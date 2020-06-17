- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of June 12 to June 17.
- Jennifer Calato, administratrix, and William M. Stanley estate to Mitchell Thomas and Josette Wright, $60,000, Bloom Township.
- Patrick J. Weimer and Patricia A. Weimer to Hunters Edge Group LLC, $18,500, Goshen Township.
- Alicia Lutz and Matthew Lutz to Jacqueline I. Sanders, $2,500, Morris Township.
- Christopher J. Colna and Beth A. Colna to Christopher J. Colna and Beth A. Colna, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald W. Feldman and Penny Ann Feldman to Ryan Eugene Firestone, $125, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary K. Gromley by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $500, New Washington Borough.
- Home Opportunity LLC to Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC, $9,620.08, Bradford Township.
- Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC to MFT RE Holdings LLC, $9,620.08, Bradford Township.
- Jennifer A. Moore, co-executor, C. Richard Bloom II, co-executor, and Claude R. Bloom estate to Jennifer A. Moore, $1, Sandy Township.
- Rodney Winters, Brian Winters, and Niccole Winters to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael Cromwell and Kelly Lynn Cromwell to Michael Cromwell, $1, Jordan Township.
- Cynthia M. Johnson to Ashley Dawn Copenhaver and Daniel J. Brink, $1, Bigler Township.
- Dale E. Yarger and Sue Ellen Yarger to Dale E. Yarger and Sue Ellen Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
- David J. Stern to David J. Stern, trustee, and David J. Stern revocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Melissa A. Catalano to Tyler Maines, $88,000, Cooper Township.
- Joseph S. Segrist to Strong Accounting & Tax Solutions LLC, $55,000, Irvona Borough.
- Patricia Ann Greene and Ryan P. Green to Madison M. Meyers and Christian Williams, $147,000, Penn Township.
- Florence A. Lutz to James E. Peters and Shara L. Hopkins, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Allen Gearhart and Marlene Gearhart to Michael J. Luckenbaugh, $3,200, Goshen Township.
- Lawrence A. Graham Sr. and Nancy J. Graham estate to James A. Michaels, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Norman L. Bender and Susan J. Bender to Matt Alan Duncan and Tiffani Anne Duncan, $19,000, Pike Township.
- Maurice E. Simmons and Marsha P. Simmons to Matthew Stephen Simmons, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- Kegerreis Properties LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- County National Bank to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Roger D. Collins and Lee Ann Collins to Andrew C. Collins and Meri M. Collins, $206,000, Sandy Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
38 indicted in massive methamphetamine case crossing Clearfield, Centre, other counties
-
Clearfield County, PHH provide update on COVID-19 cases
-
Philipsburg Councilwoman denounced for social media comments
-
Clearfield County COVID-19 cases jump over the weekend
-
Mo Valley hires Ricciotti as assistant principal
-
Missing Boggs Twp. man's disappearance is ‘suspicious’
-
Clearfield County COVID-19 cases rise to 57
-
Local woman uses pageant platform for community change
-
Maine man found with firearm and $160,000 in cash pleaded guilty
-
Union official: Joe Biden’s energy platform risks alienating Pennsylvania’s blue collar workers
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: