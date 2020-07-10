- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 2 –9:
- Steven Alexander and Carolyn Alexander to Jeffrey Sisk and Tracie Sisk, $200, Sandy Township.
- Thomas F. Longe and Kathryn Longe to Jeffrey S. Murarik and Jody A. Murarik, $8,000, Karthaus Township.
- Diane M. Herr and Alan T. Herr to Robert D. Saupp, $1, Decatur Township.
- Irvin E. McGary to Dusty Lee McGary, $1, Knox Township.
- Dennis R. Homer and Gail D. Homer to Christopher J. Bloom and Wendy M. Bloom, $49,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Brenda L. Finney to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia D. Hummel, $5,000, Morris Township.
- Brenda L. Finney to Daniel H. Hummel and Amelia D. Hummel, $65,000, Morris Township.
- Thomas R. McConeghy and Cynthia S. McConeghy to Michelle M. Smeal and Daniel C. Smeal, $15,000, Girard Township.
- Debra I. Stock, co-executrice, Diane L. Reese, co-executrice, and Rose Gearhart estate to Francine T. Angulo, $32,900, Burnside Township.
- Terry Lynn Corl, co-trustee, Randy Blaine Auman, co-trustee, Allen T. Corl trust and Ruth Mable Corl estate to Ethan E. Swarm, $1, Decatur Township.
- Donald R. Reader Jr. to Laura J. Cook, $215,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Elizabeth Lockett to Randy Berg, $16,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Mildred M. Johnson, by agent, and James A. Johnson, agent, to William M. Morlock Jr., $175,000, Cooper Township.
- Constance E. Wolf, administratrix, and Theresa E. Hansel, estate, to Michelle L. Graham and Gary L. Dillon Jr., $121,000, Woodward Township.
- William Gabrielson and Constance Gabrielson to Scott G. Carter and Kristen L. Carter, $30,000, Woodward Township.
- Crystal D. Freeman to Casey Jordan Freeman and Crystal D. Freeman, $1, Knox Township.
- Annette Lumadue, administrator D.B.N.C.T.A., and Joseph V. Kovalcin estate to Joseph C. Kovalcin and Cortney L. Kovalcin, $1, Morris Township.
- Joan E. Hullihen to Lincoln C. Munshower and Katelyn M. Coder, $126,000, Greenwood Township.
- Ashley T. Asti to Kimberly J. Robinson, $86,000, Sandy Township.
- Justin R. Collar to Carol E. Freeman, $28,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard R. Stanford to Jodalynn Michelle Warholak and Christopher David Johnson, $107,000, Sandy Township.
- Glyn D. Powell and Mary Powell to Kameron D. Jacobs, $63,800, Woodward Township.
- Steven M. Bushee and Jennifer A. Bushee to David N. Fisher and Kristen Ann Fisher, $280,000, Sandy Township.
- PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth O. Bemnett and Jacqueline L. Bennett to Keith L. Snyder, $5,000, DuBois City.
- Robert Warheit and Susan Warheit to Bryan Bondoc and Amanda Bondoc, $410,000, Sandy Township.
- Frederick Arthur Matlack to William Matlack, $1, Pike Township.
- Logan I. Mactavish to Charles J. Mactavish and Debra E. Mactavish, Boggs Township.
- James A. Riley to Jena D. Lucas, $74,500, DuBois City.
- Barbara A. Allen and Robert J. Allen to Rob Hampton, $45,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark A. Bernecky and Joan C. Bernecky to Ronald E. Copp, $185,000, Burnside Township.
- Ray F. North to Paul David Garner, Sandra Ann Garner, Dennis Lee Meyers and Erin Lynn Myers, $36,000, Bigler Township.
- Churner Beverage LLC to Burley’s Brew Station LLC, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Gregory S. Galando and Brenda Galando to Matthew G. Galando, Adam C. Galando, and Leslie R. Galando, $1, Sandy Township.
- Terry A. Forcey and Annette M. Forcey to Jordan Lynn Forcey and Jarret Tanner Forcey, $130,000, Bradford Township.
- Pamela A. Dixon and Daniel P. Dixon to David Michael Amos and Kristin Faye Amos, $1, Morris Township.
- William P. Kelley and Tina Marie Love to Lindsey Nicole Buis Kelley, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
- Pamela Shaw Kelley to Dylan Yuan Kelley Gump, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
- Central Pennsylvania Development Corporation to CNB Bank, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Paul McDowell and Kathy McDowell to David C. Wills and Jennifer A. Wills, $1, Graham Township.
- William P. Kelley, Tina Marie Love and Pamela Shaw Kelley to Jessicah Rose Love Kelley, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
- Judee Keegan to Julianne Keegan and Judith Isabel McMillan, $1, Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Kimberly S. Williams by sheriff sale, and Wells Fargo bank, at suit of, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Steven James Treschow and Michelle M. Merrow Treschow to Jason Shoff and Holly L. Shoff, $115,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Michael G. Rowe and Justine R. Rowe to Cole M. Carolus and Marilee D. Leupold, $72,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Wesley D. Smith to Michael D. Gilbert and Jamie Gilbert, $189,900, Sandy Township.
- Craig E. Shomo and Candy K. Shomo to Mickey L. Moore, $36,596.53, Goshen Township.
- David R. Bish and Joanne K. Bish to David R. Bish and Joanne K. Bish, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael Knobloch, co-executor, Marilou Knobloch estate, and Patrick Knobloch, co-executor, to Patrick Knobloch, $140,000, DuBois City.
- Raymond J. Buynak Sr. to Raymond J. Buynak Sr., Adriane L. Luksic, Michelle R. Buynak, and Raymond J. Buynak Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- Amelia Wagner to Marci Joann Sample, $1, Girard Township.
- Bernard J. Dumaire and Angela Dumaire to Randall Lee Miller and Karan Miller, $50,000, Sandy Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Community rallies around Clearfield's Eric Fletcher
-
Morrisdale man homeless after fire destroys home
-
Benefit set for Clearfield woman battling nerve disorder
-
West Branch's Trude named Boys Basketball Player of Decade
-
Former West Branch employee sentenced in student sex case
-
Croatian Club thumps Champions Choice in CCYBL action
-
Police 7-6
-
Clearfield County Livestock Committee to host livestock and poultry sale Aug. 8
-
Tibbens sentenced to state prison for strangulation
-
Special Sentencing Court
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: