- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 29 –May 5.
- Mary Jean Huddy to Mary Jean Huddy and Thomas D. Scott, $111,110, Sandy Township.
- Lois T. Brady to Lois T. Brady, Richard W. Brady, Elizabeth M. Welsch and Karen Gatti, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joshua E. Curry and Cheri A. Curry to James Prisk, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- E. Bruce Shaw Jr. and Barbara Lee Shaw to M. Bruce Shaw Jr. and Barbara Lee Shaw, $1, Boggs Township.
- Gary L. Dotts and Margaret Dotts to Andrew K. Bacher and Brittany K. Bacher, $1, Jordan Township.
- Brian S. Maines, Katie L. Johns and Jarrod F. Johns to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $36,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Patricia R. Wingert to Mark A. Naylor and Pamela J. Naylor, $24,000, Beccaria Township.
- Elizabeth A. Senkowski and Daniel Senkowski to Mark A. Naylor and Pamela J. Naylor, $13,880, Beccaria Township.
- Lansberry Brothers Properties LLC to Sharon Marie Allison, $15,090, Morris Township.
- Thomas E. Taylor Jr., co-administrator, Tammy Taylor, co-administrator, and Thomas E. Taylor Sr. estate to Tammy Taylor, $1, Grampian Borough.
- River’s Bend Properties LP to Carla J. Hawk, $260,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gurpreet Singh and Rupinder Kaur to Todd Decasper and Nancy Decasper, $114,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Rosalind J. Petuck to Christopher Demchak and Danielle Demchak, $30,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Joseph Moyer to James W. Halliwell and Kristi L. Halliwell, $500, Sandy Township.
- Dragon V. Family limited partnership and John M. Yount, general partner, to Penn Highlands DuBois, $240,000, DuBois City.
- Kim M. Carcella and Michael J. Carcella to Penn Highlands DuBois, $133,000, Sandy Township.
- Kim M. Carcella and Michael J. Carcella to Penn Highlands DuBois, $129,000, Sandy Township.
- Kim M. Carcella and Michael J. Carcella to Penn Highlands DuBois, $94,000, Sandy Township.
- Kim M. Carcella and Michael J. Carcella to Penn Highlands DuBois, $144,000, Sandy Township.
- Kim M. Carcella and Michael James Carcella to Penn Highlands DuBois, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Timothy D. Baumgardner and Mary Katherine Baumgardner to Charles Max Caylor and Rebecca Ann B. Caylor, $1, Cooper Township.
- Dale R. Fultz to Matthew Queen and Kristin Queen, $32,000, Beccaria Township.
- Raymond Eugene Schall, by aif, and Terry L. Schall, aif, to Chapman’s Auto Parts & Sales Inc., $1, Brady Township.
- Richard Baughman and Kathleen Elder to Patrick Scott Brown, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Tyler M. Schnarrs and Samantha L. Schnarrs to Tyler M. Schnarrs and Samantha L. Schnarrs, $1, Decatur Township.
- John C. Bishop and Jan H. Bishop to Crown Resorts Devleopment LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Doug Snyder and Kim Snyder to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cora J. Ricci to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Neil A. Jacobson and Carol L. Jacobson to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joann E. Brown, sole survivor, and Donald C. Brown estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John S. Pawlowicz, sole survivor, Jerald T. Pawlowicz and Louise A. Pawlowicz estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Elmer Leon Lagrelius to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David Wolf and Elizabeth Wolf to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael S. Moore and Belinda A. Moore to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert R. Havers Sr., sole survivor, John B. Havers, sole survivor, Paul D. Havers and Robert R. Havens Jr. estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Eugene J. Kurtz and Mitzi A. Kurtz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald E. Dille and Sarah J. Dille to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John L. Harris, Phyllis A. Harris and Christine M. Hardee to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John L. Harris, Phyllis A. Harris, and Christine M. Hardee to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John L. Harris, Phyllis A. Harris, and Christine M. Hardee to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Anthony D. Chiapetta and M. Joyce Chiapetta to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janet M. Coons, sole survivor, and James E. Coons estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard D. Smathers Jr. and Desiree Dee Smathers to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gerald L. Stauffer to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Paul S. Havers to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Harry L. Young and Barbara L. Young to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Deborah Ciprus to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- William John Burns and Ruth Colleen Burns to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- William E. McTavish and Joanne E. McTavish to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard M. Kennedy and Frances S. Kennedy to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carol A. Turner, executrix, and John D. Crissman estate to Michael L. Tibbens and Dawn M. Tibbens, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph Neville Wier and Patricia A. Wier to Michael R. Konior and Jessica L. Konior, $270,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard R. Wintersteen and Michele E. Wintersteen to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Matthew J. Dinsmore, Shannon R. Dinsmore, Kenneth J. Dinsmore and Mary E. Dinsmore to Joshua Corney, $29,900, DuBois City.
- Richard L. Gummo and Ellen M. Fleming, $46,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Brian Norwood and Wendy Norwood, $42,000, Penn Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owner’s Association Inc. to Mark Mensinger Jr., Gwendolyn M. Mensinger, and Brandon J. Lougee, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew J. Dinsmore, Shannon R. Dinsmore, Kenneth J. Dinsmore, and Mary E. Dinsmore to Joshua Corney, $61,000, DuBois City.
- Quoc Buu Huynh to Jason E. Gill, $8,000, Bradford Township.
- Sharon L. Hamilton, executrix, and William I. Hockenberry estate to Kaw-Liga T. Weller and Caitlyn M. Weller, $46,500, Beccaria Township.
- Harry C. Brooks, agent, Debra L. Brooks, David A. Brooks, by agent, and Jack F. Fisher to Gearld L. Phillips Jr., $38,136.67, Bigler Township.
- Gordon D. Kear and Jaince C. Kear to Dale G. Kear and Mitzi C. Kear, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gordon D. Kear and Janice C. Kear to Dale G. Kear and Mitzi C. Kear, $1, Sandy Township.
- Nancy Myers to Sherry L. Carney, $1, Sandy Township.
- Nancy Myers to Sherry L. Carney, $1, Sandy Township.
- Leigh D. Woolridge and Erica K. Woolridge to Tyler W. Knepp and Ashley E. Knepp, $195,500, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Dustin D. Quigley to Ryan E. Green, $85,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Kevin G. Hubler and Kelley J. Hubler to James Lartz, $153,000, Morris Township.
- Kristin L. Maney and Norman Dale Maney to Yuet Man Tam and Lin Lin, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Timothy Cartwright and Amy J. Cartwright to Courtney Rochelle Angstadt and Aaron Daniel Angstadt, $189,000, Morris Township.
- Steward W. Shimmel, trustee, and Shimmel Living Trust to Steward W. Shimmel, trustee and Steward W. Shimmel trust, $1, Boggs Township.
- Robert P. Boswer and Marilyn Sue Boswer to Robert P. Boswer, Marilyn Sue Bowser, Kevin R. Bowser, Keith P. Bowser and Kristina S. Totin, $1, Huston Township.
- James L. Verost, administrator C.T.A. and Dennis M. Verost estate to James L. Verost and Elaine M. Verost, $1, Morris Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Rodney J. Leedy and Sandy Jo White, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Andrew S. Bakaysa and Brenda M. Bakaysa to Thomas M. Morris Sr. and Dorothy M. Morris, $1, Burnside Township.
- Daniel D. Homer to Andrew Waugh, $87,000, Burnside Township.
- Andrew Waugh to Andrew Waugh and Shirlee Waugh, $1, Burnside Township.
- Joseph M. Fenush Jr. and Robin L. Fenush to Joseph M. Fenush Jr. and Robin L. Fenush, $1, Cooper Township.
- Todd A. Confer to Harry D. Diehl and Amber R. Diehl, $44,000, Irvona Borough.
- Wendy L. Rhone and Jeffrey L. Rhone to Joseph Robert Zipfel and Lauren Alyssa Stone, $77,5000, Clearfield Borough.
- Harvey Bailey and Sandra Lee Bailey to Terry L. Clary and Laura L. Clary, $100,000, Bloom Township.
- Michael G. Metil to Lawrence A. Nye and Cathy Lynch, $116,000, Sandy Township.
- Clinton Group LLC, Thomas P. Clinton and Timothy E. Clinton to Henry E. Blank, Linda Rose Blank, Gideon R. Stoltzfus and Sylvia E. Stoltzfus, $340,000, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas E. Pennington by tax claim and Margaret M. Pennington by tax claim to Joseph E. Williams Jr. and Manda M. Esposti, $400, Mahaffey Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frontier Equity Properties LLC by tax claim to Tracy Reinhart and WM Shane Reinhart, $400, Sandy Township.
- Marvin L. Martell, Leanne M. Martell, James J. Kline and Jemimo Therasme to Paul Dale, $10,000, Boggs Township.
- Michael B. Bakaysa and Virginia E. Bakaysa to Michael B. Bakaysa and Virginia E. Bakaysa, $1, Burnside Township.
- Howard P. Wriglesworth to Karen Rowles, $47,500, Curwensville Boroguh.
- Kolene B. Parkes to Cleo Yevchak and Joseph A. Yevchak, $1, Bell Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner, to Howard P. Conklin and Esther L. Conklin, $34,995, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David R. Thompson by tax claim, and Donald J. Jones by tax claim to Charles Sloppy and Morgan Sloppy, $500, Jordan Township.
- Barbara E. Lewis to Jennifer Glatt, $1, Lawrence Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Coalport Council stalls action on fire company pact
-
Local doctor accepted into ARD program
-
Moshannon Valley gets past West Branch 3-2
-
Police 5/1
-
SUE C. SCHNARRS
-
Mo Valley's Leigha Anderson enjoying her senior season
-
Lady Warriors defeat Moshannon Valley 12-1
-
Progress, Courier Express staffers capture 8 state Keystone Media Awards
-
Houtzdale Revitalization Association begins pace for summer season
-
MAKING MUSIC ON THE LAWN
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: