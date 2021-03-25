- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 18-24.
- Roger L. Kephart Jr. and Madison K. Beck to Kathryn L. Aughenbaugh and Diana L. Kerr, $175,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brian D. Hansell to Brian D. Hansell and Amanda Hansell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Vernon W. Nixon and Wanita L. Nixon to Troy Bryan and Carolyn D. Bryan, $4,000, Grampian Borough.
- John R. Khula to Wendy Gillen, $45,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Joel M. Passmore and Susan B. Passmore to Joel M. Passmore and Susan B. Passmore, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Fine Line Homes LP, by general partner, and Fine Line Homes Inc., general partner, to Stacie L. Bumbarger and Jason R. Jackson, $244,900, Boggs Township.
- Charles E. Spaid and Kathy Spaid to William J. Dufour and Darlene L. Dufour, $3,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Linda Best, Thomas Best, William Dufour, Darlene Dufour, Kathy Spaid, Charles E. Spaid and Robert G. Dufour Jr. to Deborah M. Anderson, $85,000, Pike Township.
- Rose Graner to William C. Deboer and Kristin L. Rigby Deboer, $42,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Lu Jen Tokarcik to William S. Burley, $145,000, Sandy Township.
- Big Timber Properties LLC to Joseph S. Skubisz and Catherine S. Skubisz, $134,000, Sandy Township.
- Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc. to Cameron D. Watson, $162,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Coura D. Fogleman, $117,000, Cooper Township.
- Ralph H. Sees to Anthony Quinn and Jennifer Quinn, $625,000, Bigler Township.
- Joseph T. Natoli to Joseph C. Natoli, Elizabeth Barton, Margaret J. Hall, Edward D. Natoli and James N. Natoli, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Barry R. Gormont Sr. and Cynthia A. Gormont to Barry R. Gormont Jr. and Rebecca L. Gormont, $1, Cooper Township.
- Barry R. Gormont Sr. and Cynthia A. Gormont to Barry R. Gormont Jr. and Brian A. Gormont, $1, Cooper Township.
- Andrew W. Elder and Jeri Anne Daniels Elder to Dana A. Kostishack, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Jacqueline L. Coble to Nicholas Vanord and Andrea Vanord, $89,900, DuBois City.
- Gene Wardo and Beth Wardo to Roger A. Elensky, Lori Susan Elensky, and Melissa S. Elensky, $10,000, Bigler Township.
- Norman B. Dixon and Michele L. Dixon to Norman B. Dixon, $1, Bradford Township.
- Marian L. Snedden to Kimberly A. Shick and Ronald E. Shick, $1, Union Township.
- Wanda J. Fulton and Randell L. Fulton to Timothy W. Graffius, $20,000, Bigler Township.
- Chad D. Caldwell to Amanda R. Marche and David Coakley, DuBois City.
- John L. Taylor II to Spencer J. Irwin and Shannon L. Irwin, $60,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Loretta J. Fontenoy, co-exector, Theadore B. Lanich, co-executor, and Emma J. Lanich estate to Kyle S. Kerstetter, $118,000, Bradford Township.
- John M. Ruffaner and Paulette A. Ruffaner to Craig C. Westover and Ruth Y. Westover, $30,000, Irvona Borough.
- Christine A. Shobert, by agent, and Larry Paul Robb Sr., agent, to Michael K. Pistner, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, co-partner and individually, Daniel J. Rorabaugh, co-partner and individually, Roger D. Rorabaugh, co-partner and individually, and Rorabaugh Lumber Co., dba, to Eric M. Meterko, Kevin J. Meterko, Adam J. Meterko, and Michael C. Meterko, $76,230, Burnside Township.
- Wallace A. Smith and Lynda L. Smith to Rebeca L. Kane, $5,500, Sandy Township.
- David William Kinderman and Jacqueline G. Kinderman to Cory B. Gump, $289,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher T. Sekula, Gifford T. Sekula, and Leslee Anne Sekula to Korlan B. Strayer, $240,000, Decatur Township.
- Marcel L. Centra to Marcel L. Central and Marcel Centra 2021 revocable trust, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Marcel L. Centra to Marcel L. Central and Marcel Centra 2021 revocable trust, $1, Covington Township.
- Yvonne E. Wright to Yvonne E. Wright, Robert Wright, and Valerie Delp, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Barbara J. Dodd to Jacob S. Striegel, $64,000, Sandy Township.
- Anna K. Rudella, by aif, and Therese M. Sayers, aif, to Sheldon D. Walker and Kristen A. Walker, $2,500, Cooper Township.
- John W. Taylor and Erma Jean Taylor to John W. Taylor, Erma Jean Taylor and Richard Adam Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- Edward R. Bucha, executor, and Mary Elizabeth Bucha estate to Sheldon D. Walker and Kristen A. Walker, $2,500, Cooper Township.
- Dale’s Methodist Episcopal Church to Terry Allen Forcey and Annette Marie Forcey, $3,000, Bradford Township.
- Scott Petryshak, executor, and John T. Harchak estate to Darl Mitchell Hoffman and Deanna Brungard, $115,999, Woodward Township.
- Joanne R. Rothrock and Robert Gary Rothrock to Robert Gary Rothrock, Joanne R. Rothrock, Daniel E. Johnson and Timothy L. Johnson, $1, Morris Township.
- Barbara Anderson to David J. Anderson and Christopher S. Anderson, $1, Woodward Township.
