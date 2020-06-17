  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of June 12 to June 17.
  • Jennifer Calato, administratrix, and William M. Stanley estate to Mitchell Thomas and Josette Wright, $60,000, Bloom Township.
  • Patrick J. Weimer and Patricia A. Weimer to Hunters Edge Group LLC, $18,500, Goshen Township.
  • Alicia Lutz and Matthew Lutz to Jacqueline I. Sanders, $2,500, Morris Township.
  • Christopher J. Colna and Beth A. Colna to Christopher J. Colna and Beth A. Colna, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Ronald W. Feldman and Penny Ann Feldman to Ryan Eugene Firestone, $125, Sandy Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary K. Gromley by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $500, New Washington Borough.
  • Home Opportunity LLC to Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC, $9,620.08, Bradford Township.
  • Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC to MFT RE Holdings LLC, $9,620.08, Bradford Township.
  • Jennifer A. Moore, co-executor, C. Richard Bloom II, co-executor, and Claude R. Bloom estate to Jennifer A. Moore, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Rodney Winters, Brian Winters, and Niccole Winters to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Michael Cromwell and Kelly Lynn Cromwell to Michael Cromwell, $1, Jordan Township.
  • Cynthia M. Johnson to Ashley Dawn Copenhaver and Daniel J. Brink, $1, Bigler Township.
  • Dale E. Yarger and Sue Ellen Yarger to Dale E. Yarger and Sue Ellen Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
  • David J. Stern to David J. Stern, trustee, and David J. Stern revocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Melissa A. Catalano to Tyler Maines, $88,000, Cooper Township.
  • Joseph S. Segrist to Strong Accounting & Tax Solutions LLC, $55,000, Irvona Borough.
  • Patricia Ann Greene and Ryan P. Green to Madison M. Meyers and Christian Williams, $147,000, Penn Township.
  • Florence A. Lutz to James E. Peters and Shara L. Hopkins, $1, Clearfield Borough.
  • Allen Gearhart and Marlene Gearhart to Michael J. Luckenbaugh, $3,200, Goshen Township.
  • Lawrence A. Graham Sr. and Nancy J. Graham estate to James A. Michaels, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Norman L. Bender and Susan J. Bender to Matt Alan Duncan and Tiffani Anne Duncan, $19,000, Pike Township.
  • Maurice E. Simmons and Marsha P. Simmons to Matthew Stephen Simmons, $105,000, Sandy Township.
  • Kegerreis Properties LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
  • County National Bank to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Roger D. Collins and Lee Ann Collins to Andrew C. Collins and Meri M. Collins, $206,000, Sandy Township.

Tags