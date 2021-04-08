- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 1-7.
- John Eugene Dobish and Cathy E. Dobish to Mary Jane Carbone, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Jason M. Ondo to Jason M. Ondo and Crystal L. Ondo, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Thomas P. Novario, Rita Gutowksi, Anna Novario Tate, and Mary E. Phillips Novario to Linda L. Moore, $250,000, DuBois City.
- Randy L. Divins, agent and aif, and Glenda G. Divins, by agent and aif, to Robert G. Divins and Kelly M. Divins, $78,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph S. Skubisz and Catherine S. Skubisz to Margaret A. Girardi, $84,500, DuBois City.
- Diane M. Harvey, personal representative, Gail M. Harvey estate and Richard D. Harvey to Christopher P. Harvey, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Amy M. Martin and Bradley Martin to Amy M. Martin, Merissa Slother, and Micah Martin, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michael M. Bloom and Majorie M. Bloom to Adam S. Curry and Heather Gill, $2,000, Pike Township.
- Linda C. Lewis, John A. Naddeo and Christie W. Naddeo to Cummings Land Legacy LLC, $200,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas G. Kelly and Debra A. Kelly to Thomas G. Kelly and Brian George Kelly, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Doris Kitko to Jon F. Hartman, $100,000, Woodward Township.
- Richard P. Washic Sr. and Mary Ann Washic to Wesley M. Johnson, $174,000, Bigler Township.
- Joseph W. Andres and Kimberly A. Andres to Brandon Bumbarger and Fred J. Gustafson, $179,000, Sandy Township.
- Todd Bracken, administrator, and Ronald Dean Bracken estate to Todd Bracken, $1, Bell Township.
- Gerald T. White Jr. and Mary J. White to Gerald T. White Jr., $1, Morris Township.
- Richard C. Myers and Joan M. Myers to Renee Myers, $1, Decatur Township.
- Stephen P. Verchick and Natalie Verchick to Blue Sky Realty LLC, $14,500, Lawrence Township.
- Cristina M. Burns to Rhonda Chandler and Raeann Chandler, $25,000, Bigler Township.
- Randy L. Harris to Andrew T. Leamer, $200, Knox Township.
- Michael G. Metil to Gilbert Smith and Wesley D. Smith, $200, Sandy Township.
- Dan C. English and Brenda L. English to Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer, $1, Graham Township.
- Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer to Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer, $1, Graham Township.
- Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer to Robert L. Viehdorfer and Colleen S. Viehdorfer, $1, Graham Township.
- Michael Scott Beers and Misty Lee Beers to Richard Beers, $1, Beccaria Township
- Barry E. Wisor and Bonnie L. Wisor to Trina Casher, Nicole Fletcher and Jennifer Greene, $1, Bradford Township.
- Romeo T. Quiambao to Tyler K. Wilson and Leslie M. Hoye, $126,500, Sandy Township.
- Daniel G. Walter Sr. and Doris J. Walter to Daniel G. Walter Sr., trustee, Doris J. Walter, trustee, and Walter Family Trust, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Karen Dolansky to Cynthia R. Luther, $1, Burnside Township.
- David A. Whitehouse to Melvin C. Amrhein, $3,600, Sandy Township.
- Edward M. Thompson, Deborah A. Thompson, Holly A. Smith, and James Smith to Holly A. Smith and James Smith, $20,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Andrew Thane Gilbert, executor, and Laverne Marie Gilbert estate to MaryJane Timko and Tricia Faraone, $112,900, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Cassidy Hamilton by tax claim and Jatanna Hamilton by tax claim to Francine A. Bosak, $800, Sandy Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Ian MacTavish, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Daniel Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to William B. Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Geremy Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Marissa Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to Sheena MacTavish, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew Hoover, co-executor, Ronald L. Hoover, co-executor, and Audrey J. Hoover estate to William B. Hoover, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Earl H. St Clair by tax claim and Maria A. St Clair by tax claim to Kurt J. Colberg and Aimee T. Colberg, $400, Sandy Township.
- John A. Bloom and Cheryl A. Bloom to 421 Locust Street LLC, $235,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Peggy L. Irwin to Shelby R. Rowles, $5,768.41, Pike Township.
- Barbara E. Lewis to Daniel J. Lewis and Julia L. Lewis, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher L. Ullery and Jessica L. Ullery to Brittany Nicole Socash, $94,900, Grampian Borough.
- Richard I. Bush to Brian D. Bush, $1, Sandy Township.
- Timothy D. Iraca to Alan R. Larson, $20,600, Graham Township.
