  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of April 3 through April 8.
  • Joseph Leyo III and Susan J. Leyo to Edward Potutschnig, Jr. and Jill R. Potutschnig, $50,000, Chest Township.
  • Christopher E. Mohney, executor and trustee, Richard H. Lewis Sr. estate and Richard H. Lewis Sr., irrevocable trust, to Deborah N. Burton, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Christopher E. Mohney, executor and trustee, Richard H. Lewis Sr. estate and Richard H. Lewis Sr. irrevocable trust to Deborah N. Burton, $1, DuBois City.
  • Mary T. Grecco, aif, and Mary L. Marando to Darwin E. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer, $77,000, DuBois City.
  • Harry L. Perry and Arlene K. Perry to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Mary A. Freimuth and James L. Freimuth estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Patricia A. Thompson, executrix, Carol V. Balik estate, and Michael Balik Jr. estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Michael P. Benintende and Sandra I. Benintende to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • James A. Smith, executor, Marian R. Smith estate, and Robert E. Smith estate to Crown Resorts LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • James A. Smith, executor, Marian R. Smith estate, and Robert E. Smith estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Mark A. Berkey, $6,716, Woodward Township.
  • Mark A. Berkey to Mark A. Berkey, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Paul F. Leskovansky and Diane M. Leskovanksy, $9,720, Woodward Township.
  • Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Frank N. Harchak Jr. and Elsie Harchak, $6,496, Woodward Township.
  • Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko to Ronald C. Demko and Tracey M. Demko, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Clearfield County Sheriff, Judy Patterson by sheriff sale, HSBC Bank USA, trustee and at the suit of Patterson property, and Deutsch Alt A Securities Inc. Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 AR3, at the suit of Patterson property, to Keystone Central Homes LLC, $65,077.83, Irvona Borough.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Warren R. Schmidt and Susan L. Schmidt, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Mollie A. Lawrance and Brent D. Lawrance, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert E. Hyatt and Kimberly R. Hyatt, $10, Sandy Township.
  • Stephen Termin and Cherie Termin to Cherie Termin, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Roger Culver and Patricia A. Culver to Kimberly Stratton, $50,000, Greenwood Township.
  • Albert M. Johnson to William M. Johnson, $1, Decatur Township.
  • William M. Johnson to Filip Jakub Cerny, $18,000, Decatur Township.
  • John Wayne Underwood and Carol Maines to Darren L. Hoover, $6,001, Goshen Township.
  • Margaret Guido to Matthew D. Stern and Kasey M. Stern, $300,000, Sandy Township.
  • Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to Keith Smolko and Taylor Smolko, $147,500, Clearfield Borough.
  • Linda L. Stump to Nicole Bembenic, $100,000, Sandy Township.
  • Craig Allen Kerr and Kimberly Kerr to Real Equity LLC, $15,200, DuBois City.

