- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 8-14.
- John D. Webster to David Lee Webster, $1, Bell Township.
- Randell L. Fulton to Randell L. Fulton and Wanda J. Fulton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Brenda S. Lingenfelter to Brenda S. Lingenfelter and Travis E. Lingenfelter, $1, DuBois City.
- Larry L. Shimmel and Debra A. Shimmel to Anthony M. Melhorn and Jessica L. Melhorn, $1, Boggs Township.
- William J. Shirokey and Susanne M. Shirokey to Susan Anita Mitchell, Charles S. Mitchell, and Matthew C. Mitchell, $14,900, Cooper Township.
- Martin L. Gormont and Natalie J. Gormont to Isaac M. Knepp and Michalene A. Knepp, $100,000, Cooper Township.
- Charles Mitchell Jr. and Linda L. Mitchell to Cliff A. Mitchell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Edward L. Blake to Chris Blake, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Melanie A. Gagnon to Adam C. Fisher, $39,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jessica L. Minor to Adam Rougeaux, $115,000, Covington Township.
- Ronald C. Natalie Jr., co-executor, Ronald C. Natalie Sr. estate, Jamie S. Natalie, co-executor, and Will Fit Welding LLC to Jamie S. Natalie, $1, Woodward Township.
- Ronalee J. Ames to Wendy S. Grannis, $1, Decatur Township.
- Lon D. Long to Lon D. Long and Susan M. Long, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Matthew E. DeLarme and Kimberly L. DeLarme, $29,995, Brady Township.
- Randall Rearick and Elizabeth Rearick to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Michael Anthony Dzikowski and Kimberly Sue Dzikowski to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., Sandy Township.
- Jennifer K. Grefe, individually and personal representative, Dorothy M. Watson estate, Richard A. Watson, David L. Watson, Daniel L. Watson, and Douglas J. Watson to Jennifer K. Grefe, $1, Decatur Township.
- Susan M. Iddings to Kurt D. Johnson, $77,500, DuBois City.
- Dennis J. Kovalick and Brenda Jo Kovalick to Bradley Eaton and Natasha Eaton, $270,000, Morris Township.
- Robert J. Cordera, executor, and Querino Cordera estate to Robert J. Cordera, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas Straw to Terril R. Stiles Jr. and Kimberly L. Stiles, $1, Woodward Township.
- Linda A. Serena to Vincent L. Panebianco, $1,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James R. Shirey and Lisa M. Shirey to Shaun M. Kanouff and Lisa M. Kanouff, $179,000, Lawrence Township
- Paul W. McCullough to William B. Ross Jr. and Lisa S. Ross, $1, Burnside Township.
- Biffard T. Ireland, co-executor, Norma L. Ireland estate, and Brenda B. Owens, co-executor, to Elaine M. Davis, $95,000, Girard Township.
- Charles P. Kiser to Kelly Ann Kiser Wagner, Kurt W. Wagner, Kauner Lee Wagner, and Charles P. Kiser, $1, Bell Township.
- Donald R. Rice to Eric Zach and Gertrude Zach, $1, Bigler Township.
- Christopher J. Howe and Lisa A. Howe to Joshua Jon Kerlin and Katie Patricia Kerlin, $72,500, Cooper Township.
- Martin P. Raymond and Shelly A. Raymond to Gertz Properties LLC, $25,000, Decatur Township.
- Kelsey S. Reed to Paige Fudalski, $110,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Gary L. Berkely to Anthony J. Perry, $135,000, Cooper Township.
- Brian D. Pierce and Kimberly D. Pierce to Brian D. Pierce and Mackenzie Pierce, $1, Pike Township.
- Michael P. Moore to Michael P. Moore and Caroline Marie Zortman, $1, Goshen Township.
- Lawrence M. Way and Amy L. Way to Zimmerman Rentals LLC, $38,000, DuBois City.
- Ben G. Lowman Jr. to M. Norris Enterprises LLC, $200,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Larry B. Mohney Sr. to Holly Marie Walker, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- William B. Ross Jr. and Lisa S. Ross to William B. Ross Jr. and Lisa S. Ross, $1, Burnside Township.
- Ralph G. Lingle II and Jamie L. Lingle to Jamie L. Matthews, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Bryan Billings and Joy Billings to Luka Butina and Stacey Butina, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gregg L. Bratton and Randy Bratton to Gregg L. Bratton, $1, Decatur Township.
- Joseph M. Bloom and Chastity D. Bloom to Chastity Bloom, $1, Bradford Township.
- Dustin D. Quigley to D. Quigley Properties LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Sara B. Turner to Jason C. Walker, $13,500, Bradford Township.
- Colonial Savings to Mark A. Schultz and Jodi L. Schultz, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Charles L. Brownlee, Joyce E. Brownlee, Daniel L. Brownlee, and Debra L. Brownlee to Mervin M. Miller and Amanda W. Miller, $100,000, Bradford Township.
- Barry English and Joan E. English to Carl P. Zwick, $49,000, Morris Township.
- Edward J. Murray to Margarita Tarazona Celis, $93,500, Sandy Township.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Gennaro Brooks Church, $215,000, Chest Township.
- Melvin F. Zortman and Linda J. Zortman to Bradley L. Zortman, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Betty Lou Mollica to Hung B. Huynh, $74,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Leslie M. Palumbo and Brian E. Palumbo to Nolan P. McGuire and Tristan D. McGuire, $270,000, Lawrence Township.
- Charles P. Kanouff, Kevin Phillips, Kandi Phillips, Paul Leskovansky and Diane Leskovansky to Bernie L. Kephart and Julie L. Kephart, $28,000, Woodward Township.
- Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller to Michael T. Eckenrode, Michael C. Eckenrode and Matthew B. Eckenrode, $350,000, Jordan Township.
- Raymond L. Chittester and Minnie A. Chittester to Daniel Gill and Stacy Gill, $20,828.52, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy J. Bumbarger to Paul W. Armstrong and Tomilee Armstrong, $20,000, Morris Township.
- Phyllis A. Lagrelius to Elmer Leon Lagrelius, $1, Sandy Township.
- Dennis E. Whitehill and Barbara L. Whitehill to Adam L. Phillips, $1, Brady Township.
- Diane J. McCloskey to Donald W. Stone, $38,000, Graham Township.
- Mark D. Michael, Sandra L. Michael, Kevin L. Michael and Cindy J. Michael to Timothy L. Daub and Amy M. Daub, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- George L. Rowley and Bonnie Blasco Rowley to Shawn Blasco and Aaron Matthew Blasco, $1, Brady Township.
- Shawn Blasco and Aaron Matthew Blasco to Shawn Blasco and Aaron Matthew Blasco, $1, Brady Township.
- Mary Jo Fish to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Chimenti and Susan A. Chimenti to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Angela Polhill Payne and Stephen E. Payne estate to Angela Polhill Payne, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marla A. Harris, individually and aif, Herbert R. Fritz, by aif, D. Jane Fritz, Barbara L. Fritz, Linda Romanak, and Holly R. Fry to D. Jane Fritz, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marla A. Harris, individually and aif, Herbert R. Fritz, by aif, D. Jane Fritz, Barbara L. Fritz, Linda Romanak, and Holly R. Fry to D. Jane Fritz, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley J. Paden to Nancy Mates and Mike Mates, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley J. Paden to Nancy Mates and Mike Mates, $10, Sandy Township.
- Leroy A. Maines and Robin Maines to Dennis R. Cole and Richard J. Herman, $30,000, Boggs Township.
- Carl M. Wojtaszek and Marion B. Wojtaszek to Theodore Gallaher, $16,500, Coalport Borough.
- Kurtis A. Reeder and Jessica Tillotson to Henry Walker, $80,000, Woodward Township.
- Jodee Meddy to Jonathan D. Cannella and Erica L. Cannella, $601,000, Sandy Township.
- Walter Lee Stucke and Tammy Jane Stucke to Tammy Jane Stucke, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Westfall O’Dell Motors Inc., Clearfield Truck Rentals Inc., successive merger, and Jebb Realty to Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, $750,000, Lawrence Township.
