenced to state prison for assaulting officer
-
Columbia Fire Company's 98th Annual Firemen's Fair kicks off Monday
-
Tibbens sentenced to state prison for strangulation
-
Executive order bans groups of more than 6 people at Easton's Karl Stirner Arts Trail
-
Frenchville Picnic makes adjustments due to coronavirus
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: