- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 25-31.
- Deann Kostyak and Brian James Kostyak to Deann Kostyak and Brian James Kostyak, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Judy G. Bosak, individually and executrix and Joseph F. Bosak estate to Brice E. Ferguson and Dayna A. Ferguson, $1, Graham Township.
- Wendy Zimmerman, administrator, and Howard L. Hunter Jr. estate to Amy E. Hunter, $1, DuBois City.
- Richard R. Alvetro and Leona M. Alvetro to Richard R. Alvetro, Leona M. Alvetro and Connie M. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert R. Barnes Jr., executor, and Robert Richard Barnes Sr. estate to Robert R. Barnes Jr., $1, Bell Township.
- Dennis L. Lingle to Ralph G. Lingle II to Raymond J. Lauder, $10,000, Girard Township.
- Matthew James McKinnon and Lauren L. McKinnon to Corbet Construction Inc., $250, Sandy Township.
- Diana J. Faust, Harry Scott Faust, and Walene Gambler to Gail Burke and Douglas Garis, $3,800, Jordan Township.
- Carl Z. Gasbarre and Marsha Smith Gasbarre to Alfred Dean Risser Jr. and Amanda S. Risser, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Kevin Harris and Elizabeth M. Harris Rimbeck to Kevin Harris and Elizabeth M. Harris Rimbeck, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Jody L. Wargo, executrix, and Delores J. Sobol estate to Lanetta Ruth Lucas, $72,000, Decatur Township.
- Joan C. Vargas estate and Jean Marie Vargas Foschi, guardian, to Melissa E. Harmon, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- Bridget Bradley, co-administrator, Samual Bradley, co-administrator, and Thomas J. Bradley estate to Melissa M. Bell and Patrick M. Lowden, $20,500, Sandy Township.
- Bruce A. Richmond and Clive R. Richmond to Bruce A. Richmond and Clive R. Richmond, $1, Brady Township.
- Sean E. Eckenrod to Francesco Rosato and Nicole Nino Rosato, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Paul Aurandt and Tracy Brumbaugh to Robert P. Smeal Jr., Robert P. Smeal Sr., and Cody A. Smeal, $4,500, Goshen Township.
- Delbert W. Pennington and Marjorie H. Pennington to Carl E. Evans Jr. and Melanie L. Evans, $89,900, Lawrence Township.
- Nicole L. Collins to Bryan J. Wever and Danielle R. Wever, $108,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin D. McMillen and Joan Robinson McMillen to Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $219,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Dorothy L. Quickel to Bill A. Quickel and Melissa J. Quickel, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Dale V. Knepp and Sandra R. Knepp to Christopher Cheskey and Lacy Cheskey, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Margaret E. Krebs estate, Monsignor Henry L. Krebs, executor and as heir and individually, Thomas M. Krebs, Clair M. Law estate, Ann K. Law estate, successor, Mary A. McMullen, executrix, Mary C. Michael estate, Mark D. Michael, co-executor, and Kevin L. Michael, co-executor, to Monsignor Henry L. Krebs, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Samuel J. Smolcic, Marsha J. Smolcic, Barry J. Smolcic, Robbin A. Smolcic, George A. Horvath, Debra A. Horvath, Ronald G. Korber and Paula K. Korber to Justin E. Govi, Jordan M. Govi, Jared M. Govi, Samuel J. Smolcic, Barry J. Smolcic, and George A. Horvath, $19,999, Karthaus Township.
- Tribro Ventures LTD to Michael E. Misiewicz, $3,500, Sandy Township and DuBois City.
- John E. Lumadue and John E. Lumadue and Shiann B. McGovern, $1, Bradford Township.
- Thomas A. Bender to Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Westover Grace United Methodist Church, Methodist Episcopal Church, successor by merger, and United Evangelical Church of Westover to Devon D. Kurtz and Amanda J. Kurtz, $49,900, Westover Borough.
- Roman M. Troyer and Elizabeth J. Troyer to Roman M. Troyer and Elizabeth J. Troyer, $1, Westover Borough.
- Zachary G. Krepps, administrator, and Jonathan Glenn Krepps estate to John D. Fowler, $61,900, Beccaria Township.
- Rosalea M. Harvey and Charles A. Harvey Jr. to Kevin A. Reese and Vanessa D. Reese, $25,000, Boggs Township.
- Scott E. Sheeder and Andrea K. Sheeder to Ashley Carlyn, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Terry L. Welder and Tammy J. Welder to Ryan L. Welder and Robin L. Welder, $1, Woodward Township.
- Ryan L. Welder and Robin L. Welder to Ryan L. Welder and Robin L. Welder, $1, Woodward Township.
- Terry L. Welder and Tammy J. Welder to Terry L. Welder and Tammy J. Welder, $1, Woodward Township.
- Daniel Anthony Dugan and Debra Ann Dugan to Michael Dugan, $1, Woodward Township.
- Gloria Jean Collins to Kelly C. Wallace, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank to Patrick A. Shea and Jaralyn R. Shea, $18,000, DuBois City.
- Joan I. Wykoff estate, by Distinctive Human Services Inc., plenary guardian, Joan I. Wykoff estate, and Distinctive Human Services, plenary guardian of the estate, to Patrick A. Shea and Jaralyn R. Shea, $2,000, DuBois City.
- Matthew E. Twoey and Randi L. Twoey to Randi L. Twoey, $1, Decatur Township.
- Shelby R. Rowles to Derek Moore, $206,000, Pike Township.
- James W. McClintock and Lillian C. McClintock to Roxanne Masisak, $169,000, Sandy Township.
- David E. Palmer to Tammy S. Dexter to Shawn M. Knapp, $74,000, DuBois City.
- Edward L. Supenia Sr. to Edward L. Supenia Jr., $1, Gulich Township.
- Jane Lee W. Yare to David E. Olson, $92,000, Pike Township.
- Betty M. Meyers to Carl A. Pizzella and Carol A. Pizzella, $116,500, Lawerence Township.
- John M. Gehman to Vaughn Carter Jr. and Sandra Carter, $10,000, Cooper Township.
- Donald M. Shirey to Donald M. Shirey and Shannon Wisor, $1, Penn Township.
- Ross A. Forcey and Danielle J. Forcey to Bacher Properties LLC, $71,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Patrick A. Shea and Jaralyn R. Shea to Patrick A. Shea and Jaralyn R. Shea, $1, DuBois City.
- Paul A. Marshall to Cody A. Marshall, $75,000, Bigler Township.
- Devon Daniel Kurtz and Amanda Kurtz to Thomas J. Adams, $48,000, Westover Borough.
- Paul Armstrong and Tomilee Armstrong to Shannon M. Beveridge and Tori L. Beveridge, $130,000, Lawrence Township.
- Quicken Loans LLC to Benjamin Joseph Johnson, $70,475, Clearfield Borough.
- Ryan F. Andrulonis and Katlyn A. Andrulonis to Vareh Enterprises LLC, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- Patrick Dunn to Patriot Safety Services Inc., $65,000, Penn Township.
- Dale R. Sones to Dale R. Sones, $1, Girard Township.
- Dale R. Sones to Trevor J. Sones, $1, Clearfield Borough.
