- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 27-June 2.
- Steven F. Lindsay and Laurie C. Lindsay to Ralph F. Babarsky and Melissa S. Babarsky, $315,000, Sandy Township.
- Charles L. Replogle to Charles L. Replogle and Robert Replogle, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Sandra M. Scipione to Sandra M. Scipione and Earl Edwin Smith Jr., $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Anita Jean Adamson and Rodney M. Adamson to Matthew J. Pernesky and Tracy M. Pernesky, $500, Sandy Township.
- Ardell G. Bressler estate and Elaine Russell, executrix, to Gary Buck, $500, Clearfield Borough.
- Wendell N. Weatherholtz Jr., and Joyce A. Weatherholtz to Gertz Properties LLC, $25,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Casteel Properties LLC to Michael Pesce and Shelby Schrieber, $158,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary Hilliard, Thomas W. Hilliard, and Debra Hilliard to Marvin J. Yoder and Susan R. Yoder, $98,000, Chest Township.
- Edward G. Peterson, executor, and Mary T. Niebauer estate to Thomas J. Ricketts Sr., $18,000, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Larry Silves by tax claim to Justin Burkhouse, $400, Sandy Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, individually and aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to Samuel A. Margosiak Jr. and Richard L. Nelson, $10,000, Burnside Township.
- Marion L. Brink estate, Judy H. Brink estate and Terry L. Brink, individually and executor, to James D. Hurd and Rochelle L. Hurd, $20,000, Newburg Borough.
- Brian J. Owens and Brandy Owens to Michael Greishaw and Kristin Greishaw, $47,250, Goshen Township.
- Jadon G. Evans and Rosemary T. Evans to John P. Hawkins and Michelle Ignasiak, $260,000, Sandy Township.
- Christian Youth Leaders and Square One Community Inc. to Square One Community Inc., $1, DuBois City.
- Joshua L. Knepp and Samantha K. Knepp to Katlyn Mitchell, $140,000, Boggs Township.
- Georgia Bryan and Richard Bryan to Angela Opaliski, $169,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Larry Shaw Jr. and Brooke L. Shaw to Andrew James Greishaw and Callie Gidney, $67,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John J. Mcelwee to Logan Shirey, $75,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Gary J. Rauch, administrator, and Marjorie J. Kramer estate to Aaron P. Collins and Juliane M. Yoder, $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Darlene E. Ames and John O. Amens to John O. Ames II, $1, Cooper Township.
- Ashley E. Hilliard to Christopher Myers, $53,000, Cooper Township.
- Joseph P. Carra to Jimmey R. Stanley and Annemarie Stanley, $78,000, Goshen Township.
- Harold G. Lora to Lindsey S. Bressler, $66,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert L. Gray and Deborah A. Gray to Daniel Kalgren and Alainna M. Kalgren, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Casey E. Martz to Harry Conklin, $1, Sandy Township.
- Harry Conklin to Keith R. Moore and Ellen Moore, $95,000, Sandy Township.
- David M. McNeel, individually and executor, Howard C. McNeel III estate to Gary L. McNeel, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James R. Whited Sr. and Georgenina Whited to Craig A. McCracken and Valerie C. McCracken, $55,000, Clearfield Borough.
- William G. White and Bridgett A. White to T and J. Resources LLC, $145,000, Lawrence Township.
- Cassandra B. Michaels to Nicholas Wayne Kelly, $90,000, Curwensville Borough.
- David A. Stodart and Paula M. Stodart to Allison M Stinson and Ashlee M. Thompson, $1, Bigler Township.
- Justin J. Anderson and Heather A. Anderson to Mandy S. Bowman, $85,000, Beccaria Township.
