- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 26 –March 3.
- Teresa S. Freyer and James Evilsizor to Scott C. Freyer and Jacqueline E. Freyer, $130,000, Ferguson Township.
- Michael F. Rafferty to James A. Rafferty and Carol A. Rafferty, $1, Brady Township.
- Charles Edward Davis to Charles Edward Davis, Heather Jane Lander, and Gregory Edward Davis, $1, Knox Township.
- Terry L. Finney and Joann Finney to David W. Root, $35,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Raymond James estate and Shirley A. W. James, administrator and individually, to Shirley A. W. James, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ronald L. Turner and Judith Ann Turner to Kristy Lynne Turner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Hamer English and Barbara J. English to Edgar L. English, $1, Bradford Township.
- John D. Kaskan and Kelly A. Kaskan to William S. Webber and Tammy M. Webber, $259,900, Bradford Township.
- Denise M. Sandy to Denise M. Sandy, $1, DuBois City.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Tracy L. Brumbaugh and Paul M. Aurandt, $39,995, Goshen Township.
- Kathryn A. Tubbs, Harold C. Tubbs, Susan R. McCusker, Richard J. McCusker, William A. Shiner and Barbara Lou Ann Shiner to Bo C. Johnson, $57,400, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert J. Bozovich and Heather L. Bozovich to John Donald Kaskan and Kelly Ann Kaskan, $248,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Christopher J. Bloom and Wendy M. Bloom to Matthew J. Snedden and Rachel V. Snedden, $62,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Mason P. Strouse and Kellie L. Strouse to Mason P. Strouse and Kellie L. Strouse, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- David Cloyd Bell estate and Debra Sue Jones, executrix, to David Petrosky and Kristen Petrosky, $29,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Susan L. VonGunden and David K. VonGunden to David Tutokey and Betty Lou Tutokey, $21,000, Bradford Township.
- Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, dba, to David M. Royer, $98,000, Sandy Township.
- Lisa P. Stutsman, executrix, and Alverta E. Vasilauskas estate to Thomas Vasilauskas, $1, Union Township.
- Joseph E. Pearce to Dakota Allen Gasbarre, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald C. Shubert estate, David E. Shubert, executor, and Mary Louise Shubert to David E. Shubert, $1, Cooper Township.
- Tara L. Kennedy to Chad Rosselli, $142,000, Sandy Township.
- R. Ronald Hooven and Loretta Hooven to John M. Solan and Vicki A. Solan, $165,000, Lawrence Township.
- Matilda M. Zackey estate, Kathleen Timko, individually and executrix, and Dorothy Curley, individually and executrix, to Gary L. Sowash and Lori M. Sowash, $110,000, Morris Township.
- Harry T. Williams Sr. and Susan P. Williams to Rebecca J. Sheridan, $16,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Gerald R. Kephart, Alfreda Kephart and Ethel R. Windsor to Henry H. Deible and Mary M. Deible, $200,000, Boggs Township.
- George L. Braucht estate and Cindy L. Kelly, individually and administratrix, to Cindy L. Kelly and Michael J. Kelly, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John Frank Conklin Jr. and Gwendolyn N. Conklin to John Frank Conklin III, $1, Graham Township.
- Randall L. Kurtz, individually and executor, Austin L. Kurtz estate, Dennis Dean Kurtz and Larry Lynn Kurtz to Morgan B. Johnson, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Howard J. Bone by sheriff sale and Northwest Bank at the suit of Bone property to Northwest Bank, $33,118.72.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Cindy Tassone by tax claim to Thomas J. Laird, $409, Sandy Township.
- Angie L. Russell to David A. Nard and Alyssa J. Nard, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- William T. Meeker Lobb and Rachel R. Davis to William Trevor Meeker Lobb, $1, Cooper Township.
- Jesse F. Mayhew estate and Michael A. Mayhew, executor, to Michael A. Mayhew, $1, Bradford Township.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation by aif and Radian Settlement Services Inc., aif, to Colt Stiles, $67,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Hughsis Real Estate LP to KCS on 53 LLC, $1, Bigler Township.
- Joseph D. Funair and Lindesy Funair to Cory M. Overholser and Nicole Bembenic, $215,000, Sandy Township.
- Sister Lisa Mary Bonita Jane McCartney, executrix, and Constance Joan McCartney estate to Sister Lisa Mary Bonita Jane McCartney, $1, Penn Township.
- Donna J. Natalie to Donna J. Natalie and Jamie Natalie, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Matthew R. McKissick and Courtney D. McKissick Johnson to Robert J. Bozovich and Heather L. Bozovich, $215,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald B. Valenza, Nancy Valenza, Richard A. Valenza, Jean Ann Rubino, David Rubino, and Marry Ann Dondero to Chris E. Oneal and Lori A. Oneal, $56,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Carol J. Flood and Kenneth Richard Flood to Carol J. Flood and Kenneth Richard Flood, $1, Morris Township.
- Kathy J. Ross, successor incumbent trustee, and Norman Turner revocable trust to Suzanne Wilson, trustee, Herbert W. Wilson III, trustee, Suzanne Wilson revocable trust, Wendy J. Payne, trustee, Kathy Ross, trustee, Michael Ross, trustee, Ross Family Trust, James Pidcock, trustee, Cindy Turner, trustee, and James L. Pidcock revocable living trust, $1, Morris Township.
- Cory M. Overholser to Joshua J. Overholser and Mallory A. Overholser, $70,000, Huston Township.
- John A. Guerriero III and Tracy Guerriero to Kenneth B. Homan and Susan E. Homan, $60,000, Sandy Township.
- Truth and Grace Free Church, Chad Andrus, trustee, and Jeffrey Clark, trustee, to Truth and Grace Free Church and Chad Andrus, trustee, $1, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Karma Holdings LLC by sheriff sale, Sharestates Investment Series BC2016-00267 at the suit of Karma Holdings LLC property to Sharestates Investment LLC Series BC2016-00267, $1,170.42, Lawrence Township.
- Nedza Real Estate Development Corporation to Sandy Township, $1, Sandy Township.
- Developac Inc. to Sandy Township, Sandy Township.
