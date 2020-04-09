- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of April 3 through April 8.
- Joseph Leyo III and Susan J. Leyo to Edward Potutschnig, Jr. and Jill R. Potutschnig, $50,000, Chest Township.
- Christopher E. Mohney, executor and trustee, Richard H. Lewis Sr. estate and Richard H. Lewis Sr., irrevocable trust, to Deborah N. Burton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Christopher E. Mohney, executor and trustee, Richard H. Lewis Sr. estate and Richard H. Lewis Sr. irrevocable trust to Deborah N. Burton, $1, DuBois City.
- Mary T. Grecco, aif, and Mary L. Marando to Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer, $77,000, DuBois City.
- Harry L. Perry and Arlene K. Perry to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary A. Freimuth and James L. Freimuth estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia A. Thompson, executrix, Carol V. Balik estate, and Michael Balik Jr. estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- James A. Smith, executor, Marian R. Smith estate, and Robert E. Smith estate to Crown Resorts LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- James A. Smith, executor, Marian R. Smith estate, and Robert E. Smith estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Mark A. Berkey, $6,716, Woodward Township.
- Mark A. Berkey to Mark A. Berkey, $1, Woodward Township.
- Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Paul F. Leskovansky and Diane M. Leskovanksy, $9,720, Woodward Township.
- Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Frank N. Harchak Jr. and Elsie Harchak, $6,496, Woodward Township.
- Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko, $1, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Judy Patterson by sheriff sale, HSBC Bank USA, trustee and at the suit of Patterson property, and Deutsch Alt A Securities Inc. Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 AR3, at the suit of Patterson property, to Keystone Central Homes LLC, $65,077.83, Irvona Borough.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Warren R. Schmidt and Susan L. Schmidt, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Mollie A. Lawrance and Brent D. Lawrance, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert E. Hyatt and Kimberly R. Hyatt, $10, Sandy Township.
- Stephen Termin and Cherie Termin to Cherie Termin, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Roger Culver and Patricia A. Culver to Kimberly Stratton, $50,000, Greenwood Township.
- Albert M. Johnson to William M. Johnson, $1, Decatur Township.
- William M. Johnson to Filip Jakub Cerny, $18,000, Decatur Township.
- John Wayne Underwood and Carol Maines to Darren L. Hoover, $6,001, Goshen Township.
- Margaret Guido to Matthew D. Stern and Kasey M. Stern, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to Keith Smolko and Taylor Smolko, $147,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Linda L. Stump to Nicole Bembenic, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Craig Allen Kerr and Kimberly Kerr to Real Equity LLC, $15,200, DuBois City.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Morrisdale woman sent to state prison for using methamphetamine while pregnant
-
Neighborly ruckus draws troopers to Houtzdale
-
Coalport man tests positive for COVID-19
-
Jefferson, Elk only 2 counties in state with no confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Four Leaf Clover's Ennis dedicated life to the game
-
P-O's Keegan Soltis' love of baseball goes back generations
-
Jim's Sports Center celebrating golden anniversary
-
Burnside blaze destroys home; sends one to hospital
-
Lady Warrior softball team hopes to honor former coaches memory
-
Sentencing Court — Ammerman
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: