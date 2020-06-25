- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 18-24.
- Daniel G. Rhoads and Lorie L. Rhoads to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Rodney H. Bowers to Merwin Jean Clark, $67,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Rodney L. Taylor, individually and executor, to Rodney L. Taylor and Amanda Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- Jill Sharon Pedersen, executrix, and Patricia Nycz estate to Charles Harvey and Rosalea Harvey, $165,000, Girard Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, and Sones family revocable trust to Stanley E. Sones and Donna M. Sones, $1, Morris Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, and Sones family revocable trust to Stanley E. Sones and Donna M. Sones, $1, Morris Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, and Sones family revocable trust to Donald W. Cherry III and Denise K. Cherry, $1, Morris Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, and Sones family revocable trust to Deborah L. Sones, $1, Morris Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, Sones family revocable trust to Douglas E. Sones and Kimberly A. Sones, $1, Morris Township.
- Stanley E. Sones, trustee, Donna M. Sones, trustee, and Sones family revocable trust to John G. Diebel and Shannon L. Hudish, $1, Morris Township.
- Anita Hurwitz, Marjorie Hurwitz, individually and executrix, Edsel F. Hurwitz estate, Paul Binkowski, Susan C. Miller, Sharon L. Hasiak, Thomas J. Hasiak Jr., Barney J. Finberg, Hildegard Finberg, and Jordan Coal Company to Kenneth J. Leach and Susan Leach, $106,000, Jordan Township.
- Julia Kovalchick estate, David G. Kovalchick, co-executor, and Andrew S. Kovalchick, co-executor, to David G. Kovalchick and Andrew S. Kovalchick, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bradley James Duttry, executor, and Gary James Duttry estate to Bradley James Duttry, $1, DuBois City.
- Deborah L. Bricen, administratrix, Kenneth C. Caliari, administrator, and Cheryl K. Caliari estate to Kenneth C. Caliari, $1, Huston Township.
- Deborah L. Bricen, administratrix, Kenneth C. Caliari, administrator, and Cheryl K. Caliari estate to Deborah L. Bricen, $1, Huston Township.
- Patricia L. Deitrich to Ronald L. Wisor and Penny D. Wisor, $1, Boggs Township.
- Marjorie Gaines to Shane L. Gaines, $15,000, Karthaus Township.
- Scott A. Poydence and Jolena S. Poydence to Scott A. Poydence, $1, Girard Township.
- Robert S. Spencer and Rodana M. Spencer to Tayia R. Swoope, $139,000, Bigler Township.
- Ronald C. Westover to Craig C. Westover, $1, Chest Township.
- George M. Zentkovich and Lorraine C. Zentkovich to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Doris Malinky by tax claim, Leonard L. Thompson, by tax claim, Sandra J. Thompson, by tax claim, LeRoy Thompson, by tax claim, Isabel Thompson, by tax claim, and Kimberly J. Swarc by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $400, Morris Township.
- CNB Bank to TCB Property Management LLC, $23,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kerry A. Slother and James Slother to Quentin C. McClarren, $2,000, Boggs Township.
- Charles A. Gilson Jr to John M. Gilson, $1, Gulich Township.
- Nicholas B. McGuire, executor, and Russel Bradley McGuire, estate, to Patty Rearick, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Casey Michael Angeletti, executor, and Willis J. Kirkwood, estate, to Casey Michael Angeletti, $1, DuBois City.
- Howard Krager and Melinda Krager to Anthony I. Freyer and Betty A. Freyer, $125,000, Goshen Township.
- Ivan H. Hoover and Cynthia A. Stroncek to Nathan P. Unch, $240,000, Bradford Township.
- Joseph A. Madera and Roberta L. Madera to Bradley S. Madera and Kathi Jo Madera, $1, Penn Township.
- Church of Christ to Jendy Seven Maines, $5,000, Girard Township.
- Federal National Mortgage Association, by aif, and Servicelink LLC, aif, to Real Equity LLC, $47,000, DuBois City.
- James L. Ammon and Janet D. Ammon to Thomas J. Cronin and Amanda Cronin, $1, Sandy Township.
- Rodney Adamson and Anita Jean Adamson to Robert Randall Patton Jr., $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Connie Shimmel to Pamela DeGrasse, $1, Morris Township.
- Joseph Pilosky to Rodney Brown and Randy L. Brown Sr., $22,500, Morris Township.
- Myra D. Hannah, administratrix, and Harold K. Hannah estate to Gail Davis, $150,000, DuBois City.
- Philip D. Walton and Nancy C. Walton to Scott Walton, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- William C. Heasley and Sara E. Heasley to Marilyn McAtee, John McAtee, and Rebecca Gale, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cheryl L. Lenhart to Christopher Scheppner and Joann Scheppner, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary K. Mills and Royce M. Mills estate to Crown Resorts LTD, $10, Sandy Township.
- Eugene J. Thompson and Sutah Thompson to Eugene J. Thompson, Sutah Thompson, Tina R. Thompson, Deborah M. Thompson, Lisa Martin, and Gene Thompson, $1, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kennedy Kabiru by tax claim to Richard G. Maseto II and Lesley A. Maseto, $425, Burnside Township.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Michael R. Holtmeyer and Lindsey T. Olson, $120,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert B. Mills and Greta M. Mills to Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority, $5,000, Boggs Township.
- Maynard H. Gray Jr. and Susan K. Gray to Michael Christopher Gray and Haley J. Rougeux, $1, Boggs Township.
- Kenneth R. Keith and Judy A. Keith to Stephen C. Potutschnig and Lori A. Potutschnig, $95,000, Coalport Borough.
- Deborah S. Matthews, Robert C. Matthews, Betty Ann Burket, and Herbert E. Burket to Herbert E. Burket and Betty A. Burket, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Matthew J. Lansberry and Terri L. Lansberry to Gordon J. Hines, $500, Chest Township.
