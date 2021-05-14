- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 6-12.
- John W. Postlewait and Peggy Postlewait to Jenna N. Allison and Eric W. Painter, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy Peck to Ronald P. Peck and Robert Peck, $1, Decatur Township.
- Harry J. Frisco and Brittany A. Frisco to Edward C. Gray II and Kristen D. Gray, $60,500, Glen Hope Borough.
- Lester Zimmerman to Timothy J. Ryder and Brenda A. Ryder, $12,000, Morris Township.
- Gertrude G. Reed, administratrix, and John R. Reed estate to Marc A. Martell and Gregory O. Martell, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- Douglas J. Danver to Leigh D. Woolridge and Erica K. Woolridge, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
- Wilbur D. Buck Jr. to Wilbur D. Buck Jr. and Dawn M. Buck, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Diane E. Baldigner to Diane E. Baldinger and Lisa R. Lamolinare, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. McClure and Darlene McClure to Kenneth Baker, $2,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Eric Evans, Sarah Evans and Donna Reese to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, $21,500, Lawrence Township.
- Brenda L. Wall and Karl F. Wall to Jason L. Pritchard, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth P. Watro Jr. and Nicole L. Watro to Jeremy Pritts and Lamanda Pritts, $280,000, Bradford Township.
- Stephen M. Desantis and Donna Lea Desantis to Jeffrey S. Williams and Kathy L. Williams, $239,800, Lawrence Township.
- Lisa J. Rodgers, executrix, and Frances M. McLaughlin estate to Douglas J. Danver, $140,000, Lawrence Township.
- Matthew J. Dinsmore, Shannon R. Dinsmore, Kenneth J. Dinsmore and Mary E. Dinsmore to Isabel M. Rosiek, $68,500, DuBois City.
- Kenneth C. Nevling and Jean Dailey Nevling to Michael K. Nevling, David T. Nevling, Matthew W. Nevling and Sarah J. Nevling, $1, Gulich Township.
- Kathie L. Bungo, Rickey T. Bungo, Arthur J. Lefebure and Rachel E. Lefebure to Cindy McMurray, $1, Gulich Township.
- Daniel Terrance Hansel to Ryan T. Vancas and Brooklynn D. Stephenson, $325,000, Woodward Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Edward Dewayne Hankinson and Katherine M. Stolitza, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. Russel and Cynthia Russel to Gregory B. Goldinger, $80,000, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Musette Lefort by tax claim to Richard W. Smith and Joyce A. Smith, $400, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Saralee J. Morgan by tax claim to Matthew D. Haney, $1,075, Grampian Borough.
- Bruce Centra, executor, and Marie Ann Reano estate to Vicki Schultz Gohn, $129,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brady R. Laborde and Patricia A. Laborde to Scott B. Laborde and Kirsten R. Schwartz, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jon E. Okonski, co-executor, Donald M. Okonski, and Cheryl Baumgratz, co-executor, to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $22,000, Sandy Township.
- David W. Kitchen, Linda L. Kitchen and Susan L. Greathouse to Rebecca S. Kitchen and Matthew D. Lindholm, $1, Union Township.
- Mari Lynn Scott to David M. Royer, $230,000, Sandy Township.
- Ross D. Senior and Erin Senior to Kevin G. Wisor and Amanda S. Olah, $150,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Tyler M. Osterhout to Keith A. Flaitz and Andrea Nicole Flaitz, $132,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Andrea F. Borger to Patrick L. Hutchings, $4,000, Cooper Township.
- Vincent J. Defelice and Brittney M. Defelice to Vincent J. Defelice and Brittney M. Defelice, $1, Bradford Township.
- Terry D. Sizemore and Jennifer T. Sizemore to MVL LLC, $104,755, Bradford Township.
- Joel M. Confer and Donna L. Confer to Chad R. Meyers and Tina M. Brooks, $29,036.07, Girard Township.
- Rosebug Mining Company to Tribro Ventures LTD, $1, Huston Township.
- Tribro Ventures LTD to Rosebud Mining Company, $1, Huston Township.
- Joseph M. Huntingdon and Krista D. Huntingdon to Maynard H. Gray and Susan K. Gray, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel L. Morris and Joyce E. Morris to Anthony B. Schultz and Kelsey G. Schultz, $80,000, Bradford Township.
- Andrew Lee Armagost and Christine R. Armagost to Gregory Paul Toner and Elizabeth Marie Toner, $1, Sandy Township.
- George J. Bean and Dona F. Bean to Ashishkumar R. Patel and Bhartiben Patel, $295,000, DuBois City.
- Kenneth R. Carpenter Jr. and Rhonda L. Carpenter to Jeremy Lee, $100,594, DuBois City.
- Edward A. Antonuk Sr. and Bonnie E. Antonuk to Jason Pabon, $37,000, Bradford Township.
- Tammy Jane Stucke to James Lee Stover Jr. and Nicole Ann Stover, $289,300, Lawrence Township.
- Mickey L. Moore to Marvin Rowles, $8,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Joann Condon to Gary L. Luzier and Debra A. Luzier, $110,900, Lawrence Township.
- Hencil V. Kerns Jr. and Stephanie J. Kerns to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Sean G. Carpin to David E. Hendricks, $148,500, Decatur Township.
- Johnston Legacy Holdings LLC to Peter F. Smith and Esther M. Smith, $1,160, Knox Township.
- Jack C. Yohe to William David Luke Shugarts, $23,000, Troutville Borough.
- Harry Katzen and Marcie Katzen to Shaffer Road LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Brook Katzen to Shaffer Road LLC, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Brit Turnbull to Shaffer Road LLC, $100, Sandy Township.
- Hirsh Katzen, trustee, and Hirsh Katzen irrevocable trust to Shaffer Road LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Susanne Chaplain, Anthony J.Chaplain and George V. Chaplain to Kiersten Ann Amacher, David Amacher and Tracey L. Amacher, $200, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey S. Wilson, Bryon S. Wilson and Mary Ruth Wilson to Bradley K. Wilson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Brandi Butler and Frederick Culler to Brandi Butler, $1, Bradford Township.
- David G. Gallaher Jr., David G. Gallaher Sr. and Dale T. Gallaher to Douglas N. Gallaher and Teresa Gallaher, $345,000, Lawrence Township.
- James E. Beck and Victoria O. Beck to Timothy Berg and Victoria Berg, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- David R. Hoover, executor, Susan Zwolski, executrix, and Betty Jane Hoover estate to Cathie E. Hess, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Penny Kougher and Tommy Kougher to John P. Hayles III, $2,000, Bigler Township.
- Denise M. Oshall, personal representative and William H. Oshall Sr. estate to Michael R. Oberholtzer and Tiffany M. Oberholtzer, $2,000, Beccaria Township.
- Dennis E. Mains to Brian A. Mains, $1, Jordan Township.
- Randall A. Powell to Jeffery J. Achmoody and Jennifer L. Graham, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Levi M. Picard to Levi M. Picard and Darien N. Picard, $1, Bradford Township.
