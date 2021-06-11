- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 3-10.
- Penny J. Luzier to Penny J. Luzier, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Penny J. Luzier to Jonathan Kyler Henry and Michelle Henry, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mickey L. Moore to Ritchie Lee Kitchen, $15,000, Lawrence Township.
- Erin Baroni, Kyle Baroni, and Karson Baroni to Robert W. Knisley and Glenda D. Knisley, $15,000, Union Township.
- Melanie Marie Donnelly and Brian Donnelly to Marc A. Martell and Gregory O. Martell, $1, Goshen Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Travis Ross by tax claim, and Megan Ross by tax claim to Covert Home Investments Limited, $4,200, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary Ann Bowes Simington by tax claim, and Douglas Simington by tax claim to Christy Mitchell, $400, Bigler Township.
- Martin E. Gatz and Barbara A. Gatz to Martin E. Gatz, Barbara A. Gatz, Martin Tyler Gatz, Sammual David Gatz, and Tonya Marie Brown, $1, Sandy Township.
- Chad D. Ryen and Shelly L. Ryen to Chad D. Ryen and Shelly L. Ryen, $1, Bradford Township.
- Terry L. Raymer and Cheryl L. Raymer to Thomas H. Johnson and Denise A. Pfingstler, $725,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew Pernesky and Tracy Pernesky to Ethan S. Stern and Jasmine E. Stern, $385,000, Sandy Township.
- Nicholas A. Spencer and Danah F. Spencer to Joshua Dotts, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Betty Ann Freyer and Anthony Freyer to Krishnamurti Valentin Diaz, $8,000, Decatur Township.
- Oldaker Holdings LLC to John W. Hicks and Erian M. Hicks, $42,400, Westover Borough.
- Carrie L. Welsh, individually and executrix, and Donald E. Welsh Sr. estate to Carrie L. Welsh, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Rosemary Berenty to Amy Jo Reeder, $194,000, Cooper Township.
- Patricia Shoffner, by agent, and Tammy Cassler, agent, to Tammy Cassler and Spencer Jarrett, $1, Decatur Township.
- Blain G. Hubler and Randall E. Hubler to Blain G. Hubler and Randall E. Hubler, $1, Graham Township.
- Mary Louise Lidgett to Mary Louise Lidgett and Thomas A. Lidgett, $1, Morris Township.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to Connor Christopher McDonald, $15,000, Decatur Township.
- Donna McCracken, Isaac Zachary Huey, Faith Nicole Huey, Tami Douglas, and Donald Huey to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $500, Burnside Township.
- Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger to Samuel A. Margosiak and Lynn A. Dashner, $23,500, Burnside Township.
- Chapman’s Auto Parts and Sales Inc. to TTS Holdings Inc., $200,000, Brady Township.
- Patricia E. Turner to Ron A. Soliday and Amy P. Soliday, $1, Chest Township.
- Antoinette S. Krupa to Antoinette S. Krupa and Tamasine N. Biafore, $1, Gulich Township.
- Michael S. Ogden Jr. and Lucy F. Ogden to Lacy E. Soule, $101,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kelly J. Shilala to Derek J. Beam, $105,000, Brady Township.
- Veteran Realty LLC to Lacy Jarrett and Matthew Sanders, $105,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James R. Bishop Jr. and Sherry L. Bishop to Daniel R. Bishop, $1, Decatur Township.
- Steven R. Millinder and Denise D. Millinder to Douglas A. Marlow II and Jessica M. Marlow, $325,000, Boggs Township.
- RVFM 13 Series LLC to Zachary F. Brown and Andrew S. Brown, $13,000, Lawrence Township.
- John L. Eamigh III, Carol A. Eamigh, and Mary Margaret Materkowski to Rachel Renee Dixon, $65,000, Bradford Township.
- Kenneth L. Struble to B Bar M Campground LLC, $135,000, Huston Township.
- Keith A. Maines to Kenith E. Maines and Ronald A. Maines, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Keith A Maines to Kenith E. Maines, $1, Goshen Township.
- Jean Gradwell to Dana L. Murphy, $1, Burnside Township.
- Terry K. Myser and Victoria M. Myser to Terry K. Myser, Victoria M. Myser, Kathryn Jane Myser and Bradley John Myser, $1, Sandy Township.
- Emory P. Miller estate and Kevin L. Miller, executor, to Kevin L. Miller, $1, Union Township.
- Clinton B. Mills and Maureen W. Mills to Clinton B. Mills and Maureen W. Mills, $1, Decatur Township.
- Fry Family revocable trust, successor trustee, to Barry D. Fry, Deborah Biondi and Larry K. Fry, $1, Westover Borough.
- Billie Jo French Stott, administrator, and William Dewey Stout III to Monumental Equipment LLC, $9,500, Ramey Borough.
- Helmut F. Cascorbi to Helmut F. Cascorbi, trustee, and Helmut F. Cascorbi declaration of trust UAD, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sherry Gardner, individually and executrix, C. David Harmic estate, and Dana Milo to Kelsey Reed, $37,500, Grampian Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Randy Lee Mock by tax claim to Lee Ted Papadeas, $500, Coalport Borough.
- KCL Holdings LLC to Shailen Salvi and Swati Salvi, $101,000, Pine Township.
- Thomas J. Levenduski to Donna M. Bauer, $1,000, Huston Township.
- Jeffrey Smith and Sauyri Smith to Emerson Liu and Amma Efroimskaya, $534,000, Sandy Township.
- Scott J. Kaiser and Nicole Kaiser to K. Realty LLC, $32,000, Morris Township.
- Todd C. Alexander, Brenda S. Campolong, Tina M. Clark, Brad A. Alexander, Teresa A. Alexander and Barbara Jane Alexander to Jason Cooper and Deanna Cooper, $100,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Keith E. Fleming and Karen E. Fleming to Anthony Morrison and Natasha Morrison, $226,840, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Moskel and Katherine Nicole Ray to Michael James Moskel and Katherine Nicole Ray, $1, Gulich Township.
- Robert D. Malinich to Brian Dean Malinich, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michael J. Zabinski and Donna J. Zabinski to Melissa S. Straw, $1, Chest Township.
- Roger Bressler, Lynn Robbins, and Roberta L. Robbins, to Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller, $184,500, Jordan Township.
- Gloria I. Frost and Bruce D. Frost to Donald G. Jackson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Edward P. Kransinski, James Peter Krasinski Sr., and Marie Ferguson Karinski to James Peter Krasinski Sr. and Marie Ferguson Krasinski, $1, Cooper Township.
- James W. Bechtold to Haley S. Heiser and Quinn Nichols, $110,000, Bradford Township.
- William Hubler, Linda Lee Hubler, and William H. Hubler Jr. to Grey C. Hubler, Shawn L. Hubler, trustee, Shawn Hubler Magnuson, trustee, and Robert G. Magnuson, $50,000, Cooper Township.
- Ernest T. Rosselli to Stephen M. Massini and Shari J. Massini, $495,000, Union Township.
- Fred McGee and Dorothy McGee to Fred McGee, Dorothy McGee, and Michael E. Weary, $1, Sandy Township.
- John A. Meholic and Catherine L. Meholic to John Andrew Meholic, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clinton Group LLC to Henry E. Blank, Linda Rose Blank, Gideon R. Soltzfus and Sylvia E. Stoltzfus, $47,500, Jordan Township.
- David J. Hopkins, administrator, and Treva Mae Michaels estate to Agape Community Services, $15,000, DuBois City.
- Steven R. Millinder and Denise D. Millinder to Kylee M. Bressler, $1, Boggs Township.
- Lola M. Barnett to Christopher Hutton and Gina Hutton, $66,513, Grampian Borough.
- Carl Hubler and Mary Jo Hubler to Kevin G. Hubler and Kelley J. Hubler, $1, Morris Township.
- James D. Caserta to Charles E. Stom, $5,000, Huston Township.
- Paul W. Meredith and Mary M. Meredith to Michael J. Gray and Brittany E. Gray, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- Roger W. Reed and Ashley M. Cary to Dylan J. Reed, $1, DuBois City.
- Yvonne M. Smith, Douglas R. Smith, Angela M. Smith, Jennifer D. Smith and William C. Smith II and Yvonne M. Smith, $1, Sandy Township.
- Albert V. Berkley and Shirley A. Berkley to Stephen S. Stoltzfus, $6,000, Cooper Township.
- Tammie Owens, executrix, and Shawn M. Owens estate to Christopher R. Smith, $1,500, Covington Township.
