The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 5-11.
- Trudy L. Reese to Kevin A. Reese and Kari L. Walters, $1, Woodward Township.
- Emory E. Lockner Sr. and Dolores R. Lockner to Emory E. Lockner Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Stanley P. Bandrowsky by tax claim, and Julia E. Bandrowsky by tax claim to Larry L. Conklin and Jennifer M. Conklin, $3,000, Beccaria Township.
- Rhonda K. McGovern and Douglas A. McGovern to Mason E. Luzier and Natasha R. Luzier, $175,000, Girard Township.
- Anne Rose and Jacquelyn Rose to William L. Coleman, $15,000, Woodward Township.
- Timothy P. Beveridge and Pamela G. Beveridge to Timothy P. Beveridge, Pamela G. Beveridge, Briana Finney and Curtis E. Finney, $1, Morris Township.
- Timothy P. Beveridge and Pamela G. Beveridge to Briana Finney and Curtis E. Finney, $1, Morris Township.
- Griffin S. Eamigh and Amber L. Ullery to Josie M. Eamigh and Dawson J. Glace, $7,500, Graham Township.
- Jacob Foster and Alexandria Foster to Alexandria Foster, $1, Bradford Township.
- Robert D. Gearhart to Clint C. Robison and Kimberly J. Robison, $225,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joshua R. Lender to Brittney Tekely, $121,275, Woodward Township.
- Gary R. Myers and Deborah S. Myers to Andrew T. Peterman and Jocelyn N. Peterman, $68,500, Decatur Township.
- Steven M. Varacallo to Jolene Potash, $34,000, DuBois City.
- Gloria A. Forsburg and Carl Ben Showers to Kyle Witmer, $7,000, Decatur Township.
- Simoncre Fireside II LLC to Agree Stores LLC, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert L. Jeffries and Jodi L. Jeffries to Jeffery Wayne Queen and Carla J. Queen, $15,000, Irvona Borough.
- Daniel Weakland and Nancy Weakland to Devon Daniel Kurtz, $1, Westover Borough.
- Leslie G. Butler and Kenneth L. Butler to Leslie G. Butler, Kenneth L. Butler, and Shirley A. Maxwell, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Russell Real Estate LLC, $47,560, Pike Township.
- Dennis Carpin and Melinda M. Carpin to Bridget C. Young, $4,000, DuBois City.
- U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, and Joseph E. Burkhart, $31,500, Bigler Township.
- Patrick J. Felix III, trustee, and Felix family trust to Melissa A. Felix Green, $1, DuBois City.
- Steve Simmons and Betty Simmons to Adam Jones and Vanessa Jones, $1,800, Sandy Township.
- Donald A. Duchene Sr. to Patricia L. Holocombe and Franklin J. Boruch, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Paul R. Moskol to Carrie L. Houston and Paul R. Moskol, $1, Cooper Township.
- Darrell Shafferman estate and Derrick L. Shafferman, executor, to Derrick L. Shafferman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Leonard L. Hoch, by agent, Joan A. Hoch, by agent, and Kimberly A. Hoch, agent, to Leonard Charles Hoch and Patricia Jane Hoch, $1, Goshen Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Nelly Lim, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Vinzon A. Lim, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Nelly Lim, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William A. Poole and Susan A. Poole, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carol C. Bishop and John H. Bishop estate to Carol C. Bishop and Mallory Bishop, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dino Pedrone, Rev., and Roberta Pedrone to Scott Oster and Joanna Oster, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gary Hummel and Renee B. Gehrig to Patricia A. Schaffer, $95,000, Morris Township.
- Elizabeth A. Smith, Vincent G. Smith, Barbara L. Briant, Frank W. Briant, Kenneth Scott Katrosh and Wendy E. Katrosh to Jeremy Ruffner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Elizabeth A. Smith, Vincent G. Smith, Barbara L. Briant, Frank W. Briant, Kenneth Scott Katrosh, and Wendy F. Katrosh to Jeremy Ruffner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jared T. Caldwell and Kristen J. Caldwell to Jessica Lynn Walls, $64,000, Bradford Township.
- James Gary Stellabuto and Bernice Ann Stellabuto to James Gary Stellabuto and Bernice Ann Stellabuto, $1, Sandy Township.
- James Gary Stellabuto and Bernice Ann Stellabuto to James Gary Stellabuto and Bernice Ann Stellabuto, $1, Sandy Township
- James Gary Stellabuto and Bernice Ann Stellabuto to Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald W. Kephart to Ronald W. Kephart, Douglas A. Kephart Sr., and Michelle D. Kephart, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joan C. Robertson to Brent Alan Robertson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Amos P. Holes and Barbara J. Holes to Jennifer Levisky, $1, Chest Township.
- Martha J. Bush to Thomas J. Earnest Jr., $19,000, Decatur Township.
- James L. Ripple and Carol L. Ripple to James L. Ripple, Carol L. Ripple, and Michael D. Proper, $1, Huston Township.
- Robert E. Reed Sr. to Robert E. Reed Jr., $1, Woodward Township.
- Nancy Hummel, individually and co-executor, Ralph J. Kane Jr., individually and co-executor, and Orpha Lou Kane estate to Jessica McCorkle and William Wooten III, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Margaret Ann Rosselli, executrix, and Sherman P Cowdrick III estate to Brittany A. Renaud, $62,500, Lawrence Township.
- Corrine L. Nevling, individually and administratrix, Delma J. Queen estate, Jeffery W. Queen, Carla J. Queen, Lynn William Queen Jr., Debra J. Queen, Robert Lee Queen, and Betty L. Queen to Jeffery Wayne Queen and Carla J. Queen, $1, Chest Township.
- Sandra L. Dugan, Richard A. Dufour, Deborah Dufour, Dolly E. Dufour, Eugene Thomas Dufour, and Beth Ann Dufour to Sheila Dawn Millinder, $48,000, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim bureau, Violet Barry by tax claim, Bernice Bond by tax claim, and Alvin R. Hall Sr. by tax claim to Jonathan Shimel and Cristal Shimel, $1,200, Morris Township.
- Crist A. Byler and Martha D. Byler to Martha D. Byler and Eli D. Byler, $1, Knox Township.
- Bradley H. Dodd, Bonnie J. Dodd, Frank H. Lecker and Lisa M. Lecker to Frank H. Lecker and Lisa M. Lecker, $3,400, Huston Township.
- Bradley H. Dodd and Bonnie J. Dodd to Bradley H. Dodd and Bonnie J. Dodd, $1, Huston Township.
- Terry Hornberger to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.