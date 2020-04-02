- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of March 27 – April 2.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Sherie L. Williams by sheriff sale, Lynn Williams by sheriff sale, and Wells Fargo Bank, at the suit of Williams property, to Wells Fargo Bank, $2,445.80, Morris Township.
- Chase B. Wise to Dalton J. Kendrick and Angela J. Kendrick, $81,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Jodi L. Paul, individual and executrix, Karen J. Cartwright estate, and Thomas L. McGonigal to Dalton B. Wisor, $90,000, Bradford Township.
- Fannie Mae, by aif, Federal National Mortgage Association by aif, and KML Law Group PC, aif, to Barb Donahue and Troy Donahue, $39,550, DuBois City.
- Heather Ann Wayne, executrix, and Gregory A. Wayne estate to Hunter J. Connor, $105,000, Bloom Township.
- James M. Force and Nicole M. Force to Nathaniel D. Clinger and Hannah L. Kramer, $88,500, Boggs Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Betty Starling, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Wray Schnur and Rozell Schnur, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Edward T. Williams and Vivian D. Williams, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende, $10, Sandy Township.
- Samuel Gunter and Barbara Gunter to Nancy Diane Summers, $25,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Monica K. Lansberry by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers, $400, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael McCurdy by tax claim and Amy McCurdy by tax claim to Alan English, Jerry English, and Chad English, $400, Sandy Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Coalport man tests positive for COVID-19
-
Grampian man willing to help care for COVID-19 patients
-
Curwensville woman helps medical personnel by making face masks
-
Kruise and Wolfe continuing the legacy of Terry Kruise
-
Two more COVID-19-positive cases in Clearfield County
-
P-O to move fifth grade to elementary level despite public concerns
-
Sydney Spencer to take her twirling talents to Ole Miss
-
Curwensville stoplight upgrade moves forward
-
State Police releases non-life-sustaining businesses enforcement totals
-
WB trainer Ashlee McQuown holding online workouts for all
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: