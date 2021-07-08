- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 1-7.
- Heather Reiter, Jodi E. Murry, Stacey Murry and Barbara Murry to Fawn L. Flint, $500, Sandy Township.
- Valerie L. Lowder to Dustin Kemp and Shawna R. Kemp, $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ricky A. Sankey to Penny Cummins, $38,000, Brisbin Borough.
- George M. Moore and Nancy S. Moore to Cottage at Miller’s Landing LLC, $31,000, Karthaus Township.
- Penny A. Ford Smeal to Amanda D. Kennedy and Derek T. Nash, $90,000, Coalport Borough.
- Neil E. Hoobler and Sherry T. Hoobler to Ture A. Harvey and Angela Harvey, $10,000, Graham Township.
- Lisa Bucklar, executrix, and William A. Slagel estate to William J. Slagel Jr. and Mary Jane Slagel, Sandy Township.
- Jonathan Cannella and Erica L. Cannella to Rodney J. Thompson and Michele M. Thompson, $320,000, Sandy Township.
- Judith M. Tokarchick to Christopher T. Dunsmore, $1, Gulich Township.
- Leesa Folmar, executrix and Margaret C. Spanogle estate to Jeffrey Spanogle, Frederick Spanogle and Leesa Folmar, $1, Cooper Township.
- Denise J. Condon to Kathleen M. O’Boyle, $3,000, Boggs Township.
- Drew W. Selfridge and Steven R. Selfridge to Russell L. Selfridge, Karen T. Selfridge, Mark J. Selfridge and Gregory B. Selfridge, $6,000, Pike Township.
- John B. Kness and Valerie A. Kness to John B. Kness and Valerie A. Kness, $1, DuBois City.
- Francis S. Dixon Jr., trustee, Francis S. Dixon revocable trust, and Theresa E. Dixon revocable trust to Francis S. Dixon Jr., $1, DuBois City and Sandy Township.
- Christopher D. Aretta and Katie M. Aretta to Brian J. Bass and Amanda L. Bass, $126,500, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth C. Lezzer and KCL Enterprises, DBA, to Milian Group LLC, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert C. Hummel to Matthew C. Douthit and Vanessa D. Douthit, $55,000, Cooper Township.
- Mary E. Sypa to Elizabeth A. Markley, $90,000, Decatur Township.
- Francis B. Goldbach and Beth A. Goldbach to Patrick L. Johnston, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sean E. Eckenrod to Stephen P. Bates and Heather Elizabeth Forster, $98,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald Deon Awtrey and Linda Marie Awtrey to Brady A. Wadding, $267,700, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Wilks, Mary K. Wilks and Benjamin L. Wilks to Benjamin L. Wilks, $1, Decatur Township.
- Lucas D. Malloy and Candice B. Malloy to Lucas D. Malloy and Candice B. Malloy, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Edwin Gene Douglas to Randy R. Fink, $1, Ferguson Township and Knox Township.
- Robert L. Withey to Chester E. Clark, $5,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert W. Adams and Gail L. Adams to Michael W. Fitzsimmons and Lisa M. Fitzsimmons, $550,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert W. Adams and Gail L. Adams to Milian Group LLC, $50,000, Lawrence Township.
- Roger J. Bressler to Samuel R. Holland, $300,000, Pike Township.
- William M. Hand and Virginia G. Hand to Brian L. Godissart, $18,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Barbara L. Spene, William R. Kiel and Robert C. Kiel to Justin C. Browning, Amanda M. Browning, Frederick W. Zerull, and Linda G. Zerull, $900, Sandy Township.
- Barbara L. Spene, William R. Kiel, and Robert C. Kiel to Justin C. Browning and Amanda M. Browning, $900, Sandy Township.
- Richard D. Allen and Lynda L. Allen to Douglas Allen and Kristy Allen, $97,000, Sandy Township.
- Aaron D. Rowles and Ann M. Rowles to Michael James Hundahl Jr. and Rose Elizabeth Hundahl, $119,900, Curwensville Borough.
- Brandon Joseph Lyle and Megan E. Lyle to Steryl M.S. DeSa, $200,000, Sandy Township.
- Kerry L. Kinter, Marilyn J. Kinter and Debra M. Kinter to Jess R. Kougher, $72,000, Brady Township.
- Diane M. Dumm, individually and administratrix and agent, Robert Earl Kline Sr. estate, Catherine E. Himes and Wayne H. Himes to Owen A. Miller, $100,000, Burnside Township.
- Jean M. Kolash, Sharon Fremer, Mary Jo Horgan, Helen Sutton, Michael Misiewicz, to Melanie M. Skarbek, $52,000, Sandy Township.
- Skyler W. Maines and Julianne N. Maines to Barry L. Kephart Jr., $138,000, Decatur Township.
- Janice A. Wright to Melodie Wright and Bruce Wright, $1, Huston Township.
- Anita G. Graham, executor and substitute trustee, William D. Graham estate, Graham family revocable trust to Kelli Anne King, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald L. Matthew to Reece A. Matthew and Randi D. Hunter, $1, Bradford Township.
- Joe Longe and Randall C. Bolton to End of the Mountain LLC, $9,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
Timothy G. M. Cartwright and Amy J. Cartwright to Timothy G. M. Cartwright and Amy J. Cartwright, $1, Graham Township.