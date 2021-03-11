- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 4-10.
- Natasha Mulhall to Savannah Knepp, Raven Knepp and Dawn Socash, $12,500, Gulich Township.
- Karen E. Carter, Albert G. Carter and Robert P. Mallon to Nathan Landis Johnson, $52,900, Cooper Township.
- Russell Stewart Gelnett Jr., executor and Sue F. Gelnett estate to Russell Stewart Gelnett Jr. and William Ronald Gelnett, $1, Sandy Township.
- Carol A. Lykens to Danielle Lykens, $1, Decatur Township.
- Matthew R. Decort, executor, and Robert I. Spaid estate to Matthew R. Decort, $1, Bell Township.
- Truth and Grace Free Church, by trustee, and Chad Andrus, trustee, to Christian Servant Academy, by trustee, and Samuel D. Smeal, $37,500, Cooper Township.
- Lori J. Bish to Austin T. Furman and Cortney M. Furman, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Torri Thompson, aif, and Effie J. Merritt, by aif, to Tori L. Thompson and Jeffery E. Thompson, $1, Woodward Township.
- Robert E. Reed to Jill Bortz, $500, Sandy Township.
- Charles J. Lewis and Christina M. Lewis to Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership, $165,000, Bigler Township.
- Ricky L. Baroni estate and Erin Baroni, executrix, to Erin Baroni and Kyle Baroni, $1, Union Township.
- Joann T. Johnson and Thomas Johnson to Hipolito Luis and Ashlee Standifer, $52,000, Penn Township.
- Krista Wilson to Reese W. Wells, $38,100, Curwensville Borough.
- Anna M. Jena estate, Maryann Jena, John C. Jena Jr. and Corey T. Jena to Maryann Jena, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher to Frank Kyttle and Dianne Kyttle, $85,000, Pike Township.
- Frederick J. Fleischmann, Maria P. Fleischmann, Eugene W. Fleischmann, and Catherine A. Fleischmann to Christopher Warren Kephart, $99,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Jeffrey L. Reitz and Carla J. Reitz to Chloe Desalles Dipko, $68,000, Morris Township.
- Mary A. Gordon to Rick D. Gordon, $1, DuBois City.
- Mary A. Gordon to Rick D. Gordon, $1, DuBois City.
- Elizabeth L. Myers, Patricia A. Baronak, and Rose M. Wiech to Justin C. O’Connor, $60,000, Morris Township.
- Mildred Solley estate and Lisa M. Lewek, ancillary executrix, to Lisa M. Lewek and Bobbi J. Halford, $1, Burnside Township.
- David L. Hoover and Charlene R. Hoover to Yebernetsky Capital LLC, $73,000, DuBois City.
- Dorothy K. Fletcher to Daniel D. Fletcher and Nicole C. Fletcher, $5, Lawrence Township.
- Randy Alan Swink, co-trustee, Gayle Catherine Swink, co-trustee, Randy A. Swink revocable living trust, and Gayle C. Swink revocable living trust to Scott A. Dahl and Theresa l. Dahl, $273,800, Sandy Township.
- Stephen A. Long to Brandon Bashore and Lauren Bashore, $90,000, Sandy Township.
- Patricia Lynn Sensor to Scott J. Hoppel and Jessica Hoppel, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Diane J. McBryar to Peter Rogers, $1, Sandy Township.
- William L. Jasper, Martha M. Jasper and James J. Winston Sr. to William L. Jasper Sr. and Martha M. Jasper, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Curtis E. Smith to Chad O’Donnell, $70,000, Huston Township.
- M&T Bank (SBM) and M&T Mortgage Corporation to Constance Pinnock, $14,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Margaret Ann Rosselli, executrix, Sherman P. Cowdrick estate to Margaret Ann Rosselli, John S. Rosselli, Allison L. Roselli Freyer, and Charlotte Sandri, $1, Boggs Township and Lawrence Township.
- Keith A. Klinger, aif, and Elaine F. Klinger, by aif, to Ryan P. Greene and Dennis L. Patrick, $45,000, Burnside Township.
- Richard K. Courtright and Sandra K. Courtright to Richard Kevin Courtright, Rhonda K. Witherite, and Robin Kelli Read, $1, Sandy Township
- Grace Lefevre to Shantel Osipovitch, $1, Sandy Township.
- Paul Marshall to Jerry L. Kennedy and Wanda J. Kennedy, $35,000, Newburg Borough.
- Glenne E. Smith III, Elaine Smith, and Shelby Luann Muth to Rose Ann Dunworth, $90,000, Huston Township.
- Dan R. Wengerd and Ida D. Wengerd to Daniel S. Kurtz, $94,000, Brady Township.
- Richard J. Gray and Cheryl Gray to Paul Delcambre III and Kip T. Assalone, $239,000, Sandy Township.
- Wilson Capital LLC to Joshua Wells, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald A. Hanslovan to Blake J. Sechman and Cierra D. Sechman, $68,500, Sandy Township.
- Dennis L. McCahan, Dana A. McCahan, and Walter C. Prave to Kyle Sarvis and Lacey Sarvis, $138,000, Ferguson Township.
- Kyle R. Sarvis and Lacey Sarvis to Wesson J. Shimel and Sabbatha Forcey, $95,000, Pike Township.
- Richard R. Mogle, executor, and Margaret Joyce Mogle estate to Richard R. Mogle, Donald L. Mogle, and Malinda Russo, $1, Bell Township.
- Sherry D. Ippolito to Jeffrey Butler, $95,000, Bradford Township.
- John Douglas Sarick and Lisa Sarick to John Douglas Sarick and Lisa Sarick, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sherry Lyn Knepp, executrix and individually, Blanchie L. Ogden estate, and Carey Lee Ogden to Sherry Lyn Knepp, $1, Graham Township.
- Sherry Lyn Knepp to Sherry Lyn Knepp, Shelley L. Roberts and Michael Roberts, $1, Graham Township.
- Samuel G. McGarry to William E. Miller and Esther C. Miller, $15,000, Ferguson Township.
- Margaret A. Girardi to Paul R. Seiferth and Kathryn D. Seiferth, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Charles R. Johnston Jr. and Linda A. Johnston to Mathew A. Uncles, $167,000, Lawrence Township.
- Keith A. Biancuzzo and Kelsey L. White to Keith A. Biancuzzo, $1, Morris Township.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Tomorrows Hope residents cause concern in Coalport region
-
LOCAL TEEN HAS NEED FOR SPEED
-
SMILING THROUGH CANCER AND COVID-19
-
McMillen claims Super Regional title; 2 others qualify for Hershey
-
BEYOND THE SIDELINE: West Branch's Justin Koleno
-
Accused Clearfield drug dealer dies in Miami
-
Request to reduce ex-trooper's $1M bail denied
-
River's Landing ahead of schedule
-
Revocation Court
-
Morrisdale woman sentenced to jail for burglarizing church
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: