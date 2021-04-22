- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 15-21.
- Joshua E. Hewitt and Jayme L. Davis Frei to Joshua E. Hewitt, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Charles H. Wick and Kimberly E. Wick to Ronny B. Hege and Paula J. Hege, $8,500, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Shenkle, power of attorney, and Lois I. Shenkle, by power of attorney, to Matthew Kline and Jamie L. Kline, $65,000, Sandy Township.
- Walter Cheshier and Sandra Cheshier, power of attorney, to Edward W. Hoffman and Deborah L. Hoffman, $89,900, Bradford Township.
- Gerald M. Knepp, by aif, and Nancy L. Knepp, individually and aif, to Joseph N. Knepp, $40,000, Pike Township.
- Ted William Nitz and Norma L. Nitz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth S. Pitzer and Elaine Pitzer to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joan D. Grove, sole survivor, and Theodore F. Grove estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ernest Miscik and Irene A. Miscik to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David Charlton and Laurie K. Charlton to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Violet W. Fonner, sole survivor, and Ronald L. Fonner estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David A. Regoli, executor and David A. Cook estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Elaine K. Mayr, sole survivor, and Frank H. Mayr estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Theodore William Ochs estate, Janet M. Ochs, individually, sole heir, and executrix, Matthew Ochs, aif and partner, and Regis Ochs Lumber Company to Matthew R. Ochs, partner, Suzanne Fischer Ochs, partner, and Regis Ochs Lumber Company, $1, Brady Township and Knox Township.
- Thomas A. Puskaric and Jeanne Puskaric to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sandra R. Alexander and Gwendolyn R. D’Amico to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Henry LT Vigliante and Loretta Vigliante to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Barbara L. Lewis, sole survivor, and Thomas E. Lewis estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Elizabeth M. Szoke to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Charles F. Spurr, sole survivor, and Janet Spurr estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edwin H. Schwer III and Patricia J. Schwer to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Haldeman Jr., sole survivor, and May L. Haldeman to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gregory L. Ashley and Gloria J. Ashley to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carl R. Fiddler and Mary Ann Fiddler to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jordan R. Sizemore to MVL LLC, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael A. Graham and Pamela M. Graham to Daniel A. Snyder, $160,000, Bradford Township.
- Robert E. McClure to Robert A. McClure, $5,000, Pike Township.
- Susan Alleman and Stephen J. Geffert to Michael Sprankle, $5,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Margaret K. Barnes to Robert D. Gearhart, $240,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mitchell R. Harvey to Kendrick L. Phillips and Vicki L. Phillips, $4,010.70, Clearfield Borough.
- Kevin D. Phillips, Kandi Phillips, and Donna M. Plempel to Timothy L. Mital, $30,000, Woodward Township.
- Joseph M. Moore and Nikki Moore to JDDS Rentals LLC, $40,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Patrick Kyle Shearer and Kelly Shearer to Shawn E. Nelen and Megan A. Nelen, $228,000, Bloom Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ma & Pa’s Old Country Store & Restaurant LLC by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $150, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Nancy Moskol by tax claim to Ramon Pereiro, $500, Morris Township.
- Winifred W. Flickinger and Emily J. White, executrix, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Gerald L. Shimel and Beth Ann Shimel to Beth Ann Shimel, $1, Cooper Township.
- Gerald L. Shimel and Beth Ann Shimel to Beth Ann Shimel, $1, Decatur Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to James Edward Godown, Karen Joy Godown, Izen Jay Lingenfelter, Renee Joy Lingenfelter, George Pedmo, Melisa Mae Pedmo, James Mathew Godown and Courtney Godown, $250, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Mark R. Mensinger and Gwendolyn M. Mensinger, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Logan Samuel Witherow to Carl Hoover and Vera Hoover, $12,000, Jordan Township.
- Diana L. Gray Puit Selfridge and Greg Selfridge to Diana L. Gray Puit and Andrew R. Puit, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Terry L. Slagle and Melanie I. Slagle to H. Jay Varner and Laura Varner, $15,000, Union Township.
- Mike Selensky to Omar H. Ives and Lillian S. Ives, $1, Huston Township.
- Lillian S. Ives to Omar H. Ives Jr., $1, Huston Township.
- William DuFour, co-executor, Robert G. DuFour Jr., co-executor, and Eva Mae Dufour estate to Linda Best, William DuFour, Kathy Spaid, and Robert G. DuFour Jr., $1, Pike Township, Bloom Township, and Brady Township.
- David G. Hamm Jr. to Robert J. Bozovich, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis L. Lingle to Raymond J. Lauder, $10,730, Girard Township.
- Dusty Moriarity and Kyley Peters to Dusty L. Moriarity, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Patty L. Reed to Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William Ray Huffaker by tax claim to Clearfield Borough, $400, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lavinia Elaine Daub to Clearfield Borough, $400, Clearfield Borough.
- Francis H. Thompson and Lucy L. Thompson to Jo Thompson, $1, Cooper Township.
- Deborah L. Kenjora Thompson to Debora L. Kenjora Thompson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ashley Welker to Desiree Jade Parada and Andrew Michael Gavlock, $85,000, Bradford Township.
- Gary L. Berkley, executor, and Margaret M. Berkley estate to Kathleen Kay Folmar, $1, Cooper Township.
- Keith A. Flaitz to Dylan S. McGarry and Taylor H. Keith, $122,200, Pike Township.
- Joshua E. Hagens and Ashley K. Hagens to Jeffrey A. Bell and Stefanie L. Bell, $2,000, Bradford Township.
- William Paul to Kenneth B. Paul, $10,000, Karthaus Township.
- Jesse O. Butterbaugh and Joanne M. Butterbaugh to Lovie M. Butterbaugh, $1, Decatur Township.
- Mitchell R. Koptchak and Abbie L. Koptchak to Mitchell R. Koptchak and Abbie L. Koptchak, $1, Decatur Township.
- Bernard M. Clark Sr. and Clara M. Clark to Terry L. Clark Jr., $1, Decatur Township.
- Terry Lee English, executrix, and James Bumbarger estate to Kelly Renfrew, $1, Graham Township.
- Terry Lee English, executrix, and James Bumbarger estate to Terry Lee English, $1, Graham Township.
- Andrew J. Gardner and Elizabeth C. Gardner to Karen Gardner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth E. Maney, executor, and Harry K. Maney estate to Joshua Corney and Bethany Corney, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert Dalton to Leonidas Disla, $5,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Kathie Mulhollen, executrix, and Michael Mulhollen estate to Kathie Mulhollen, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Robert J. Boland Jr. and Virginia E. Boland to Michael J. Eperesi and Lisa N. Eperesi, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Clarissa Turriziani to Michael C. Daniel, $500, Sandy Township.
- Clarissa Turriziani to Jose Tucker, $500, Sandy Township.
- John E. Yoder and Laura D. Yoder to John E. Yoder and Laura D. Yoder, $1, Chest Township.
