- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 9 –16.
- Amelia Wagner to Marci Joann Sample, $1, Girard Township.
- Bernard James Dumaire and Angela Dumaire to Randall Lee Miller and Karan Miller, $50,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary A. Olson, partner, and Olson family limited partnership to David E. Olson, partner, and Olson family limited partnership, $1, Penn Township and Pike Township.
- Susan Mafnas and Juan T. Mafnas to Gabrielle L. Naddeo, $29,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Catherine A. Anderson to Catherine A. Anderson and Justin L. Anderson, $1, DuBois City.
- Christopher Schnarrs and Kimberly A. Schnarrs to John J. Barnocky, $121,730, Morris Township.
- United States Marshal, Donald F. Silver by marshal sale, and Annette M. Stiver by marshal sale to James T. Stiver and Crystal M. Stiver, $35,500, Chest Township.
- Anthony B. McGonigal to Steven P. Celinski Sr. and Belinda J. Celinski, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Matthew Don Haney to Donald N. Genesi Jr., $50,000, Ramey Borough.
- Mickey L. Moore to Tecam Enterprises LLC, $40,000, Goshen Township.
- James Andrew Schaffer and Nancy Martha Schaffer to James Schaffer irrevocable grantor trust, Nancy Schaffer irrevocable grantor trust, and Erin E. Williams, trustee, $1, Brady Township.
- Victoria Bordas, executrix, and Merle L. Butterworth estate to Nehemiah L. Butterworth, $40,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- David C. Haney Jr., Kimberly A. Haney, Andrew P. Haney, and Brittany L. Haney to William Yankasky, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kathryn A. Caldwell, by aif, and CNB Bank, aif, to Randy Lynn Domanick, $41,600, Houtzdale Borough.
- Vincent J. Defelice to Gerard Eldridge and Stephanie Eldridge, $78,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kutsel Real Estate LLC to Hoover Investment Company, $200,000, DuBois City.
- Michael T. Kurtz and Glenna Kay Kurtz to Michael G. Kurtz, Matthew J. Kurtz, and Mark A. Kurtz, $1, Brady Township.
- Frank George Rick and Rick’s Tree & Lawn Service to Corbet Construction Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Beverly J. Boboige to Lawrence Levinson and Maxine Schindelman, $82,000, Sandy Township.
- Kevin E. Rollin, executor, and Jane A. Rollin estate to Kevin E. Rollin and Karen A. Rollin, $1, Lawrence Township and Huston Township.
- Robert J. Campolong and Jennifer L. W. Campolong to Michael J. Bregman, $94,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Todd David Beck and Tonia Renee Beck to Joseph D. Fuller and Rohina Fuller, $335,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert T. Robertson and Laurie L. Robertson to Teddy Holt Jr., $1,500, Penn Township.
- Harry Dotts to Robert Ralston, $27,500, Decatur Township.
- Eve J. Demitroff to Selina K. Demchak, $2,750, Woodward Township.
- Cheryl Anne Conley, co-trustee, Linda Ellen Brocious, co-trustee, Valerie Dawn Prave, co-trustee, Matthew Scott Brocious, co-trustee, and Al Samuel Bloom revocable trust, to Roger A. Brocious and Linda E. Brocious, $1, Pike Township.
- Robert Gary Turner and Sharon K. Turner to Scott A. Turner, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jean M. Matsko to Al Galentine and Anjanette N. Pifer, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Nancy J. Maines to Burton T. Maines, Ruby M. Maines, Robin L. Lumadue, Barbara A. Timko, Ronald L. Maines, Sandra D. Maines, Brian D. Maines, Cathy L. Maines, Michele M. Swisher, Joseph C. Swisher, Bruce A. Maines and Cassandra L. Maines, $1, Bradford Township.
- Gary L. Macioce and Sandra L. Macioce to Joseph T. Price and Kelly A. Price, $320,000, Sandy Township.
- Walter E. McClelland Jr. and Joyce K. McClelland to Jon L. Williams and Loriann Williams, $4,500, Bigler Township.
- Connie L. Dillon and Gene J. Zazworsky to Kathy R. Baughman and Laura D. Lance, $1, Gulich Township.
- Richard Flango and Kathleen W. Flango to Wayne P. Morroni revocable trust and Wayne P. Morroni, trustee, $10,000, Woodward Township.
- Wayne P. Morroni, trustee, and Wayne P. Morroni revocable trust to Wayne P. Morroni revocable trust and Wayne P. Morroni, trustee, $1, Woodward Township.
- Douglas Updyke to Brian Reitz, $200, Sandy Township.
- Cheryl Anne Conley, co-trustee, Linda Ellen Brocious, co-trustee, Valerie Dawn Prave, co-trustee, Matthew Scott Brocious, co-trustee, and Al Samuel Bloom revocable trust to Marc E. Prave and Valerie D. Prave, $1, Pike Township.
- Cheryl Anne Conley, co-trustee, Linda Ellen Brocious, co-trustee, Valerie Dawn Prave, co-trustee, Matthew Scott Brocious, co-trustee, and Al Samuel Bloom revocable living trust to Robert R. Conley and Cheryl A. Conley, $1, Pike Township.
- David Wenner and Janis Wenner to Justin Campbell and Lisa Ann Campbell, $250, Sandy Township.
- Kevin L. Shannon to Kyle L. Shannon, Megan M. Shannon, $1, Sandy Township.
- Linda Heeter and Arthur Johnson to Karl Frederoski, $200, Sandy Township.
- Nicole L. Wadsworth to Jeffrey C. Wadsworth Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Stewart H. Wicks to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Patricia Ann Hartzfeld, co-executor, Gary Joseph Hartzfeld, co-executor,, and Gordon Keith Hartzfeld estate to Patricia Ann Hartzfield and Rheynee Elizabeth Petros, $113,365, Brady Township.
- Robert A. Moneparte II and Lori Moneparte to Kelton A. Alenovitz, Destiny A. Smith, Ricky L. Miller, and Joyce A. Miller, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Hyde Wesleyan Church to Cameron L. Golding, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gordon H. Smith to Nathan Brennen, $126,000, Sandy Township.
- J.G. Wentworth Home Lending LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $10, Gulich Township.
- Joseph Kuzenski to SKJ Land Holdings LLC, $75,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol A. Kennard and Frederick L. Kennard III to Frederick L. Kennard III living trust, Carol A. Kennard living trust, Frederick L. Kennard III trustee, and Carol A. Kennard, trustee, $1, Huston Township.
- Thomas R. Sankey III and Ashley Sankey to Thomas R. Sankey III and Ashley A. Sankey, $1, Decatur Township.
- Brenda L. Dixon, executor, Dolly Klett estate and John T. Klett, executor, to David J. Weitoish Sr. and Ann Louise Weitoish, $20,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- James D. McHugh and Mary E. Mason to Larissa Vale, $472,500, Sandy Township.
- Linda M. Swab to Donna M. Martz and Stewart W. Preston, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Stephen H. Bennett, Margaret J. Bennett estate, Debbie G. Bennett, Ann M. Martell, and Steven W. Martell to Eric Scott Scaife and Leeanne Marie,$124,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James P. Craft and Brenda G. Craft to Barry R. Miller and Debra L. Miller, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Thomas A. Bender, Analyn B. Bender, Troy E. Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue to Bartruff-Norton Foundation Fund, $13,500, DuBois City.
- Edward D. Kuklinskie and Bonnie S. Kuklinskie to Travis Bressler, $10,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Nancy L. Shomo to James L. Hawkins and Ryan L. Hawkins, $599, Glen Hope Borough.
- Geri Lynn Warrick and Harry Thomas Warrick to Kristy Lynn Warrick, Geri Lynn Warrick, and Harry Thomas Warrick, $1, Bigler Township.
- Kameron S. Brooks and Alisha M. Brooks to Melinda Krager, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Susan J. Webster to John D. Webster, $1, Bell Township.
- Shane M. Waroquier to Russell Real Estate LLC, $60,596.28, Union Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh and Barbara J. Rorabaugh to Robert D. Rorabaugh, $1, New Washington Borough.
- Ronald N. Whitney Jr., successor trustee, and Judy Melchiorre Trust to Donna M. Wetzel, $10,000, Burnside Township.
- Ronald N. Whitney Jr., and Jenilynn Thompson Whitney to Donna M. Wetzel, $10,000, Burnside Borough.
- Randy L. Hockenberry and Nancy Ann Hockenberry to Nancy Ann Hockenberry and David L. Smith, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Daniel Dangel, executor, and Terry E. Kirkwood estate to John W. Geist, GLoria J. Geist, and John W. Geist Jr., $53,000, DuBois City.
- David G. Radzavich and Elizabeth J. Radzavich to Steven J. Neal and Mary A. Neal, $1, Huston Township.
