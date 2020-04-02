  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of March 27 – April 2.
  • Clearfield County Sheriff, Sherie L. Williams by sheriff sale, Lynn Williams by sheriff sale, and Wells Fargo Bank, at the suit of Williams property, to Wells Fargo Bank, $2,445.80, Morris Township.
  • Chase B. Wise to Dalton J. Kendrick and Angela J. Kendrick, $81,500, Clearfield Borough.
  • Jodi L. Paul, individual and executrix, Karen J. Cartwright estate, and Thomas L. McGonigal to Dalton B. Wisor, $90,000, Bradford Township.
  • Fannie Mae, by aif, Federal National Mortgage Association by aif, and KML Law Group PC, aif, to Barb Donahue and Troy Donahue, $39,550, DuBois City.
  • Heather Ann Wayne, executrix, and Gregory A. Wayne estate to Hunter J. Connor, $105,000, Bloom Township.
  • James M. Force and Nicole M. Force to Nathaniel D. Clinger and Hannah L. Kramer, $88,500, Boggs Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Betty Starling, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Wray Schnur and Rozell Schnur, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Edward T. Williams and Vivian D. Williams, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Samuel Gunter and Barbara Gunter to Nancy Diane Summers, $25,000, Decatur Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Monica K. Lansberry by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers, $400, Curwensville Borough.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael McCurdy by tax claim and Amy McCurdy by tax claim to Alan English, Jerry English, and Chad English, $400, Sandy Township.

Tags