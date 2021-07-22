- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 8 through 14.
- Brian K. Sample and Jessica Sample to Brian K. Sample and Jessica Sample, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sandra L. DeAndrea and Shannon L. Balter to Steven L. Wilson, $86,000, Graham Township.
- Sister Lisa Mary Bonita Jane McCartney to Sisters of Mercy of the Americas New York/Pennsylvania and Pacific West Community Inc., $1, Penn Township.
- Joseph E. Becker and Lisa Labrasca Becker to Lauren E. Strishock, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. Smitchko and Kimberly A. Smitchko to Drifting Properties LLC, $700,000, Cooper Township.
- Martin J. Pajonk, Linda J. Pajonk and Samantha L. Hand to Samantha L. Hand, $1, Gulich Township.
- Roger L. Dixon Jr. and Rachel R. Dixon to Roger L. Dixon Jr. and Rachel R. Dixon, $1, Pike Township.
- Joseph J. Miller and Barbara R. Miller to Joseph B. Miller and Ella J. Miller, $118,000, Westover Borough.
- James A. Coval Sr. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Morris Townships.
- David D. Lund and Deborah S. Lund to James M. Owens and Margaret A. Owens, $430,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Larry L. Konchan and Dorothy Konchan by tax claim to David A. Whitehouse Jr., $400, Sandy Township.
- Eleanor R. Washic to Mark R. Washic and Bonnie J. Washic, $1, Bigler Township.
- Kylee M. Bressler and Jaye Bressler to Trevor Hunt and Ronna Hunt, $27,500, Boggs Township.
- Patricia L. Conrad to Mildred Zinner, $175,000, Cooper Township.
- Nicole L. Dixon to Todd A. Dixon and Nicole L. Dixon, $1, Morris Township.
- Todd A. Dixon to Todd A. Dixon and Nicole L. Dixon, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Robert E. Reed Jr. to Jill H. Reed, $1, Woodward Township.
- Steve Tuller, trustee, Ann C. Tuller, trustee, and Tuller living trust to Alexander R. Alomar, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda C. Lewis, executrix, and James A. Naddeo estate to Gerald V. Delbrugge Jr., $300,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Cairdeas Properties LLC to Sharon Carney, $60,000, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen D. Shugars and Nickalos O. Shugars Jr. to Kathleen D. Shugars and Nickalos O. Shugars Jr., $1, Huston Township.
- Barbara Bailey to Penny L. King, $44,000, Union Township.
- Lynne MacTavish and Robert MacTavish to William Harry Morgan, $115,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary T. Cooley and Wayne Cooley to Russell Heasley, $27,500, DuBois City.
- Paul G. Vrielynck and Jacqueline E. Vrielynck to Henry A. Fifield II and Susan Y. Fifield, $117,500, Sandy Township.
- Joshua A. Miller and Tanya L. Miller to Lee Grace Valigorsky, $465,000, Sandy Township.
- Daria B. Salgado to Daria B. Salgado and David Edward Salgado, $1, Sandy Township.
- Deborah Diana Peterson, individually and executrix, and Marvin R. Mease estate to Deborah Diana Peterson, $1, DuBois City.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine J. Gutkowski to Micah J. Hummel, $142,000, Woodward Township.
- Sam Bouch and Lori J. Bouch to David J. Sturgeon Sr. and Kathy L. Sturgeon, $1, Bell Township.
- Debora A. Turner and William E. Turner to Wiliam E. Turner and Debora A. Turner, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Linda J. Minns to Andrew C. Reigle II and Michele L. Reigle, $24,000, Huston Township.
- David A. Slipko to Samuel E. Barbush and Tammy L. Barbush, $50,000, Bradford Township.
- George F. Wingert and Ann W. Wingert to Mark A. Naylor and Pamela J. Naylor, $37,000, Beccaria Township.
- John C. Arabia and Michele A. Arabia to Christopher Perry and Katie Perry, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia B. Hart and Joel K. Hart to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carolyn Campbel, sole survivor, and Frank F. Campbel estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Allison M. Leidy to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marlene McIntyre, sole survivor, and William Charles McIntyre estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- James L. Harris and Melanie Harris to Simon D. Harris, $1, Boggs Township.
- James L. Harris and Melanie Harris to Dominic B. Harris, $1, Boggs Township.
- James L. Harris and Melanie Harris to Wade D. Harris, Simon D. Harris, Dylan W. Harris, and Dominic B. Harris, $1, Boggs Township.
- James L. Harris and Melanie Harris to James L. Harris, $1, Boggs Township.
- Wade D. Harris, Simon D. Harris, Dylan W. Harris and Dominic B. Harris to Wade D. Harris, Simon D. Harris, Dylan W. Harris and Dominic B. Harris, $1, Boggs Township.
- Mary Ruth Blose and Leon S. Blose to Colby D. Krach, Casey D. Krach, and Brittany R. Krach, $1, Brady Township.
- Mary Ruth Blose and Leon S. Blose to Eva May McKee, Elizabeth Ann Wingert, and Mark Alan Krach, $1, Brady Township.
- Robert W. Tyger and Nancy J. Tyger to Chad A. Lingle and Stephanie N. Lingle, $20,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert N. Barr, Kathy S. Barr, Howard R. Barr and Jean M. Barr to Robert L. Daye II and Risa R. Daye, $12,000, Gulich Township.
- Todd Maines to Property Development LLC, $10,000, Goshen Township.
- Joseph A. Gerg and Jacqlynn R. Gerg to Timothy M. Kiefer and Christina M. Kiefer, $5,500, Sandy Township.
- Deborah Ann Reddington, executrix, and Joyce Ann Reddington estate to Charles E. Perry Jr. and Joanne R. Perry, $193,000, Lawrence Township.
- Matthew T. Henrikson, administrator, and June A. Henrikson estate to Daniel J. Henry, Danielle R. Henry, Allyson R. Henry, and Julia M. Henry, $11,900, Westover Borough.
- Ryan B. Corl and Shelli L. Corl to James G. Boots Jr. and Kimberly D. Boots, $175,000, Goshen Township.
- Timothy M. Novak and Virginia L. Novak to William John Kramer Jr. and Dana Marie Kramer, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard E. Brubaker and Patricia K. Brubaker to Richard F. Simon and Tina L. Simon, $155,000, Union Township.
- Gary L. McDonald and Sandy J. Rebo to James A. Rumberger and Colleen S. Rumberger, $100,000, Decatur Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Nathan J. Litko and Samantha B. Litko, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Karen Delaney Cadwell and Robert M. Cadwell to Karen Delaney Cadwell and Robert M. Cadwell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Norma Jean Levin to Bryce M. Fleming, $95,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jeffrey J. Kennedy and Shawna M. Kennedy to Cassandra Hudson, $110,000, DuBois City.
- Allen Lee Wilkinson and Kathryn M. Wilkinson to Taylor R. Bumbarger, $170,000, Pike Township.
- Keith H. McCartney, individually and AIF, Lisa McCartney, William J. McCartney Jr., Edith M. McCartney, Bruce M. McCartney, Gwendolyn McCartney, Luann Aughenbaugh, James R. Aughenbaugh, and Tillie McCartney, by AIF, to Amy McCartney, $80,000, Penn Township.
- Laun R. Hallstrom and Michelle R. Hallstrom to Mark A. Head and Mary Beth Head, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- Erma C. Pinto to Norman D. Pinto, $1, Woodward Township.
- Jamie L. Matthews to Harry J. Salvatore, $60,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Diane M. Anderson, executrix, Dwight Wayne Anderson estate, David P. Anderson, Dale Johnston, Valerie A. Johnston, Wayne Wood, Ann M. Wood, George Edward Anderson, Betty L. Anderson, Joseph M. Anderson, Ruby J. Anderson and Theresa K. Crowell to David P. Anderson, $28,000, Bloom Township.
- CNB Bank to Joseph M. Sopic Sr., $48,500, Grampian Borough.
- John O. Ames and Darlene E. Ames to John O. Ames II, $1, Morris Township.
- Wendy Cusimano to Wendy Neese, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael W. Russel to Tiffany C. Goss, $147,000, Decatur Township.
- Denise M. Delp to Richard McClelland, $198,000, Sandy Township.
