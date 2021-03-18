- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 11-17.
- Howard L. Kitko and Kathy L. Kitko to John G. Kitko, $1, Morris Township.
- Jennifer A. Anderson to Darrin A. Anderson, $1, Pike Township.
- Courtney N. Lecker to April L. Kalgren, $127,000, DuBois City.
- Grampian Borough to Habitat for Humanity, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Habitat for Humanity to William Spencer and Susan Harris, $200, Grampian Borough.
- Marvin C. Sipe to Christopher T. Leigey and Melanie Leigey, $53,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frontier Equity Properties LLC by tax claim to Brian C. Singer and Lindsay A. Singer, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Nathan Lewis by tax claim and Rachel Lewis by tax claim to Harry Haley, $400, Grampian Borough.
- Barbara A. Rothrock to Sarah Ann Marshall and Calvin Marshall, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Gene L. Jazwinski and E. Yvonne Jazwinski to Gerald L. McNeice and Kimberly N. McNeice, $1, Sandy Township.
- Patricia Gail Barr to Gregory S. Hertlein and Rebecca J. Hertlein, $124,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jerry L. Putillion and Daisy S. Putillion to Shawn L. Kinnard, $39,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Randall R. Riva and Kimber L. Riva to Keith A. Green, Lee W. Green and Brian L. Green, $8,600, Beccaria Township.
- James R. Evilsizor and Teresa S. Evilsizor to Timothy J. Evilsizor, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Larry W. Peacock, Lynne I. Peacock and Randy L. Peacock to Randy L. Peacock, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gary L. Stetz and Alexis J. Stetz to Brian F. Leech, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W.G. Moore, heirs, to Bradley L. Luzier and Coleen A. Luzier, $400, Karthaus Township.
- Steven W. Bish and Emily R. Bish to Tammy Sue McCall, $139,000, Brady Township.
- Briana Jean Tucker and Brian Tucker to David Petrosky and Kristen Petrosky, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, by aif, and Radian Settlement Services Inc., aif, to Daniel Scott Collins, $17,100, Chester Hill Borough.
- Joseph John Marotta to Howard M. Schaffer, John M. Schaffer, and Kathleen Schaffer, $11,000, Bloom Township.
- Dawn Michelle Kelley to Terry P. Horner, $30,000, Karthaus Township.
- Morris S. Kephart, Marilyn L. Kephart, Gene C. Kephart, Judith A. Kephart, Charlene K. Wojtowich, and Kenneth L. Wojtowich to Matthew D. Argot and Kira L. Argot, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Joseph P. Tarbay, Ronald Kovalcin, Randy Kovalcin, Gail R. Kovalcin, Alex Moore and Ricky T. Kasubick to Gazzum Hunting Camp Inc., $1, Jordan Township.
- Calvin R. Barrett and Barbara M. Barrett to Calvin R. Barrett and Barbara M. Barrett, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Lisa Shore Chorle, executrix, and Shirley Walther Shore estate to Lisa Shore Chorle, trustee, Sarah A. Chorle, by trustee, and Hannah G. Chorle, by trustee, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Richard S. Breth by tax claim to Jeffrey R. Walters and Ronece M. Walters, $2,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert J. McGee, Mary Ann McGee, Melanie McGee, Joseph A. McGee, and Robert F. McGee to Mary Ann McGee, $10, Sandy Township.
- Frances Foley to Sabre Master Studio Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Ryan and Antonia M. Ryan to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Glenn W. Jordan and Dolores A. Jordan to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sakrepatna R. S. Prasad and Champa S. Prasad to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janet Will to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David E. Angiel and Marry Ann Angiel to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Craig Berge, sole survivor, and Patricia Berge estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Howard L. Gregg III and Sherry D. Gregg to David John Gregg Sr., $12,000, Burnside Borough and Burnside Township.
- William J. Sass, Dean Robert VonGunden, and Sandra Lea VonGunden to William J. Sass, $4,300, Pike Township.
- Betty J. Fetterman and Terry M. Reese to Robert J. Reese, $10, Sandy Township.
- Walter J. Bradley and Vickie L. Bradley to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Clifford L. Waltz and Charlotte A. Waltz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Linda M. Romeo, sole survivor, and Joseph A. Romeo estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jacob Steiger to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Scott L. Carson and Sharon F. Carson to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sarah H. Seifert to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Mary W. Johnson and Ronald M. Johnson to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Louis Monti, sole survivor, Joe Monti estate, and Charles Aimone estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- H. Ross Harshbarger and Sylvia Harshbarger to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- H. Ross Harshbarger and Sylvia Harshbarger to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley Snyder to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert W. Aughenbaugh, executor and Frederick W. Aughenbaugh estate and to Frederick B. Aughenbaugh, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert W. Aughenbaugh, executor, Frederick W. Aughenbaugh estate, and Frederick B. Aughenbaugh to Robert W. Aughenbaugh, $19,000, Lawrence Township.
- Amber R. Rivera to Liddle Enterprises LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Frances Desper, co-plenary guardians, Michelle Johnson, co-plenary guardians, and Gerard Joseph Flango estate to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings LLC, $150,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Marcia K. Reese and Reese Brothers Coal Company, dba, to Harry J. Frisco, $45,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- David Spuck to Brandi Milletics, $1, Sandy Township.
