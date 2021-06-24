- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 17-23.
- Gerald L. Bloom, Elizabeth Bloom, Lanny L. Bloom, Bonnie E. Bloom, Bette D. Newsham Bloom, Barry Bloom, Terry L. Bloom, Patricia Bloom, Rodney B. Bloom, Rodney B. Bloom, and Ruth Ann Bloom to Shannon K. Kinsler and Dennis E. Crutcher, $35,000, Ferguson Township.
- Bradley I. Smeal and Joann D. Smeal to John Robert Maines, $77,900, Morris Township.
- Ida Mae Swartz to William Vogle and Carol A. Vogle, $1, Decatur Township.
- Jeffrey P. Thompson and Kelly Thompson to Travis Taylor and Megan Taylor, $190,000, Boggs Township.
- Martin E. Gerhart II, executor, and Donald C. Barnett estate to Gregory J. Slopey and Tamara S. Ribar, $890.90, Knox Township.
- Marissa Hoover to Dustin Shirey and Trisha Shirey, $1, Boggs Township.
- Lara L. Wiggins to Alex D. Morgan and Hannah E. Morgan, $237,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ethel Lou Johnston to James A. Warholak, $1, Sandy Township.
- Darlene Smochek to William G. Bell and Christine A. Bell, $1, Bell Township.
- Ronald N. Statler to Raymond A. Graeca and Mary E. Graeca, $409,000, Sandy Township.
- Nancy L. McIntosh to Bryce A. Shaffer, $77,000, Sandy Township.
- Helen J. Kostyak, by agent, Thomas Kostyak, individually and agent, John Kostyak, Cinda S. Kostyak, Mary Ann Patterson and James A. Patterson to Jon M. Cartwright, $110,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Nathan M. Dotts and Melanie S. Dotts to William S. Brunner and Marsha G. Brunner, $240,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- Bruce Douglas Rodely, Brian Edward Rodely, Denise Lynn Rodely, and Florence Ann Lutz to Mason W. Grove and Angelica Grove, $65,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lonny D. Merritt and Melissa Merritt to Darrel J. Weld and Vicky L. Weld, $500, Woodward Township.
- Russell Real Estate LLC to Russell Real Estate LLC, $1, Pike Township.
- Samuel Serian to CJN Real Estate, $1, DuBois City.
- Moses Norris to Frank Norris and Tiffany Norris, $1, Penn Township.
- Patricia A. Wisor to Ronald L. Wisor, $1, Bradford Township.
- Clem A. Farabaugh Jr. and Eleanor D. Farabaugh to Laura J. Rizzo and Sharon A. Lacue, $1, Westover Borough.
- Edward P. Krasinski and Judy Hockenbery to James Peter Krasinski Sr. and Marie Ferguson Krasinski, $500, Cooper Township.
- Carl Z. Gasbarre and Marsha Smith Gasbarre to Joseph Daniel Hall and Melia Hall, $100,000, Brady Township and Sandy Township.
- Sheila Thomas, Timothy L. Thomas, Douglas Srock and Melva Srock to Melanie S. Dotts, $110,000, Gulich Township.
- Linda J. Mann to Mark A. Mann and Kimberly A. Mann, $1, Brady Township.
- Linda J. Mann to Mark A. Mann and Kimberly A. Mann, $1, Brady Township.
- Howard M. Wagaman and Carol R. Wagaman to TLPOA, $200, Sandy Township.
- Northwest Bank to Squier Holdings LLC, $58,000, Boggs Township.
- Ted L. Reitz and Addie L. Reitz to Benedetto Palumbo and Donna Palumbo, $98,000, Sandy Township.
- Pamela L. Hazen to Thomas J. Frank, $26,000, DuBois City.
- Frances M. Maines to Dianne Lea Conaway, $1, Bradford Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Gregory Covert and Shannon Covert, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Beverly J. Sager, executrix, and Becky S. Stiner estate to Anne L. Stiner and Beverly J. Sager, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Melvin J. Rainey and Charletta M. Rainey to Dennis E. Byers Jr. and Brenda S. Byers, $35,000, Burnside Township.
- Karen J. Byers to Dennis E. Byers Jr. and Brenda S. Byers, $1, Bell Township.
- Kathryn L. Cochran estate and Carl W. Cochran, executor, to Carl W. Cochran, Tracy Fowler, Laura Lee Riley, Kimberly Jo Jasek, Ronald J. Cochran, Elizabeth E. Marincov, Rebecca S. Yue and Brenda A. Widows, $1, Bell Township.
- Darryl R. Miller to Michael S. Ogden Jr. and Lucy Ogden, $107,000, Lawrence Township.
- Alicia A. Hooker, co-administratrix, Kerri Bundy, co-administratrix, and Gerald Bundy estate to Charles Wesley Beveridge, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Melissa C. Bush to Jamie T. Gartley and Patricia L. Gartley, $44,000, Bradford Township.
- Eleanor D. Farabaugh and Clem A. Farabaugh to Laura J. Rizzo and Sharon A. Lacue, $1, Westover Borough.
- Marvin F. Hugney and Marcella I. Hugney to Kevin J. Hugney, $1, Morris Township.
- Pinchy Hunting Club to John M. Fisher and Barbie A. Fisher, $1,125,000, Graham Township.
- Todd M. Wilson, executor, and Donald M. Urban estate, to Jeremy Wade Pearce, $69,000, DuBois City.
- Cory E. Bennett, executrix, and Clifford W. Bennett estate to Kevin Shaffer and Denise Shaffer, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Filip Jakub Cerny to Filip Jakub Cerny and Anna D. Marzik, $1, Decatur Township.
- Janelle L. Currie and Steven W. Currie to Janelle L. Currie and Steven W. Currie, $1, Graham Township.
- Scott Rummings and Melissa N. Rummings to Joshua B. McCahan, $15,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Gary R. Haag to Dillon J. Haag, $1, Bell Township.
- Norma J. Butler and Dallas P. Butler to Joshua D. Butler, $1, Penn Township.
- Kimberly McDowell to Alexis Denzel McDowell, $1, Graham Township.
- Kevin Shaffer and Denise Shaffer to Ronald Sloan and Brenda Sloan, $142,500, Sandy Township.
- Marvin F. Hugney and Marcella I. Hugney to Kevin J. Hugney, $1, Morris Township.
- Sabrina A. Fellers, personal representative, Floyd D. Zahniser estate and Lovina A. Zahniser estate to Vickie R. Breauchy, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard F. Erdley, sole survivor, and Nancy L. Erdley estate to Todd A. Erdley, $10, Sandy Township.
- David G. Corner and Rita J. Corner to Andrew Corner, $10, Sandy Township.
- Phoebe Ann Madole, sole survivor, and Carroll C. Madole estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Harry H. Shuman and Laurie A. Shuman to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael P. Tokarczyk and Colleen M. McIntyre to Crown Resorts Development, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cynthia L. McKinney to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marjorie B. Davis to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kim W. Biltz and Kathleen J. Biltz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janet M. Duff, sole survivor, Christopher R. Duff, sole survivor, and Alexander B. Duff estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janet M. Duff, sole survivor, Christopher R. Duff, sole survivor, and Alexander B. Duff estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janet M. Duff, sole survivor, Christopher R. Duff, sole survivor, and Alexander B. Duff estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joanne L. Miller to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Seth T. Shirey to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barbara K. Burkholder, sole survivor, and Norma R. Burkholder estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Paul M. Hunter, and Frances Grace Hunter to Todd A. Myers and Pamela J. Myers, $160,000, Jordan Township.
- Carl J. Peterson, Carol O. Peterson, Michael J. Peterson and Michelle L. Peterson to Stoney Hollow Property LLC, $230,000, Boggs Township.
- Thomas E. Reighard, Sylvia Tyan Yi Pan Reighard, Tammy A. Fischer, and Justin S. Fischer to Joel M. Spencer, $33,000, Burnside Township.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
2021 Progressland High School Softball All-Stars announced
-
Mo Valley rallies for an 9-8 win over Curwensville
-
Four Leaf advances to D-5 Little League Championship
-
Four Leaf softball tops Clearfield-Curwensville 10-6
-
Mo Valley All-Stars edge BEA 4-2
-
Defendant's boyfriend testifies at Williams murder trial
-
Philipsburg property owners agree to provide renovation progress reports
-
Jury delivers split verdict in Williams murder case
-
Tubbs resigns from Clearfield Boro Council post
-
Video of police interview played at day four of Williams murder trial
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: