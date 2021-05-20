- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 13-19.
- Leslie Bender, executor, and Clara Bender Haney estate to Joseph Schurr, $89,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Abbott Properties Inc. by tax claim to Tasha Gearhart and Alicia Rougeux, $1,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kurt T. Sherman, administrator, and Karl Sherman estate to Carl C. Bopp and Diane M. Bopp, $27,500, Burnside Township.
- Francine A. Bosak to Francine A. Bosak and Scott F. Bosak, $1, Sandy Township.
- Kram Realty LLC to Jamie Middleton, $12,000, Lawrence Township.
- Leroy R. Park and Sheila A. Park to Jaryd A. Servidea, $1, Huston Township.
- Arthur J. Toomey and Debra C. Toomey to Joseph Lopiccolo and Julianne Lopiccolo, $1,5000, Sandy Township.
- Cody Veihdeffer and Kylie Veihdeffer to Kylie Veihdeffer, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Penny Properties to Samuel W. Shimer, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Brianna T. Hockenberry to Kim M. Hockenberry, $1, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Duane Harold Hummel by tax claim and Barbara Ann Crispell by tax claim to Tracy Brumbaugh, $2,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and DDJ Manufacturing Inc. by tax claim to CM Real Estate LLC, $3,250, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Larry F. Graham by tax claim and Graham’s Heating and Plumbing by tax claim to Tracy Brumbaugh, $499.95.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and James P. Hile by tax claim to M & M Property Group LLC, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert L. Himes by tax claim and Brenda L. Himes by tax claim to Jeremy Styers, $700, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Rebecca A. Sedgwick by tax claim and Christopher R. Sedgwick by tax claim to Matthew D. Haney, $1,050, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Floyd M. Rhed by tax claim and Irene A. Rhed to Kelly Zameroski, $1,250, DuBois City.
- Janice Clark Kellogg and Richard C. Kellogg Jr. to Jos-Win Farms Inc., $1, Burnside Township.
- Samuel W. Shimer and Tabitha R. Shimer to Bennie J. McDivitt, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Carolyn L. Kilgore, executrix, and Stephen J. Auker estate to Cathy A. Auker, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Steven A. Stiner and Andrea Stiner to Todd W. English, $95,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John M. Solan and Vicki A. Solan to James R. Shirey and Lisa M. Shirey, $224,000, Goshen Township.
- Larry A. Gabler and Ada C. Gabler to Megan R. Troxell and Joel A. Troxell, $185,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael G. Kitchen and Brandi L. Singh to Lori Crush, $45,000, Mahaffey Borough.
- Amy K. Ammerman to Philip A. Brininger and Lori Shay, $230,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Crown Crest Cemeteries Inc. by tax claim to Jeremy Styers, $281, Lawrence Township.
- Guy Harmsomchuck and Robin Harsomchuck to Daniel Leeper and Carrie Leeper, $1, Morris Township.
- William Ridgway, personal representative, and Patricia M. Ridgway estate to William Ridgway and Carol Ridgway, $1, Cooper Township
- Wilma J. Wisor to Christie Ann Fyock and Mark Fyock, $165,900, Boggs Township.
- Bruce A. Fair and Marie M. Fair to Milton T. McDonald and Maria R. McDonald, $156,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin J. Beish Sr. and Vicky Beish to Allan Shimmel and Mariah Shimmel, $4,000, Bradford Township.
- James J. Morgan to Dennis J. Morgan and Erin L. Morgan, $1, Bloom Township.
- Harold J. Roos Jr., executor, and Harold J. Roos Sr. estate to Carol R. Roos Yontosh, Harold J. Roos Jr., Milton R. Roos, Susan K. Larson Roos and Anna Roos, $1, Cooper Township.
- Calfrac Well Services Corp. to ShipItDone LLC, $380,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Kristine V. Miller to Joseph J. Degennaro, $55,000, Beccaria Township.
- John D. Truxal and Susanna M. Truxal to Michelle C. Wenerd, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- D&R Land Development Company LP to Van Tassel Road LLC, $1,500,000, Sandy Township.
- Karen Ann Gardner and Paul Gardner to Karen Ann Gardner and Michelle L. Grube, $1, Bigler Township.
- Nicholas Bosco, administrator, and Ruth A. Semanovich estate to Jessica B. Frank, $72,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda K. Major to Samuel F. Light III and Carol L. Light, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Eileen Dudak and John Dudak to Craig Vaux, $6,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Thomas E. Harrity to Mark W. Houser, $30,000, Morris Township.
- Vanetta J. Irwin, by agent, and Todd Irwin, agent to Todd F. Irwin, $1, Decatur Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Carl B. Heffner Sr. and Tracey K. Heffner, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Dustin A. Polites and Alicia M. Polites to Dustin K. Witherite and Nicole Witherite, $80,000, Grampian Borough.
- Lee P. Nelson estate and Amy J. Sprague, executrix, to Paul M. Sprague and Amy J. Sprague, $1, DuBois City.
- William M. Minns and Mary P. Minns to Kyle M. Minns, $1, DuBois City.
- Wanda M. Wolfgang to Scott A. Wolfgang, $1, Chest Township.
- Gary R. Myers and Deborah S. Myers to Darren L. Fetters, $7,000, Decatur Township.
- Porscha D. Gardner to Cindy Berko, $14,500, Decatur Township.
- Rae D. Singer and Timothy C. Singer to Michaela Ann Louise Helsel, $105,000, Bradford Township.
- Susanna M. Truxal and John D. Truxal to Carol A. Foltz, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- Scott A. Nearhoof and Jessica J. Nearhoof to Scott A. Nearhoof, $10, Penn Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Joseph L. Palumbo by sheriff sale, Michele L. Palumbo by sheriff sale, and CNB Bank at the suit of Palumbo property, to CNB Bank, $9,467.18, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Michael G. Jury by sheriff’s sale and CNB Bank at the suit of Jury property to CNB Bank, $1,107.04
- David L. Larock and Rachel J. Larock to Rachel J. Larock, $1, Bradford Township.
- Edward P. Pangersis estate and Denise Pangersis, executrix, to Paul Plubell and Kelly Plubell, $356,000, Sandy Township.
- Matthew J. Hergenrother and Megan J. Hergenrother to Matthew J. Hergenrother II and Megan J. Hergenrother, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W. Louis McDonald, by tax claim, to Dean Nelson, $400, Sandy Township.
- PA Hunt Club LTD to Douglas Scott McKee and Stephanie M. McKee, $72,500, Gulich Township.
Orner Farms Inc. to Clearfield County Conservation District, $179,000, Union Township.