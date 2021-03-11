  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 4-10.
  • Natasha Mulhall to Savannah Knepp, Raven Knepp and Dawn Socash, $12,500, Gulich Township.
  • Karen E. Carter, Albert G. Carter and Robert P. Mallon to Nathan Landis Johnson, $52,900, Cooper Township.
  • Russell Stewart Gelnett Jr., executor and Sue F. Gelnett estate to Russell Stewart Gelnett Jr. and William Ronald Gelnett, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Carol A. Lykens to Danielle Lykens, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Matthew R. Decort, executor, and Robert I. Spaid estate to Matthew R. Decort, $1, Bell Township.
  • Truth and Grace Free Church, by trustee, and Chad Andrus, trustee, to Christian Servant Academy, by trustee, and Samuel D. Smeal, $37,500, Cooper Township.
  • Lori J. Bish to Austin T. Furman and Cortney M. Furman, $160,000, Sandy Township.
  • Torri Thompson, aif, and Effie J. Merritt, by aif, to Tori L. Thompson and Jeffery E. Thompson, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Robert E. Reed to Jill Bortz, $500, Sandy Township.
  • Charles J. Lewis and Christina M. Lewis to Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership, $165,000, Bigler Township.
  • Ricky L. Baroni estate and Erin Baroni, executrix, to Erin Baroni and Kyle Baroni, $1, Union Township.
  • Joann T. Johnson and Thomas Johnson to Hipolito Luis and Ashlee Standifer, $52,000, Penn Township.
  • Krista Wilson to Reese W. Wells, $38,100, Curwensville Borough.
  • Anna M. Jena estate, Maryann Jena, John C. Jena Jr. and Corey T. Jena to Maryann Jena, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher to Frank Kyttle and Dianne Kyttle, $85,000, Pike Township.
  • Frederick J. Fleischmann, Maria P. Fleischmann, Eugene W. Fleischmann, and Catherine A. Fleischmann to Christopher Warren Kephart, $99,000, Brisbin Borough.
  • Jeffrey L. Reitz and Carla J. Reitz to Chloe Desalles Dipko, $68,000, Morris Township.
  • Mary A. Gordon to Rick D. Gordon, $1, DuBois City.
  • Elizabeth L. Myers, Patricia A. Baronak, and Rose M. Wiech to Justin C. O’Connor, $60,000, Morris Township.
  • Mildred Solley estate and Lisa M. Lewek, ancillary executrix, to Lisa M. Lewek and Bobbi J. Halford, $1, Burnside Township.
  • David L. Hoover and Charlene R. Hoover to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $73,000, DuBois City.
  • Dorothy K. Fletcher to Daniel D. Fletcher and Nicole C. Fletcher, $5, Lawrence Township.
  • Randy Alan Swink, co-trustee, Gayle Catherine Swink, co-trustee, Randy A. Swink revocable living trust, and Gayle C. Swink revocable living trust to Scott A. Dahl and Theresa l. Dahl, $273,800, Sandy Township.
  • Stephen A. Long to Brandon Bashore and Lauren Bashore, $90,000, Sandy Township.
  • Patricia Lynn Sensor to Scott J. Hoppel and Jessica Hoppel, $100,000, Sandy Township.
  • Diane J. McBryar to Peter Rogers, $1, Sandy Township.
  • William L. Jasper, Martha M. Jasper and James J. Winston Sr. to William L. Jasper Sr. and Martha M. Jasper, $1, Coalport Borough.
  • Curtis E. Smith to Chad O’Donnell, $70,000, Huston Township.
  • M&T Bank (SBM) and M&T Mortgage Corporation to Constance Pinnock, $14,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
  • Margaret Ann Rosselli, executrix, Sherman P. Cowdrick estate to Margaret Ann Rosselli, John S. Rosselli, Allison L. Roselli Freyer, and Charlotte Sandri, $1, Boggs Township and Lawrence Township.
  • Keith A. Klinger, aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to Ryan P. Greene and Dennis L. Patrick, $45,000, Burnside Township.
  • Richard K. Courtright and Sandra K. Courtright to Richard Kevin Courtright, Rhonda K. Witherite, and Robin Kelli Read, $1, Sandy Township
  • Grace Lefevre to Shantel Osipovitch, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Paul Marshall to Jerry L. Kennedy and Wanda J. Kennedy, $35,000, Newburg Borough.
  • Glenne E. Smith III, Elaine Smith, and Shelby Luann Muth to Rose Ann Dunworth, $90,000, Huston Township.
  • Dan R. Wengerd and Ida D. Wengerd to Daniel S. Kurtz, $94,000, Brady Township.
  • Richard J. Gray and Cheryl Gray to Paul Delcambre III and Kip T. Assalone, $239,000, Sandy Township.
  • Wilson Capital LLC to Joshua Wells, $140,000, Sandy Township.
  • Ronald A. Hanslovan to Blake J. Sechman and Cierra D. Sechman, $68,500, Sandy Township.
  • Dennis L. McCahan, Dana A. McCahan, and Walter C. Prave to Kyle Sarvis and Lacey Sarvis, $138,000, Ferguson Township.
  • Kyle R. Sarvis and Lacey Sarvis to Wesson J. Shimel and Sabbatha Forcey, $95,000, Pike Township.
  • Richard R. Mogle, executor, and Margaret Joyce Mogle estate to Richard R. Mogle, Donald L. Mogle, and Malinda Russo, $1, Bell Township.
  • Sherry D. Ippolito to Jeffrey Butler, $95,000, Bradford Township.
  • John Douglas Sarick and Lisa Sarick to John Douglas Sarick and Lisa Sarick, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Sherry Lyn Knepp, executrix and individually, Blanchie L. Ogden estate, and Carey Lee Ogden to Sherry Lyn Knepp, $1, Graham Township.
  • Sherry Lyn Knepp to Sherry Lyn Knepp, Shelley L. Roberts and Michael Roberts, $1, Graham Township.
  • Samuel G. McGarry to William E. Miller and Esther C. Miller, $15,000, Ferguson Township.
  • Margaret A. Girardi to Paul R. Seiferth and Kathryn D. Seiferth, $115,000, Sandy Township.
  • Charles R. Johnston Jr. and Linda A. Johnston to Mathew A. Uncles, $167,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Keith A. Biancuzzo and Kelsey L. White to Keith A. Biancuzzo, $1, Morris Township.

