  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 2 –9:
  • Steven Alexander and Carolyn Alexander to Jeffrey Sisk and Tracie Sisk, $200, Sandy Township.
  • Thomas F. Longe and Kathryn Longe to Jeffrey S. Murarik and Jody A. Murarik, $8,000, Karthaus Township.
  • Diane M. Herr and Alan T. Herr to Robert D. Saupp, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Irvin E. McGary to Dusty Lee McGary, $1, Knox Township.
  • Dennis R. Homer and Gail D. Homer to Christopher J. Bloom and Wendy M. Bloom, $49,500, Curwensville Borough.
  • Brenda L. Finney to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia D. Hummel, $5,000, Morris Township.
  • Brenda L. Finney to Daniel H. Hummel and Amelia D. Hummel, $65,000, Morris Township.
  • Thomas R. McConeghy and Cynthia S. McConeghy to Michelle M. Smeal and Daniel C. Smeal, $15,000, Girard Township.
  • Debra I. Stock, co-executrice, Diane L. Reese, co-executrice, and Rose Gearhart estate to Francine T. Angulo, $32,900, Burnside Township.
  • Terry Lynn Corl, co-trustee, Randy Blaine Auman, co-trustee, Allen T. Corl trust and Ruth Mable Corl estate to Ethan E. Swarm, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Donald R. Reader Jr. to Laura J. Cook, $215,000, Brisbin Borough.
  • Elizabeth Lockett to Randy Berg, $16,000, Houtzdale Borough.
  • Mildred M. Johnson, by agent, and James A. Johnson, agent, to William M. Morlock Jr., $175,000, Cooper Township.
  • Constance E. Wolf, administratrix, and Theresa E. Hansel, estate, to Michelle L. Graham and Gary L. Dillon Jr., $121,000, Woodward Township.
  • William Gabrielson and Constance Gabrielson to Scott G. Carter and Kristen L. Carter, $30,000, Woodward Township.
  • Crystal D. Freeman to Casey Jordan Freeman and Crystal D. Freeman, $1, Knox Township.
  • Annette Lumadue, administrator D.B.N.C.T.A., and Joseph V. Kovalcin estate to Joseph C. Kovalcin and Cortney L. Kovalcin, $1, Morris Township.
  • Joan E. Hullihen to Lincoln C. Munshower and Katelyn M. Coder, $126,000, Greenwood Township.
  • Ashley T. Asti to Kimberly J. Robinson, $86,000, Sandy Township.
  • Justin R. Collar to Carol E. Freeman, $28,000, Sandy Township.
  • Richard R. Stanford to Jodalynn Michelle Warholak and Christopher David Johnson, $107,000, Sandy Township.
  • Glyn D. Powell and Mary Powell to Kameron D. Jacobs, $63,800, Woodward Township.
  • Steven M. Bushee and Jennifer A. Bushee to David N. Fisher and Kristen Ann Fisher, $280,000, Sandy Township.
  • PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Kenneth O. Bemnett and Jacqueline L. Bennett to Keith L. Snyder, $5,000, DuBois City.
  • Robert Warheit and Susan Warheit to Bryan Bondoc and Amanda Bondoc, $410,000, Sandy Township.
  • Frederick Arthur Matlack to William Matlack, $1, Pike Township.
  • Logan I. Mactavish to Charles J. Mactavish and Debra E. Mactavish, Boggs Township.
  • James A. Riley to Jena D. Lucas, $74,500, DuBois City.
  • Barbara A. Allen and Robert J. Allen to Rob Hampton, $45,000, Sandy Township.
  • Mark A. Bernecky and Joan C. Bernecky to Ronald E. Copp, $185,000, Burnside Township.
  • Ray F. North to Paul David Garner, Sandra Ann Garner, Dennis Lee Meyers and Erin Lynn Myers, $36,000, Bigler Township.
  • Churner Beverage LLC to Burley’s Brew Station LLC, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
  • Gregory S. Galando and Brenda Galando to Matthew G. Galando, Adam C. Galando, and Leslie R. Galando, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Terry A. Forcey and Annette M. Forcey to Jordan Lynn Forcey and Jarret Tanner Forcey, $130,000, Bradford Township.
  • Pamela A. Dixon and Daniel P. Dixon to David Michael Amos and Kristin Faye Amos, $1, Morris Township.
  • William P. Kelley and Tina Marie Love to Lindsey Nicole Buis Kelley, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
  • Pamela Shaw Kelley to Dylan Yuan Kelley Gump, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
  • Central Pennsylvania Development Corporation to CNB Bank, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • Paul McDowell and Kathy McDowell to David C. Wills and Jennifer A. Wills, $1, Graham Township.
  • William P. Kelley, Tina Marie Love and Pamela Shaw Kelley to Jessicah Rose Love Kelley, $1, Beccaria Township and Goshen Township.
  • Judee Keegan to Julianne Keegan and Judith Isabel McMillan, $1, Bell Township.
  • Clearfield County Sheriff, Kimberly S. Williams by sheriff sale, and Wells Fargo bank, at suit of, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
  • Steven James Treschow and Michelle M. Merrow Treschow to Jason Shoff and Holly L. Shoff, $115,000, Houtzdale Borough.
  • Michael G. Rowe and Justine R. Rowe to Cole M. Carolus and Marilee D. Leupold, $72,500, Chester Hill Borough.
  • Wesley D. Smith to Michael D. Gilbert and Jamie Gilbert, $189,900, Sandy Township.
  • Craig E. Shomo and Candy K. Shomo to Mickey L. Moore, $36,596.53, Goshen Township.
  • David R. Bish and Joanne K. Bish to David R. Bish and Joanne K. Bish, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Michael Knobloch, co-executor, Marilou Knobloch estate, and Patrick Knobloch, co-executor, to Patrick Knobloch, $140,000, DuBois City.
  • Raymond J. Buynak Sr. to Raymond J. Buynak Sr., Adriane L. Luksic, Michelle R. Buynak, and Raymond J. Buynak Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Amelia Wagner to Marci Joann Sample, $1, Girard Township.
  • Bernard J. Dumaire and Angela Dumaire to Randall Lee Miller and Karan Miller, $50,000, Sandy Township.

