- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 8-14.
- Katrina M. Mosley to Randall J. Watkins, $70,000, Sandy Township.
- Gary D. Byers to Gary D. Byers, Tanya M. Strait, Penny L. Koser and David R. Byers, $1, Huston Township.
- Jane A. Heath to Curtis A. Heath, $1, Girard Township.
- Linda T. Muir to Michael J. Grivas and Megan M. Grivas, $1, Decatur Township.
- Linda T. Muir to Allen C. Muir, $1, Girard Township.
- James M. McHugh and Marie E. McHugh to James A. McHugh, $1, Gulich Township.
- Patrick R. Nestlerode and Sharlet A. Nestlerode to Parker T. Nestlerroad and Eunice M. Nestlerode, $16,000, Gulich Township.
- Dallas Craig, executor, and Lillian Ruth Braun estate to Judy A. Roland, $10,000, Burnside Township.
- Barbara A. Norris and Moses C. Norris to Raymond J. Wendekier, trustee, and Barbara A. Norris, trustee, $1, Westover Borough.
- Kevin W. Wooster and Jennifer A. Michaels Wooster to Laun R. Hallstrom and Michelle R. Hallstrom, $500,000, Bradford Township.
- Boone Mountain Emmanuel Church to Emmanuel Boone Mountain Cemetery Association, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois to Penns Woods Realty LLC, $170,000, DuBois City.
- Vincent Gaston and Edward Gaston to Odyssey 1968 LLC, $80,800, Westover Borough.
- Diane M. Anderson, executrix, Dwight Wayne Anderson estate, George Edward Anderson, Betty L. Anderson, Joseph M. Anderson, Ruby J. Anderson, David P. Anderson, Theresa K. Crowell, Dale Johnston, Valerie A. Johnston, Wayne Wood and Ann M. Wood to Steven B. Williams and Savanna L. Williams, $110,000, Bloom Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, aif, to Michael W. Dougherty, $8,500, Greenwood Township.
- Lonnie K. Vrobel to Lonnie K. Vrobel and Linda G. Vrobel, $1, Union Township.
- JMAK LLC to Pokum Properties LLC, $127,000, DuBois City.
- Joshua J. Berndt and Carmella D. Berndt to Joshua J. Berndt, $1, Woodward Township.
- Lewis Marrara, Frank Marrara, Rita Marrara, and Mary Ann Shine to Robert A. McClure, $1,000, Curwensville Borough.
- James T. Crissman Inc. to Michael L. Tibbens and Dawn M. Tibbens, $45,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Jill E. Barr by sheriff sale and Rick A. Barr by sheriff sale to Beth E. Rogers, $43,774.05, Sandy Township.
- Donna Irene Truesdale to Francis T. Rindosh, Diane L. Rindosh, and Michael T. Rindosh, $500, Sandy Township.
- Siobhan Davis and Ethan Davis to Matthew S. Wallace, $103,000, Morris Township.
- Thomas M. Church, trustee, Margaret S. Church, trustee, Thomas M. Church living trust and Margaret S. Church living trust to John R. Rovison and Brenda K. Rovison, $181,000, Sandy Township.
- Eileen Kanuck and Thomas John Kanuck to Will Height and Rachel Steffan, $88,400, Cooper Township.
- Roger W. Smith and Larry W. Smith to Brenda L. Thomas and Gillian F. Thomas, $129,900, Bloom Township.
- Mitchell R. Koptchak and Abbie L. Koptchak to Stacy L. Koptchak, $320,000, Morris Township.
- Michael H. Digilarmo and Rachel Digilarmo to Andrea M. Vollmer and Robert Burgeson, $20,000, Sandy Township.
- Michaela A. O’Neill and Hillary O. Bower, administratrix to Michael D. Socash, $35,000, Morris Township.
- Beth A. Kephart and Tina Kephart to David J. Finney, $70,000, Decatur Township.
- Robert E. McGonigal to Trevor Rabenstein, $15,000, Karthaus Township.
- Donna L. Larock to Mark A. Larock, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Cortney J. Knepp to Terri J. Johnson, $80,000, Clearfield Borough
- James J. Krineski Sr. and Shelia M. Krineski to Brittany C. Knepp, $83,600, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph A. Rech, executor, Robert R. Reader, and Ida I. Reader estate to Margaret Custred, Morris Township.
- Jeffrey A. Clark to Derek Hillebrand, $2,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Martin L. Ishler by sheriff sale to Citibank, trustee, and CMLTI asset trust, Wallaceton Borough.
- Hal W. Kester and Helen M. Kester to Arnold Padilla Daniel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sharon L. London to Veronica C. Beere, $104,000, Sandy Township.
- Samuel F. Light III and Carol L. Light to Michael S. Sommers and Yajaira V. Sommers, $12,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew A. Ruffner and Amber N. Ruffner to Ryan D. Gardner and Stacy L. Gardner, $159,900, Lawrence Township.
- Michael E. Lyons, Sharon Lyons, Scott A. Lyons and Karen M. Lyons to Michael E. Lyons, Erika E. Brady and Gary Lyons, $1, Brady Township.
- Gregory L. Dimmick, executor, and Earl A. Dimmick estate to Shelia M. Krineski, $30,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Sherri L. Hartzfeld and John Hartzfeld to William R. Nasuti and Barbara L. Nasuti, $220,000, DuBois City.
- Rick R. Redden, executor, and Icie M. Redden estate to Chris A. Redden, Scott L. Redden, and Fred E. Redden, $1, Greenwood Township and Ferguson Township.
- Rick R. Redden, executor, and Icie M. Redden estate to Scott L. Redden, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis H. Traveny by tax sale, and Rachel E. Traveny by tax sale to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $5,000, Bigler Township.
- Elane M. Verost to James L. Verost and Donna R. Verost, $1, Morris Township.
- Rita Ann Kimmel, Nathan Kimmel, John Sughrue and Patricia A. Sughrue to William T. Flanagan and Mistie L. Flanagan, $40,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Donald R. Gulich, Catherine A. Gulich and Raymond J. Gulich to Elizabeth A. Evarts, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ricky Fulkroad to Michael D. Blose and Marcia L. Blose, $885,000, Sandy Township.
- James R. Lobb and Lorki K. Lobb to Kevin C. Oswalt, Sybil M. Oswalt, Thomas W. Oswalt Jr. and Laurel A. Oswalt, $12,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Lissette M. Campbell to Kyle C. Yeager, $100,000, Knox Township.
- Joseph L. Muir and Kathy N. Muir to Joseph L. Muir, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Katherine Zents to 129 Hill Street Land Trust and Brianna Bliss, trustee, $61,000, Sandy Township.
- William G. Myers and Amy Lou Everman, $1, Cooper Township.
- Paula L. DuBois and Pamela S. Walsh to Reflective Realty LLC, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Samuel W. Baker and Mary D. Baker to Frank S. Schall, $312,500, Sandy Township.
- Mahlon J. Sommers and Emma J. Sommers to Robert D. Miller and Laura D. Miller, $300,000, Burnside Township.
- Bethaney Jean Curley, administratrix, and Sherri Gaye Abersold estate to Marc & Charms Residential Properties LLC, $36,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Trudy L. Yeager, co-executrix, Marna L. Simpson estate, and Cindy L. Catalone, co-executrix, to Daniel A. Walters, $69,900, DuBois City.
- Lewis Selfridge and Kevin Hugney to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Morris Township.
- Timothy L. Clouser to Timothy L. Clouser and Patricia J. Clouser, $1, Union Township.
- Nichole D. Gormont, co-executor, John H. J. Burnett, co-executor, and John H. Burnett estate to Nichole D. Gormont and Ai J. Gormont, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Helmut F. Cascorbi, trustee, and Helmut F. Cascorbi declaration of trust to Victor William Sheaffer and Karen Margaret Sheaffer, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Melinda A. Barnett to Stephan Whitaker, $34,000, Decatur Township.
- GQ Investments, Thomas G. Gasbarre, partner, and William R. Gasbarre, partner, to GQ Investments, Thomas G. Gasbarre, partner, and William R. Gasbarre, partner, $1, Sandy Township.
- Verna R. Carlson and Holly J. Carlson, agent, to John P. Carlson, trustee, Holly J. Carlson, trustee, and Verna R. Carlson, protector trust, $1, Bigler Township.
- Paul C. Colavecchi, executor, and Joseph Michael Colavecchi Sr. estate to John G. Chittester, $1, Sandy Township.
- John G. Chittester and Sonja Chittester to Caroline Huss, $6,000, Sandy Township.
- Cynthia M. Cox, agent and aif, and Donna J. Gross to Howard Lambing, $1, Sandy Township.
