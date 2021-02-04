- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 28 –Feb. 4.
- Thomas W. Zimmerman to Renee Zimmerman Murarik and John Murarik, $1, Woodward Township.
- Thomas W. Zimmerman and Joann M. Zimmerman to Renee Zimmerman Murarik and John Murarik, $1, Woodward Township.
- Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, dba, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $10, Lawrence Township.
- Cynthia M. Evans to Rebecca Swisher, $1, Morris Township.
- Debra M. Harper to Debra M. Harper and Wade R. Kindness, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Lois A. Legrand to Lois A. Legrand and Peter J. Legrand, $1, Woodward Township.
- Wayne Pusey to Wayne Pusey and Wayne Pusey II, $1, Beccaria Township and Glen Hope Borough.
- Michael J. Gray and Brittany E. Gray to Jason E. McElvy and Shelana M. Gibbs McElvy, $340,000, Sandy Township.
- Aaron D. Hostetler and Sarah Hostetler to Levi E. Miller and Lizzie H. Miller, $18,000, Troutville Borough.
- Gerald C. Bumbarger and Terri M. Bumbarger to Shayne M. Evans, $34,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Melissa D. Volpe and Shawn M. Volpe to Austin L. Adkins and Lilly M. Larson, $59,900, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Brian E. Holben by tax claim, and Amy D. Holben to Thomas G. Moore and Erika F. Moore, $400, Sandy Township.
- Shawn G. Arbaugh and Margaret V. Arbaugh to Shawn G. Arbaugh, $1, Sandy Township.
- Alex W. Reinke and Jenny K. Reinke to Damion J. Reinke and Carolyn J. Reinke, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis L. Brumbaugh to Joshua Pie and Heidi Marie Pie, $1, Brady Township.
- Andrulis Revocable Trust and Kenneth Andrulis, successor trustee, and Michael Andrulis, $1, Huston Township.
- Michael J. Andrulis to Christi Marie Plymale, $1, Huston Township.
- Reuben J. Schlabach and Laura J. Schlabach to Rudy J. Byler, Elva F. Byler, and Benjamin J. Byler, $215,000, Burnside Township.
- Daniel D. Genesi and Charlotte F. Genesi to Steven E. Wood and Shelley A. Wood, $1, Jordan Township.
- Dustin D. Quigley and Matalica Jarvis, $69,033, Lawrence Township.
- Debra Jo Ann Palmer to Debra Jo Ann Palmer, Erin N. Kelly, and Megan J. Fish, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Joel M. Passmore and Susan S. Passmore to Matthew J. Passmore and Jo Ella Passmore, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Matthew J. Passmore and Jo Ella Passmore to Joel M. Passmore and Susan S. Passmore, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Levi E. Miller and Lizzie H. Miller to Levi E. Miller and Lizzie H. Miller, $1, Troutville Borough.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Brandon S. Struble and Ashley Struble, $175,000, Newburg Borough.
- Timothy A. Rowley, Thomas E. Rowley, and Nadine Rowley to Timothy A. Rowley, $1, Gulich Township.
- Stefanie Williams, individually and executrix, and Gary W. Rankin estate to Stefanie Williams, $1, DuBois City.
- Patricia E. Sample to Patricia E. Sample and Rebecca Lea Sample, $1, Bradford Township.
- Andrew Wyant and Sonya Federici to Andrew F. Wyant, $16,000, DuBois City.
- Eric M. Clark and Daisy L. Clark to John D. Odgers and Deborah A. Odgers, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- James Howard and Karen Howard to Travis D. McCracken and Raeanna Haley, $12,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Daniel M. Kalgren to Kellie Flick, $106,000, DuBois City.
- Douglas Farster Jr. to Douglas Farster Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- Donald Aravich and Karen Aravich to Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust and Karen Aravich trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald Aravich and Karen Aravich to Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust and Karen Aravich trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald Aravich and Karen Aravich to Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust and Karen Aravich trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald Aravich and Karen Aravich to Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust and Karen Aravich trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Faccone Family Trust, Arthur D. Faccone, trustee, and Deborah S. Faccone, trustee, to H. Jefferson Gates, $5,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Doylin L. Neeper to Steven McClure, $28,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John Bradley Harsomchuck to Naomi F. Bodle, $70,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Bernard S. Gabriel to Bernard S. Gabriel and Shannon R. Gabriel, $1, DuBois City.
- Kody A. Dipko, Kassie J. Dipko, Joseph A. Faretta, and Lisa A. Faretta to Brandon M. Romano, $117,000, Woodward Township.
- John R. Bish and Cynthia L. Bish to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $169,000, DuBois City.
- Hale Bergum Haines LLC to Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale, $1,000, Lawrence Township.
- Raymond Paul Martell to Raymond Paul Martell III, $1, Girard Township.
- Robert E. Shutt and Judy M. Shutt to Robert E. Shutt, Judy M. Shutt, and Laura M. Williams, $1, Graham Township.
- Gary R. Bolton to John Ross Bolton, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Nicole L. Nicholson and Richard Lynn Nicholson to Kody Alan Dipko, $164,900, Decatur Township.
- Suzanne A. Clark, individually and agent, Frances A. Clark, by agent, Michael Paul Clark, Gloria J. Litwinowicz, and George R. Clark to Suznne A. Clark, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Paule L. Averill to Pauline L. Averill and William Averill, $1, DuBois City.
- Robert E. Heininger III and Tina R. Heninger to Charles L. Killinger and Christina L. Killinger, $2,000, Bigler Township.
- Carolyn Jean Chelgren and Denise Passmore to Heather L. Bigney, $10,000, Bloom Township.
- Sally A. Alessi to Michael Angelo Alessi, Sally A. Alessi, and Michael J. Alessi, $1, DuBois City.
- Timothy Haniwalt and Alita Haniwalt to Troy E. Brozewicz and Haley E. Travis, $27,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher A. Smith to Joshua Williams, $63,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- John P. Ponist and Susan E. Ponist to Melissa Philhower, $91,000, Bigler Township.
- Gilbert M. Boal to Richard H. Boal and Jessica A. Boal, $1, Pike Township.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man kills self at local motel
-
THREE DEAD FROM CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING
-
BEYOND THE SIDELINE: Clearfield's Jeff Aveni
-
Discovery of 'mobile meth lab' leads to arrest of Reynoldsville man
-
Altoona man killed in Rush Twp. crash
-
Sentencing Court
-
Curwensville Jr/Sr. HS announces second quarter honor roll
-
Curwensville Lake Authority seeks lake manager
-
Teeny Treasures Childcare opens in Clearfield
-
Visit Clearfield County publishes 'Elk Viewing in Clearfield County'
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: