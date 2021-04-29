- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 22-28.
- Kathleen D. Shugars and Nickalos O. Shugars Jr. to Kathleen D. Shugars and Nickalos O. Shugars Jr., $1, Huston Township.
- Janet Clapsaddle to Shad B. Spencer, $50,000, Penn Township.
- Christopher Morris to Matthew J. Gray, $3,000, Huston Township.
- Benjamin Haugh and Chelsea L. Haugh to Andrew J. Park, Erin C. Conner Park and Josette C. Harbison, $79,900, DuBois City.
- Nichoel L. Hollenbaugh and Angelo R. Guzzo to Steven L. Agosti and Judy A. Agosti, $200, Sandy Township.
- Duane E. Reiter and Laura L. Reiter to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Dennis W. May and Kathleen M. May to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Diana Quinn and Daniel Quinn to Bruce A. Fair and Marie M. Fair, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Stephen D. Chaplin, successor trustee, and Alan D. Chaplin 1994 Revocable Trust by successor trustee to Stephen D. Chaplin, Diane R. Chaplin and Phillip H. Chaplin, $1, Goshen Township, Beccaria Township.
- Zane A. Gaines and Dorothy M. Gaines to Tyler Gaines, $50,000, Jordan Township.
- Vaughn E. Metz to Brandon C. Jury and Julia A. Burns, $86,000, Bradford Township.
- Todd E. Danner to Herbert M. Danner, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Liza J. Baum to Mark A. Kutzer and Robin K. Kutzer, $40,000, Bigler Township.
- Sharon L. Stiles and James D. Stiles to Jason J. McCracken, $13,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John A. Bloom and Cheryll A. Bloom to Craig A. McCracken and Valerie C. McCracken, $30,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael D. Greene, executor, and David C. Greene estate to Michael D. Greene and Ryan P. Greene, $1, Girard Township, Decatur Township, and Bradford Township.
- Andrew D. Bowman and Tressa Bowman to Brittany T. Reonason, $89,900, Clearfield Borough.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Kristine Anne Carlson and Kathleen Elizabeth Carlson, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- William P. Gabel and Pamela L. Gabel to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- American Land Holdings LLC to Douglas R. Hunter and Cynthia M. Hunter, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert D. McCall to Elizabeth Ann Campbell, $38,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Patricia A. Watson to Darl L. Ware and Carol A. Ware, $54,000, Lawrence Township.
- Larry F. Smith to Hal M. Smith and Kathryn A. Smith, $1, Goshen Township.
- Mary Jane Brown, by aif, and Terri Lynn Hollingsworth to Steven L. Yanek and Karen D. Cadori Yanek, $150,000, DuBois City.
- Clara Gail Sabol and William J. Sabol to Eric H. Clontz, $197,000, Cooper Township.
- Timothy P. Bradford and Elizabeth J. Bradford to Paul A. Bradford, $1, Woodward Township.
- William E. Hurley estate and Shirley J. Hurley to Dayna Lee Jones and Timothy Paul Jones, $1, Graham Township.
- James E. Sedgwick and Nikki L. Sedgwick to Charles W. Kephart and Lisa A. Kephart, $2,100, Chest Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Craig Alan Jury and Casey Elaine Jury, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- William A. Davies and Paula A. Giffin to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Hiram B. Westover to Stephen D. Westover and Corbin B. Westover, $1, Chest Township.
- Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger to Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger, $1, Pike Township.
- Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger to Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger, $1, Penn Township and Pike Township.
- Gary L. Berkley, executor, and Margaret M. Berkley estate to Gary L. Berkley, $1, Cooper Township.
- Quay E. Taylor to Patrick S. Lombardo, $78,000, Lawrence Township.
- Randal S. Campbell and Christina M. Campbell to Gui J. Perry and Janet M. Perry, $165,500, Gulich Township.
- Linda A. Serena to Daniel Brodman and Leigh Ann Sones, $1,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kenneth B. Heffner, by aif, Brandi L. Mowry, aif, and Barbara Jean Heffner to Brian Bush and Sheri Bush, $130,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda A. Owens and Michael W. Owens to Michael W. Owens and Linda A. Owens, $1, Bradford Township.
- Mark L. Lundberg and Susan L. Lundberg to Thomas A. Koehle and Rodger A. Matheiu, $20,000, Covington Township.
- Carol J. Kline and Calvin C. Kline to Greg S. Kline and Brad M. Kline, $1, Bell Township.
- William C. Hummel to William C. Hummel and Jason C. Hummel, $1, Decatur Township.
- John Michael White and Lisa M. White to Matthew J. Lepley and Leisha R. Stewart, $195,000, Decatur Township.
- Janice M. Rowles to Kathy Hollabaugh, $20,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Vicki Davidson to John W. Meaney and Cheryl H. Meaney, $110,000, DuBois City.
- John H. Starkey III, Carly S. Starkey, and Susan Jo Shimmel to John H. Starkey III and Carly S. Starkey, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rebecca E. Dinant, executrix, and Edward M. Jordan estate to Celita Sabantina Vargas and Benjamin A. Amblod, $143,000, Bigler Township.
- Brian Edward Rodely, Tammy L. Rodely, Bruce Douglas Rodely, Michelle Rodely, Denise Lynn Woodside, now by marriage, and Chance Woodside to Linda M. Comfort, $297,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael Christopher Gray to Nicholas D. Gray, $158,000, Boggs Township.
- James T. Zalno, Jane L. Zalno, Ronald J. Zalno and Lisa K. Zalno to Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe LLC, $77,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Daniel J. Heininger to John J. Shedlock, $625, Bigler Township.
- Daniel J. Heininger to John J. Shedlock, $625, Bigler Township.
- Daniel J. Heininger to John J. Shedlock, $625, Bigler Township.
- Daniel J. Heininger to John J. Shedlock, $625, Bigler Township.
- John E. Yoder and Laura D. Yoder to Nelson J. Yoder, Laura B. Yoder, Norman J. Yoder and Mary J. Yoder, $200, Chest Township.
- Nancy P. Schindler to Heather M. Brown, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert A. Sinclair and Mary J. Sinclair to Richard P. Washic and Mary Ann Washic, $165,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Matthew J. Dinsmore, Shannon R. Dinsmore, Kenneth J. Dinsmore and Mary E. Dinsmore to Zimmerman Rentals LLC, $59,900, DuBois City.
